Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’523 2.5%  SPI 15’453 2.3%  Dow 40’525 0.8%  DAX 20’955 2.9%  Euro 0.9244 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’911 2.6%  Gold 3’210 -0.9%  Bitcoin 68’981 0.7%  Dollar 0.8141 -0.8%  Öl 64.8 0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405Roche1203204Logitech2575132UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Swiss Life1485278Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Apple908440BYD1459145Partners Group2460882
Top News
BYD-Aktie hochgestuft: Morgan Stanley äusserst optimistisch für Tesla-Rivalen
Experten bleiben für NVIDIA-Aktie bullish - BoA sieht mehr als 80 Prozent Aufwärtspotenzial
Ausblick: Ericsson präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie kann 2025 bisher als einziger Wert im Billionen-Dollar-Club zulegen
Zollfreie Aktien? Diese Schweizer Titel könnten sich bewähren
Suche...
Saxo Spezialangebot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

15.04.2025 00:02:10

Zuckerberg Defends Instagram, WhatsApp Acquisitions In Landmark Antitrust Trial

Meta Platforms
457.34 CHF 5.24%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg took the stand Monday in a pivotal antitrust trial, defending the company's high-profile acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp as the Federal Trade Commission accuses Meta of maintaining an illegal monopoly over the social media landscape.

The case, unfolding in the US District Court for the District of Columbia, could result in Meta being forced to spin off the two platforms—an outcome that would radically alter its core business and the broader tech ecosystem.

The FTC argues that Meta's acquisition strategy was designed to eliminate emerging competitors before they could challenge Facebook's dominance. In opening statements, FTC attorney Daniel Matheson said consumers are left with "no reasonable alternatives" to Meta's platforms, which together claim 3.3 billion daily users and generated over $160 billion in ad revenue last year.

Zuckerberg, beginning what is expected to be two days of testimony, defended the deals as necessary to adapt to a rapidly evolving digital landscape. He described the shift in Facebook's focus from personal connections to curated content, noting that while the "friend" element has declined, it remains part of the platform's identity. He also emphasized the strategic value of messaging, calling it "symbiotic" with Facebook's broader services.

The FTC presented internal emails from 2011 and 2012, in which Zuckerberg acknowledged Instagram as a "viable competitor" in mobile photos and expressed concern that rivals like Google might acquire it first. He also cited WhatsApp as a critical asset to strengthen Meta's position in mobile communications.

The trial, centered on what might have happened had the acquisitions not occurred, underscores the challenge of regulating tech in hindsight. A decision in favor of the FTC could result in the most significant breakup of a tech company in decades.

Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten