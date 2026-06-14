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14.06.2026 14:50:13

Zug voters say yes to Metalli development plan

Zug Estate b
2049.61 CHF -0.45%
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Zug Estates Holding AG / Key word(s): Real Estate
Zug voters say yes to Metalli development plan

14.06.2026 / 14:50 CET/CEST

Press release
Zug, 14 June 2026

Today, the people of Zug gave the Metalli development plan their clear stamp of approval, with 57.8 % voting in favour of it. This marks an important milestone for the Metalli living space project after a multi-year planning process that included an urban planning competition and various consultation procedures. Patrik Stillhart, CEO of Zug Estates Holding Ltd, is delighted with the outcome of the vote: ‘The result represents an important step in developing and enhancing the city of Zug. With the Metalli living space project, we are making a valuable contribution towards providing urgently needed living space and significantly improving the quality of the outdoor and recreational facilities in the Metalli shopping mall. We would like to thank the voters of Zug for placing their trust in us.’

The Metalli living space project will create 130 additional residential units, 64 of which will be affordably priced in accordance with the requirements of the cantonal Affordable Accommodation Act. Upgraded and attractively designed green outdoor spaces will provide places for people to come together and interact, while a public, park-like roof terrace will also be created. The new, inviting Metalliplatz square will take into account the changes to urban pedestrian routes and offer an improved connection to Zug railway station. Last but not least, the local infrastructure will be upgraded and modernised in a targeted and sustainable way, adding to the shopping mall’s appeal. Further information is available at www.lebensraum-metalli.ch.

Following the positive outcome of the vote, Zug Estates will immediately begin further planning of the Metalli living space. The next step is to hold an architectural competition for the high-rise building and adjacent outdoor spaces. The canton of Zug is expected to approve the development plan in late 2026 at the earliest. 
 

Downloads:
Press release (PDF)

Important dates:
20 August 2026 | Publication of half-year results 2026
02 September 2026 | Sustainability forum

Further information:
Patrik Stillhart, CEO
Janine Nauer, Head of Project Development

T +41 41 729 10 10
ir@zugestates.ch

About Zug Estates
The Zug Estates Group designs, develops, markets and manages properties in the Zug region, with a particular focus on centrally located sites that enable a variety of uses and support sustainable development. The property portfolio primarily comprises the two sites in Zug and Risch-Rotkreuz. The Group also operates a city resort in Zug consisting of the leading business hotels Park Hotel Zug and City Garden, plus a range of restaurants. The total value of the portfolio was CHF 1.94 billion as at 31 December 2025. Zug Estates Holding Ltd is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, Zurich (ticker symbol: ZUGN, securities number: 14 805 212).

Zug Estates Holding AG | Baarerstrasse 18 | CH-6300 Zug | T +41 41 729 10 10 | www.zugestates.ch


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Zug Estates Holding AG
Industriestrasse 12
6300 Zug
Switzerland
Phone: +41 41 729 10 10
E-mail: ir@zugestates.ch
Internet: www.zugestates.ch
ISIN: CH0148052126, CH0148052118
Valor: A1J0M6
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2345528

 
End of News EQS News Service

2345528  14.06.2026 CET/CEST

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