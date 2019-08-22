Zweites Quartal mit solidem Kunden- und EBITDA-Wachstum

Medienmitteilung

Umsatz (in Mio. CHF) Q2’18 ohne IFRS 16 Q2’19 einschl. IFRS 16 Q2’19 ohne IFRS 16* Jahresvergleich einschl. IFRS 16 Jahresvergleich ohne IFRS 16 Mobilfunkdienste 315 302 (3,9 %) Festnetzdienste 79 74 (6,0 %) Festnetzinternet 69 78 13,3 % Gesamtumsatz 463 455 (1,7 %) Serviceumsatz (Total ohne Hubbing und Hardware) 374 386 3,1 % Bruttogewinn 303 311 311 2,6 % 2,6 % EBITDA 147 157 146 6,6 % (0,8 %) Bereinigtes EBITDA 150 165 155 10,3 % 3,4 % Nettogewinn 24 26 27 6,7 % 11,8 % Equity Free Cash Flow 33 (29) (190,2 %) Kundenentwicklung (in Tausend) Mobile Postpaid 1655 1812 9,5 % Mobile Prepaid 687 592 (13,9 %) Festnetztelefonie 453 491 8,4 % Internet 442 483 9,4 % TV 229 263 14,8 %

*IFRS 16 hat keinen Einfluss auf den Umsatz.

Olaf Swantee, CEO von Sunrise, kommentiert: «Unsere Führungsrolle mit dem Mobilnetz, die positive Kundendynamik und das solide bereinigte EBITDA-Wachstum bestätigen allesamt unsere strategische Ausrichtung auf Qualität in unseren Netzen, bei den Services und Produkten. Im zweiten Quartal haben wir die Übernahme von UPC weiter vorbereitet. Ich bin begeistert von der Transaktion, weil wir überzeugt sind, dass sie unseren Skalenvorteil erhöhen und unsere Konvergenzpositionierung stärken wird. Auf diese Weise können wir unsere Wettbewerbsfähigkeit auf lange Sicht noch erfolgreicher gestalten.»

Starkes Kundenwachstum bei Postpaid, Internet und TV

Das dynamische Kundenwachstum setzte sich mit einem Nettozuwachs von 40 300 Abonnementen im Bereich Postpaid im zweiten Quartal 2019 gegenüber 30 300 im Vorjahreszeitraum fort. Diese starke Leistung basierte auf B2B-Kundengewinnen (darunter TCS und The Global Fund) sowie der Extrameile, die Sunrise für ihre Kunden geht. Gegenüber dem Vorjahr stieg die Zahl der Neukunden im Bereich Mobile Postpaid netto um +9,5 %, im Vergleich zu +9,0 % im vorhergehenden Quartal. Die Mobile-Prepaid-Kundenbasis hat im Vergleich zum Vorjahr abgenommen, da die Kunden weiter zu Postpaid-Tarifen wechseln. Im Jahresvergleich stieg die Zahl der Internet-Abonnenten +9,4 % und die der TV-Abonnenten um +14,8 %. Das substanzielle Wachstum in diesen Segmenten ist auf die 2P- bis 4P-Kombiangebote, attraktive TV-Inhalte (welche z.B. Netflix, Sky Sport und Sky Show umfassen), den Fokus auf die Servicequalität sowie dedizierte Promotionen zurückzuführen.

Wachstum beim Serviceumsatz durch Kundenwachstum

Der Serviceumsatz ist gegenüber dem Vorjahr aufgrund einer Umsatzsteigerung bei Mobile Postpaid, Internet/TV und B2B um +3,1 % gestiegen. Dies ist eine Steigerung im Vergleich zum ersten Quartal 2019 (+2,7 % gg. Vorjahr), die sich vor allem auf den Verkauf von B2B-Equipment stützt. Der Gesamtumsatz im zweiten Quartal ging im Jahresvergleich aufgrund des verringerten Hubbing- und Mobile-Hardware-Umsatzes, die beide eine geringe Gewinnmarge haben, um

-1,7 % auf CHF 455 Millionen zurück.

Bereinigtes EBITDA um +3,4 % gestiegen

Der Bruttogewinn stieg im Vergleich zum Vorjahr um +2,6 % auf CHF 311 Millionen, was auf den gesteigerten Serviceumsatz zurückzuführen ist. Die Service-Bruttomarge ist hauptsächlich aufgrund von Umsatzmix-Effekten leicht zurückgegangen. Die Bruttogewinnzunahme wurde teilweise in die Wachstumsdynamik reinvestiert. Die bereinigten operativen Kosten im zweiten Quartal stiegen um +1,8 % im Vergleich zum Vorjahr aufgrund von variablen Kosten des Kunden-Onboardings und der Investitionen in die operative Dynamik, welche für den Anstieg des Service-Umsatzes sorgten. Das bereinigte EBITDA stieg im zweiten Quartal um +3,4 % (einschl. IFRS 16 +10,3 %) auf CHF 155 Millionen. Der Nettogewinn verbesserte sich im zweiten Quartal gegenüber dem Vorjahr leicht auf CHF 27 Millionen.

Zahlung für 5G-Spektrum wirkt sich auf eFCF und Leverage Ratio aus

Der Equity Free Cash Flow fiel aufgrund der bereits angekündigten Investition von CHF 91 Millionen in die 5G-Frequenzen im zweiten Quartal von CHF 33 Millionen im Vorjahr auf CHF -29 Millionen. Die Nettoverschuldung erhöhte sich im zweiten Quartal auf CHF 1636 Millionen gegenüber CHF 1420 Millionen im ersten Quartal – aufgrund der Dividendenauszahlungen und der Zahlung für das Spektrum. Das Pro-Forma-Verhältnis von Nettoverschuldung zu bereinigtem EBITDA (IFRS 16) lag zum Ende des zweiten Quartals 2019 bei 2,49x. Ohne IFRS 16 stand das Verhältnis bei 2,24x, was einem leichten Anstieg im Vergleich zu 2,19x im Vorjahr entspricht. Grund für den Anstieg ist die Zahlung für das Spektrum.

Jährliche Synergie Run Rate von CHF 280 Millionen (+CHF 45 Millionen höher) durch Übernahme von UPC Schweiz erwartet

Nach sechs Monaten detaillierter Integrationsplanung erhöht Sunrise die erwartete jährliche Synergie Run Rate von CHF 235 auf CHF 280 Millionen. Diese Prognose umfasst Kosten- und Capex-Synergien von CHF 230 Millionen, die bis 2023 erreicht werden sollen (zuvor CHF 190 Millionen bis 2022), sowie Umsatzsynergien von CHF 50 Millionen, die ebenfalls bis 2023 erreicht werden sollen (zuvor CHF 45 Millionen bis 2023). Die Gesamtsynergien entsprechen einem Netto-Kapitalwert von CHF 3,1 Milliarden (zuvor CHF 2,8 Milliarden) nach Abzug der Integrationskosten. Um die höheren Synergien zu erreichen, wird eine Erhöhung der einmaligen Integrationskosten von CHF 140–150 Millionen auf CHF 230–250 Millionen erwartet. Vorbehaltlich der behördlichen Genehmigung und der Zustimmung durch die ausserordentliche Generalversammlung wird der Abschluss der Transaktion per Ende November 2019 erwartet.

Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019 wird angehoben an das obere Ende der ursprünglichen Erwartung

Für das Geschäftsjahr 2019 wird weiterhin ein Umsatz zwischen CHF 1860 und 1900 Millionen erwartet. Nach einer starken ersten Jahreshälfte hebt Sunrise die Prognose für das bereinigte EBITDA von CHF 613–628 auf CHF 618–628 Millionen an. Diese Prognose bezieht sich auf das eigenständige Geschäft (ohne M&A) und berücksichtigt noch nicht die Auswirkungen von IFRS 16. Die CAPEX-Investitionen im Geschäftsjahr 2019 werden weiterhin in einer Bandbreite zwischen CHF 420 und 460 Millionen liegen. Bei Eintreffen der Prognose für 2019 wird Sunrise voraussichtlich eine Dividende für das Geschäftsjahr 2019 zwischen CHF 4.35 und 4.45 pro Aktie vorschlagen, zahlbar im Jahr 2020 aus Rücklagen aus Kapitaleinlagen.

Ergänzende Ergebnisstabelle für das erste Halbjahr 2019

Umsatz (in Mio. CHF) H1’18 ohne IFRS 16 H1’19 einschl. IFRS 16 H1’19 ohne IFRS 16* Jahresvergleich einschl. IFRS 16 Jahresvergleich ohne IFRS 16 Mobilfunkdienste 617 604 (2,1 %) Festnetzdienste 168 145 (13,5 %) Festnetzinternet 136 152 11,8 % Gesamtumsatz 921 901 (2,1 %) Serviceumsatz (Total ohne Hubbing und Hardware) 736 758 3,0 % Bruttogewinn 597 617 617 3,4 % 3,3 % EBITDA 284 331 309 16,7 % 8,8 % Bereinigtes EBITDA 290 324 302 11,7 % 4,2 % Nettogewinn 41 61 63 49,4 % 54,3 % Equity Free Cash Flow 34 3 (90,3 %)

* IFRS 16 hat keinen Einfluss auf den Umsatz.

Sie finden den IFRS-Bericht, die Investorenpräsentation und weitere Informationen unter www.sunrise.ch/reports.