Zuellig Pharma Clinches Ecovadis Gold Medal 2021 For Sustainability

SINGAPORE, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zuellig Pharma, a leading healthcare services provider in Asia has been awarded the Gold Medal 2021 from sustainability ratings specialist EcoVadis.

Achieving a record score of 72/100 places Zuellig Pharma is among the top 1 percent of its industry and top 5 percent of all companies assessed by EcoVadis. Zuellig Pharma's sustainability programme was analysed following international Corporate Social Responsibility standards, under the themes of Environment, Labour & Human Rights, Ethics and Sustainable Procurement.

"We have been partnering intensively with our key stakeholders on integrating sustainability within all aspects of our business. This united effort has paid off with this international recognition from EcoVadis. I would like to thank our team, clients, customers, suppliers and partners for your dedication in working with us to build a healthier future for Asia. We look forward to many more milestones to come as we continue making healthcare more accessible for our future generations," said John Graham, CEO Zuellig Pharma.

In 2020, Zuellig Pharma continued its commitment to the United Nations Global Compact and published its first ever GRI-aligned Sustainability Report. Starting from within, Zuellig Pharma has also rallied its employees around Sustainability. Their inaugural Sustainability Month saw over 7,000 employees participating in future-focused activities around each sustainability pillar. These were reinforced by World Quality Day and Safety Week initiatives which united the team behind these two important material topics. The organisation also welcomed the active involvement of its suppliers in the first-ever Supplier Sustainability Awards.

"Our sustainability framework outlines four key impact pillars of Improving Health Outcomes, Nurturing Talent, Respecting the Environment and Setting the Highest Standards of Integrity. These impact pillars have guided us in our sustainability journey and laid a firm foundation for us to make a tangible impact across the 13 countries we serve. Our achievement of the gold medal is a terrific result of all who have worked hard for this outstanding accolade," commented Raymund Azurin, SVP Government Affairs and Sustainability Zuellig Pharma.

EcoVadis is a trusted provider of business sustainability ratings, creating a global network of more than 75,000 rated companies. The company's sustainability scorecards provide detailed insight into environmental, social and ethical risks across more than 200 purchasing categories and over 160 countries.

About Zuellig Pharma

Zuellig Pharma is one of the largest healthcare services groups in Asia and our purpose is to make healthcare more accessible. We provide world-class distribution, digital and commercial services to support the growing healthcare needs in this region. The company was started almost a hundred years ago and has grown to become a US$13 billion business covering 13 markets with over 12,000 employees. Our people serve over 350,000 medical facilities and work with over 1,000 clients, including the top 20 pharmaceutical companies in the world.

More recently, we launched our Zuellig Health Solutions Innovation Centre to develop new services and address some pressing healthcare needs in Asia. Since then, our teams have been focused on creating data, digital and disease management solutions, supporting patients with chronic conditions and helping payors manage healthcare costs.

SOURCE Zuellig Pharma