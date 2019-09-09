09.09.2019 11:21:00

Zurich, Nando's, Pentahotels, Allegis, Staples, Mondi all Feature in the September Issue of Business Chief Europe Magazine

NORWICH, England, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --  Innovative, Norwich-based digital media company BizClik Media has released its latest issue of Business Chief Europe edition, here.

This month's coverpiece features an exclusive interview with the Global Head of Customer Experience & Digital Strategy, Monika Schulze, who elaborates on how customers are truly at the heart of Zurich Insurance's digital strategy.

Business Chief also hears from the head of supply chain at Nando's, Deon Pillay, who declares that "digital transformation will herald a new era for Nando's." Additionally, Heiko Rieder of Pentahotels asserts: "In our industry, we must never forget that the guest experience is crucial." Read on to discover how the hospitality space is changing.

Solutions' Supply Chain Manager for Allegis EMEA, Amy Fitzwarine-Smith, shares how the talent solutions company maintains excellent relations with its customers and staff, and elsewhere Sophie Chapman catches up with Markus Gartner, CEO of Fibre Packaging at Mondi, on the company's latest sustainability work. Asahi Europe's Head of Procurement, Ian Brenton, discusses the brand's going 'glocal,' and Kevin Lewis, Supply Chain Director at Staples UK, discusses the office supplier's transformation into a logistics challenger.

This month's city focus is Latvia's capital, Riga, which, according to the Investment and Development Agency of Latvia, "will be an internationally recognisable Northern European metropolis by 2030." Business Chief also takes a look at the top 10 most sustainable cities across Europe.

Click here to read the full issue

About Business Chief Europe 

Business Chief Europe is an innovative digital publication offering business executives insight into the operations, innovations, financial strategies and other business practices of industry leaders throughout Europe. With a physical presence in many of the world's largest economies, Business Chief Europe is abreast of news and developments occurring around the clock. 

Our digital platform includes an interactive website and magazine experience that will bring you inside the world of European business, including comprehensive insight and analysis about the sector.

As experts on the European economy, we strive to bring business leaders a breakdown of the most important news updates from one of the largest and most influential economies in the world.

About BizClik Media

BizClik Media Ltd is a diverse, multi-platform digital media company focusing on the global B2B marketplace.

We have a passion for great content and we collaborate with the world's most inspiring and innovative business leaders to deliver only the best, most engaging and relevant content to you.

With a trusted and recognised publishing portfolio that is home to over 16 brands, including e-magazines and web platforms, combined with our social media marketing and data marketing tools, we have the experience, approach and know-how, to deliver your brand in front of the people that matter.

www.bizclikmedia.com 

Media Contact:
Amber Donovan-Stevens,
Deputy Editor-in-Chief,
FinTech Magazine,
+44 (0)1603 215082,
amber.donovan-stevens@bizclikmedia.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zurich-nandos-pentahotels-allegis-staples-mondi-all-feature-in-the-september-issue-of-business-chief-europe-magazine-300913902.html

SOURCE BizClik Media

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

10:43
Raifeisen: Newsletter Strukturierte Anlageprodukte
10:38
Vontobel: derimail - Autocall Step-Down BRCs mit europäischer Barriere
10:30
1&1 Drillisch – Ausbruch aus der Range
08:24
Bühne frei für die Notenbanken
07:00
Julius Bär - PreMarket App
05.09.19
Dank Politik entspannt ins Wochenende? | BX Swiss TV
30.08.19
Stimmung der Anleger bessert sich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

06.09.19
Was bedeuten niedrige (und weiter sinkende) US-Zinsen für Anleger in Immobilien und Verbriefungen?
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Dank Politik entspannt ins Wochenende? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Experte: Silberpreis könnte bis auf 50 US-Dollar klettern
Swiss Re warnt vor unsicherer Weltwirtschaftslage
UBS trennt sich von Aktien - auch Bargeld derzeit keine gute Idee für Anleger
SMI zeitweise auf neuem Allzeithoch -- DAX stabil -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen mehrheitlich im Plus
Grüne verlieren im Sonntagstrend weiter an Boden - Zeitung
Analyst: Tesla kann Schwächen durch Nachfrage in Europa kompensieren
Hedgefonds-Manager erwartet die nächste Finanzkrise
Polyphor-Aktie hebt ab: Polyphor setzt grosse Hoffnungen in Balixafortide
Roche-Aktie im Plus: Roche erhält EU-Zulassung für zwei neue Tecentriq-basierte NSCLC-Behandlungen
Tesla & Co. werden immer effizienter: Ölpreise müssten stark sinken, damit Verbrenner wettbewerbsfähig bleiben

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI zeitweise auf neuem Allzeithoch -- DAX stabil -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen mehrheitlich im Plus
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt geht es am Montag freundlich zu. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigt sich verhalten. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten überwog zum Wochenauftakt der Optimismus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB