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Zurich Insurance Group Aktie 18377589 / US9898251049

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06.08.2026 07:09:18

Zurich Insurance H1 Profit Climbs On Higher Premiums

Zurich Insurance Group
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(RTTNews) - Zurich Insurance Group AG (ZURVY, ZURN.SW) reported Thursday higher profit in its first half of fiscal 2026, benefited by increased premiums in all business segments. The results reflected demand for technology, infrastructure projects and Life protection.

In the first half, net income attributable to shareholders climbed 14 percent to $3.489 billion from last year's $3.065 billion. Earnings per share increased 1 percent to 18.50 Swiss francs from 18.37 francs a year ago.

Core earnings per share were $23.63, up 9 percent from $21.68 last year. Core earnings per share, adjusted for the impact of the capital raise related to the proposed acquisition of Beazley, increased 11.5 percent to $24.2.

Business operating profit or BOP grew 13 percent to an all-time high $4.767 billion from last year's $4.227 billion, with strong margins in preferred growth areas.

Property & Casualty or P&C gross written premiums and policy fees increased 10 percent to $29.859 billion from $27.144 billion last year. P&C insurance revenue was $24.965 billion, up 8 percent year-over-year.

P&C Gross written premiums rose 7 percent.

Life gross premiums increased 7 percent from last year to $19.501 billion, with Protection premiums growing double digit across key regions and margins expanding significantly.

Farmers Gross written premiums increased 4 percent to $15.596 billion.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

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