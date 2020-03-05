Zuellig Pharma acquires Alliance Pharma (Cambodge) in Cambodia to strengthen Indochina presence

SINGAPORE, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zuellig Pharma, a leading healthcare services provider in Asia, has announced that it has acquired a controlling stake in Alliance Pharma (Cambodge), a leading healthcare distributor of Cambodia.

Alliance Pharma (Cambodge) has been providing international healthcare companies with a full range of services designed to facilitate access to the Cambodian market since 2001. Over the years, Alliance Pharma (Cambodge) has developed a full-scale WHO-GSDP certified distribution infrastructure for vaccines, cold-chain products as well as pharmaceutical products, operated by approximately 400 experts in distribution and sales & marketing.

"We are excited to grow our presence in Cambodia. This acquisition will give Zuellig Pharma a market leading position in Cambodia, strengthen our presence in Indochina and offer a great platform for accelerated growth in Cambodia and in the region for Zuellig Pharma and its clients," said Yves Hermes, Area Director for South East Asia for Zuellig Pharma.

"Our vision is to further enhance access to healthcare for Cambodian people with our combined reach and capabilities in Cambodia. We will keep investing into innovative solutions for the benefit of the patients in Cambodia," added Frederik Meerhoff, Country Manager for Zuellig Pharma group of companies in Cambodia.

As one of the largest healthcare services groups in Asia, Zuellig Pharma aims to strengthen its presence across Asia to deliver on the promise of making healthcare more accessible in the region.

Through this acquisition, Zuellig Pharma will continue to provide quality service and bring innovative programmes and products to help promote health and well-being for the people of Cambodia.

About Zuellig Pharma

Zuellig Pharma is one of the largest healthcare services groups in Asia and our purpose is to make healthcare more accessible. We provide world-class distribution, digital and commercial services to support the growing healthcare needs in this region. The company was started almost a hundred years ago and has grown to become a US$13 billion business covering 13 markets with over 12,000 employees. Our people serve over 350,000 medical facilities and work with over 1,000 clients, including the top 20 pharmaceutical companies in the world.

More recently, we launched our Zuellig Health Solutions Innovation Centre to develop new services and address some pressing healthcare needs in Asia. Since then, our teams have been focused on creating data, digital and disease management solutions, supporting patients with chronic conditions and helping payors manage healthcare costs.

About Alliance Pharma (Cambodge)

Alliance Pharma (Cambodge) was founded in 2001 and rapidly developed as a full-scale distributor of Healthcare products to service multinational companies looking for a business partner with a strong local presence providing access to the Cambodian market for their products. Alliance Pharma (Cambodge) has always aimed to be the most preferred Marketing and Distribution company in Cambodia for Pharmaceutical and Consumer products, offering superior reach and services for principals, customers and consumers.

