05.02.2021 09:40:00

ZTO to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on Mar 17, 2021

SHANGHAI, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO and HKEX: 2057) ("ZTO" or the "Company"), a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 ended December 31, 2020, after the U.S. markets closes on March 17, 2021.

ZTO's management team will host an earnings conference call at 8:30 P.M. U.S. Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, which is 8:30 A.M. Beijing Time on Thursday, March 18, 2021.

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States:

1-888-317-6003

Hong Kong:

852-5808-1995

Singapore:   

800-120-5863

Mainland China:

4001-206-115

International:

1-412-317-6061

Passcode:

1124196

A replay of the conference call may be accessible through March 24, 2021 by dialing the following numbers:

United States:

1-877-344-7529

International:

1-412-317-0088

Canada:

855-669-9658

Passcode:

10151906

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://zto.investorroom.com.

About ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO and HKEX: 2057) ("ZTO" or the "Company") is a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China. ZTO provides express delivery service as well as other value-added logistics services through its extensive and reliable nationwide network coverage in China.

ZTO operates a highly scalable network partner model, which the Company believes is best suited to support the significant growth of e-commerce in China. The Company leverages its network partners to provide pickup and last-mile delivery services, while controlling the mission-critical line-haul transportation and sorting network within the express delivery service value chain.

For more information, please visit http://zto.investorroom.com.

SOURCE ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.

