Zumiez Aktie 2075401 / US9898171015
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
12.01.2026 14:25:26
Zumiez 9-Week Sales Improve, Revises Q4 Guidance; Stock Up Over 6% In Pre-Market
(RTTNews) - Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ), a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, and accessories, on Monday reported a rise in sales for the nine-week period. In addition, the company has revised its fourth-quarter guidance.
For the 9-week period to January 3, the retailer recorded a comparable sales growth of 2.9%, when compared with the same period of last fiscal year.
For the fourth quarter, Zumiez now expects earnings per share of $1.05 to $1.10, higher than the prior guidance of $0.97 to $1.07 per share. This reflects stronger product margins in Europe and North America as well as expense management.
For the fourth quarter, the company now projects sales of $287 million to $290 million, compared with the previous outlook of $291 million to $296 million. This revision reflects softer international sales.
On average, analysts polled forecast Zumiez to record earnings of $1.03 per share, on revenue of $294.34 million, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
ZUMZ was up by 6.86% at $27.66 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.
Nachrichten zu Zumiez Inc.
|
03.12.25
|Ausblick: Zumiez stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)