ZTO Reports Second Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results

3.1 Billion Parcels Expanded Market Share to 19.9%

Adjusted Net Income Increased 25.6% to Reach RMB1.38 Billion

SHANGHAI, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO), a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China ("ZTO" or the "Company"), today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019[1]. The Company beat market expectations by generating parcel volume growth of 46.8%, 18.5 percentage points higher than the industry average. Market share in terms of parcel volume expanded to 19.9% during the second quarter of 2019. Adjusted net income increased 25.6% to reach RMB1,375.9 million.

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights

Revenues were RMB5,423.6 million ( US$790.0 million ), an increase of 29.2% from RMB4,197.9 million in the same period of 2018

( ), an increase of 29.2% from in the same period of 2018 Gross profit was RMB1,768.6 million ( US$257.6 million ), an increase of 21.4% from RMB1,457.3 million in the same period of 2018

( ), an increase of 21.4% from in the same period of 2018 Net income was RMB 1,365.1 million ( US$198.8 million ), a decrease of 8.5% from RMB 1,492.2 million in the same period of 2018

( ), a decrease of 8.5% from in the same period of 2018 Adjusted EBITDA [2] was RMB1,962.8 million ( US$285.9 million ), an increase of 29.1% from RMB1,520.2 million in the same period of 2018

was ( ), an increase of 29.1% from in the same period of 2018 Adjusted net income [3] was RMB 1,375.9 million ( US$200.4 million ), an increase of 25.6% from RMB1,095.7 million in the same period of 2018

was ( ), an increase of 25.6% from in the same period of 2018 Basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share ("ADS" [4] ) attributable to ordinary shareholders were RMB1.73 (US$0.25) , a decrease of 16.4% from RMB2.07 in the same period of 2018

) attributable to ordinary shareholders were , a decrease of 16.4% from in the same period of 2018 Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share [5] attributable to ordinary shareholders were RMB1.74 (US$0.25) , an increase of 14.5% from RMB1.52 in the same period of 2018

attributable to ordinary shareholders were , an increase of 14.5% from in the same period of 2018 Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB1,992.8 million ( US$290.3 million ), compared with RMB1,475.8 million in the same period of 2018

Operational Highlights for Second quarter 2019

Parcel volume was 3,106.6 million, an increase of 46.8% from 2,115.6 million in the same period of 2018

Number of pickup/delivery outlets was approximately 30,000 as of June 30, 2019 , while the number of direct network partners was approximately 4,650 as of June 30, 2019

, while the number of direct network partners was approximately 4,650 as of Number of line-haul vehicles was over 5,800 as of June 30, 2019 , which included over 4,950 self-owned vehicles and over 850 vehicles owned and operated by Tonglu Tongze Logistics Ltd., a transportation operator that works exclusively for ZTO. Among the 4,950 self-owned vehicles, over 3,150 were high capacity 15-to-17-meter-long trailer trucks compared to over 3,000 as of March 31, 2019

, which included over 4,950 self-owned vehicles and over 850 vehicles owned and operated by Tonglu Tongze Logistics Ltd., a transportation operator that works exclusively for ZTO. Among the 4,950 self-owned vehicles, over 3,150 were high capacity 15-to-17-meter-long trailer trucks compared to over 3,000 as of Number of line-haul routes between sorting hubs was over 2,200 as of June 30, 2019

Number of sorting hubs was 87 as of June 30, 2019 , among which 78 are operated by the Company and the other nine by the Company's network partners

[1] An investor relations presentation accompanies this earnings release and can be found at ir.zto.com

[2] Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income before depreciation, amortization, interest expenses and income tax expenses, and further adjusted to exclude the shared-based compensation expense and non-recurring items such as the gain on disposal of equity investees and subsidiary which management aims to better represent the underlying business operations

[3] Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income before share-based compensation expense and non-recurring items such as gain on disposal of equity investees and subsidiary in which management aims to better represent the underlying business operations

[4] One ADS represents one Class A ordinary share

[5] Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share attributable to ordinary shareholders is a non-GAAP financial measure. It is defined as net income attributable to ordinary shareholders per weighted average number of basic and diluted shares before share-based compensation expense and non-recurring items such as gain on disposal of equity investees and subsidiary in which management aims to better represent the underlying business operations

Mr. Meisong Lai, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ZTO, commented "ZTO's market share by parcel volume expanded 2.5 percentage points to 19.9% during the second quarter of 2019. Our consistent strategy has been continuous market expansion based on high quality of services and targeted net earnings. Second quarter's performance reflected the soundness of our overall strategy and solid execution."

Mr. Lai added, "Chinese express delivery industry is likely to maintain steady growth in the near term. While innovations in commerce impacting consumption and manufacturing are changing supply chain management, including logistics, express delivery industry is facing new demands and challenges. To maintain our competitive edge, ZTO must continue to focus on strengthening our core competencies as well as widening our business moat to sustain future growth. In addition to continued improvements in productivity and cost efficiencies, we will further advance our initiatives on industry-leading courier pay and last mile capabilities going forward in order to maintain a healthy growth momentum and be well prepared for the long run."

Ms. Huiping Yan, Chief Financial Officer of ZTO, added, "ZTO's performance adds to our confidence in our ability to deliver on our corporate strategy. Year-over-year ASP decline for the quarter was more than previously planned, however, it was kept level with the market, and we achieved higher volume increase as well as targeted earnings growth through scale leverage and effective resource planning. Combined sorting hub and line-haul transportation costs per parcel declined 8.6% year over year, and corporate SG&A, excluding share-based compensation, was 5.4% of total revenues compared to that of 5.7% last year. Adjusted net income rose 25.6% to RMB1.38 billion, and cash from operating activities rose 35.0% to RMB1.99 billion."

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2018

2019

2018

2019



RMB

%

RMB

US$

%

RMB

%

RMB

US$

%



(in thousands, except percentages) Express delivery services

3,664,535

87.3

4,763,902

693,940

87.8

6,751,532

87.2

8,823,274

1,285,255

88.3 Freight forwarding services

301,789

7.2

350,088

50,996

6.5

595,063

7.7

639,402

93,139

6.4 Sale of accessories

209,219

5.0

292,570

42,618

5.4

360,062

4.7

501,407

73,038

5.0 Others

22,376

0.5

17,080

2,488

0.3

35,666

0.4

33,588

4,893

0.3 Total revenues

4,197,919

100.0

5,423,640

790,042

100.0

7,742,323

100.0

9,997,671

1,456,325

100.0

Revenues were RMB5,423.6 million (US$790.0 million), an increase of 29.2% from RMB4,197.9 million in the same period of 2018. Revenue from express delivery services increased by 30.0% compared to the same period of 2018, mainly driven by a 46.8% increase in parcel volume and partially offset by a 11.3% decrease in unit price per parcel largely for incremental volume incentives in response to competition. Revenue from freight forwarding services increased 16.0% when compared to the same period of 2018. The increase in revenue from sales of accessories was in-line with the increase in the sale of thermal paper used for the printing of digital waybills. Other revenues are mainly associated with financing services and advertising services.





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2018

2019

2018

2019



RMB

% of revenues

RMB

US$

% of revenues

RMB

% of revenues

RMB

US$

% of revenues



(in thousands, except percentages) Line-haul transportation

cost

1,272,267

30.3

1,695,866

247,031

31.3

2,455,904

31.7

3,289,873

479,224

32.9 Sorting hub cost

701,961

16.7

953,901

138,952

17.6

1,388,398

17.9

1,844,970

268,750

18.5 Freight forwarding cost

288,348

6.9

345,283

50,296

6.4

572,018

7.4

628,397

91,536

6.3 Cost of accessories sold

125,724

3.0

156,371

22,778

2.9

214,441

2.8

276,057

40,212

2.8 Other costs

352,365

8.4

503,651

73,364

9.2

622,182

8.0

930,214

135,502

9.2 Total cost of revenues

2,740,665

65.3

3,655,072

532,421

67.4

5,252,943

67.8

6,969,511

1,015,224

69.7

Total cost of revenues was RMB3,665.1 million (US$ 532.4million), an increase of 33.4% from RMB2,740.7 million in the same period last year.

Line haul transportation cost was RMB1,695.9 million ( US$247.0 million ), an increase of 33.3% from RMB1,272.3 million in the same period last year. Higher usage of self-owned fleet with increasing number of higher-capacity trailer trucks, improved line-haul route planning and better load rate enhanced the transportation cost leverage

was ( ), an increase of 33.3% from in the same period last year. Higher usage of self-owned fleet with increasing number of higher-capacity trailer trucks, improved line-haul route planning and better load rate enhanced the transportation cost leverage Sorting hub operating cost was RMB953.9 million ( US$139.0 million ), an increase of 35.9% or RMB 251.9 million from RMB702.0 million in the same period last year. Of this increase: (i) RMB178.5 million ( US$26.0 million ) was associated with sorting hub labor costs, the headcount of sorting hub workers increased 18.6% year over year, which was much slower than the parcel volume increase; and (ii) RMB50.1 million ( US$7.3 million ) came from depreciation costs associated with the newly installed automated sorting equipment. As of June 30, 2019 , 155 sets of automated sorting equipment have been put into use, compared to 64 sets as of June 30, 2018

was ( ), an increase of 35.9% or from in the same period last year. Of this increase: (i) ( ) was associated with sorting hub labor costs, the headcount of sorting hub workers increased 18.6% year over year, which was much slower than the parcel volume increase; and (ii) ( ) came from depreciation costs associated with the newly installed automated sorting equipment. As of , 155 sets of automated sorting equipment have been put into use, compared to 64 sets as of Cost of accessories was RMB156.4 million ( US$22.8 million ), an increase of 24.4% from RMB125.7 million in the same period last year. The increase was in line with the increase in the sale of accessories for thermal paper

was ( ), an increase of 24.4% from in the same period last year. The increase was in line with the increase in the sale of accessories for thermal paper Other costs were RMB503.7 million ( US$73.4 million ), an increase of RMB151.3 million ( US$22.0 million ) compared to the same period last year, which mainly resulted from (i) an increase of RMB117.7 million ( US$17.2 million ) in dispatching costs associated with serving enterprise customers, (ii) an increase of RMB47.7 million ( US$6.9 million ) in expenses related to IT and technology development and (iii) a decrease of RMB 5.5 million ( US$0.8 million ) in tax surcharges

Gross Profit was RMB1,768.6 million (US$257.6 million), an increase of 21.4% from RMB1,457.3million in the same period last year. Gross margin rate decreased to 32.6% from 34.7% year over year, which resulted from combined effects of increase in volume incentives, parcel volume increase, and cost productivity gains.

Total Operating Expenses were RMB275.8 million (US$40.2 million), compared to RMB268.4 million in the same period last year.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were RMB305.4 million ( US$44.5 million ), compared to RMB269.2 million in the same period last year. The increase was mainly due to an increase in salaries and accrued bonuses from RMB132.4 million ( US$19.3 million ) to RMB177.7 million ( US$25.9 million ). Selling, general and administrative expenses, excluding share-based compensation expense accounted for 5.4% of total revenues compared to 5.7% during the same period last year

were ( ), compared to in the same period last year. The increase was mainly due to an increase in salaries and accrued bonuses from ( ) to ( ). Selling, general and administrative expenses, excluding share-based compensation expense accounted for 5.4% of total revenues compared to 5.7% during the same period last year Other operating income, net was RMB29.5 million ( US$4.3 million ) for the quarter. Other operating income mainly consisted of government subsidies and tax rebates of RMB24.6 million ( US$3.6 million ) received in the second quarter of 2019

Income from operations was RMB1,492.7 million (US$217.4 million), an increase of 25.6% from RMB1,188.8 million for the same period last year. Operating margin rate decreased by 0.8 percentage point to 27.5% year over year while the gross margin rate decreased by 2.1 percentage points. This reflects sound corporate cost control and healthy scale leverage.

Interest income was RMB144.5 million (US$21.0 million), compared with RMB70.7 million in the same period in 2018 primarily due to an increase in the amount of cash and interest-bearing bank deposits. In June 2018, the company received majority portion of the proceeds from the US$1.38 billion strategic investment led by Alibaba.

Foreign currency exchange gain, before tax was RMB22.3million (US$3.2 million) in the second quarter of 2019, resulted from the appreciation of the U.S. dollar against the Chinese renminbi in the second quarter of 2019.

Income tax expenses were RMB288.8 million (US$42.1 million) and the effective income tax rate was 17.4% for the second quarter of 2019.

Net income was RMB1,365.1 million (US$198.8 million), a decrease of 8.5% from RMB1,492.2 million in the same period last year, which included one-time gains on disposal of equity investees of RMB424.5 million (net of income taxes), mainly composed of the share disposal of Shenzhen Feng Chao Technology Ltd. associated with the Hive Box operations.

Basic and diluted earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders were RMB1.73(US$0.25), compared with basic and diluted earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB2.07 in the same period last year.

Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders were RMB1.74(US$0.25), compared with adjusted basic and diluted earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB1.52 in the same period last year.

Adjusted net income was RMB1,375.9 million (US$200.4 million), compared with adjusted net income of RMB1,095.7 million during the same period last year.

EBITDA was RMB1,952.0 million (US$284.3 million), compared with RMB2,042.0 million in the same period last year which included one-time gains on disposal of equity investees of RMB549.7 million.

Adjusted EBITDA was RMB1,962.8 million (US$285.9 million), compared to RMB1,520.2 million in the same period last year.

Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB1,992.8 million (US$290.3 million), compared with RMB1,475.8 million in the same period last year.

Business Outlook

The Company makes no changes to its previously stated annual guidance: parcel volume for 2019 is expected to be in the range of 11.51 billion to 11.93 billion, representing a 35% to 40% increase year over year, and the Company's adjusted net income is expected to be in the range of RMB4.8 billion to RMB5.2 billion, representing a 14.3% to 23.8% increase from the same period of 2018. Above estimates are subject to change.

Company Share Purchase

On November 15, 2018, the Company announced a new share repurchase program whereby ZTO was authorized to repurchase its own Class A ordinary shares in the form of ADSs with an aggregate value of up to US$500 million during an 18-month period thereafter. The Company expects to fund the repurchase out of its existing cash balance. As of June 30, 2019, the Company has purchased an aggregate of 7,549,423 ADSs at an average purchase price of US$17.32, including repurchase commissions.

The Company believes that the share repurchase program represents ZTO's confidence in the overall market opportunities as well as ZTO's solid operating fundamentals and financial strength for sustained profitable growth and value creation for its shareholders.

Exchange Rate

This announcement contains translation of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars were made at the exchange rate of RMB6.8650 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate on June 28, 2019 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve Systems.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, and adjusted basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share attributable to ordinary shareholders, each a non-GAAP financial measure, in evaluating ZTO's operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes.

Reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures to its U.S. GAAP financial measures are shown in tables at the end of this earnings release, which provide more details about the non-GAAP financial measures.

The Company believes that adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share attributable to ordinary shareholders help identify underlying trends in ZTO's business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of the expenses and gains that the Company includes in income from operations and net income. The Company believes that adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share attributable to ordinary shareholders provide useful information about its operating results, enhance the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by ZTO's management in its financial and operational decision-making.

Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share attributable to ordinary shareholders should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to net income or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of the Company's operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review the historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share attributable to ordinary shareholders presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to ZTO's data. ZTO encourages investors and others to review the Company's financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

About ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) ("ZTO" or the "Company") is a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China. ZTO provides express delivery service as well as other value-added logistics services through its extensive and reliable nationwide network coverage in China.

ZTO operates a highly scalable network partner model, which the Company believes is best suited to support the significant growth of e-commerce in China. The Company leverages its network partners to provide pickup and last-mile delivery services, while controlling the mission-critical line-haul transportation and sorting network within the express delivery service value chain.

For more information, please visit http://zto.investorroom.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to the Company's unaudited results for the second quarter of 2019, ZTO management quotes and the Company's financial outlook.

These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company's belief regarding expected results and events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of its control. The Company's actual results and other circumstances may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and events indicated in these forward-looking statements. The financial results to which this news release is related are preliminary, unaudited and subject to audit adjustment. In addition, the Company may not meet its financial outlook included in this news release and may be unable to grow its business in the manner planned. The Company may also modify its strategy for growth. In addition, there are other risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ from what it currently anticipates, including those relating to the development of the e-commerce industry in China, its significant reliance on the Alibaba ecosystem, risks associated with its network partners and their employees and personnel, intense competition which could adversely affect the Company's results of operations and market share, any service disruption of the Company's sorting hubs or the outlets operated by its network partners or its technology system. For additional information on these and other important factors that could adversely affect the Company's business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects, please see its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this release, except as required by law. Such information speaks only as of the date of this release.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Summary of Unaudited Consolidated Comprehensive Income Data:





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2018

2019

2018

2019



RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$



(in thousands, except for share and per share data)

























Revenues

4,197,919

5,423,640

790,042

7,742,323

9,997,671

1,456,325 Cost of revenues

(2,740,665)

(3,655,072)

(532,421)

(5,252,943)

(6,969,511)

(1,015,224) Gross profit

1,457,254

1,768,568

257,621

2,489,380

3,028,160

441,101 Operating income (expenses):























Selling, general and

administrative

(269,178)

(305,350)

(44,479)

(684,801)

(863,128)

(125,729) Other operating income, net

773

29,531

4,302

82,680

87,633

12,765 Total operating expenses

(268,405)

(275,819)

(40,177)

(602,121)

(775,495)

(112,964) Income from operations

1,188,849

1,492,749

217,444

1,887,259

2,252,665

328,137 Other income (expenses):























Interest income

70,708

144,470

21,044

131,029

290,941

42,380 Interest expense

(3)

-

-

(776)

-

- Gain/(loss) on disposal of

equity investees

549,733

-

-

549,733

(529)

(77) Foreign currency exchange

gain/(loss), before tax

35,901

22,293

3,247

(852)

(3,662)

(533) Income before income tax, and

share of loss in equity

method investments

1,845,188

1,659,512

241,735

2,566,393

2,539,415

369,907 Income tax expense

(350,858)

(288,803)

(42,069)

(505,138)

(480,661)

(70,016) Share of loss in equity

method investments

(2,104)

(5,614)

(818)

(11,574)

(12,013)

(1,750) Net income

1,492,226

1,365,095

198,848

2,049,681

2,046,741

298,141 Net income attributable to

noncontrolling interests

(1,141)

(5,614)

(818)

(1,837)

(6,547)

(954) Net income attributable to

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.

1,491,085

1,359,481

198,030

2,047,844

2,040,194

297,187 Net income attributable to

ordinary shareholders

1,491,085

1,359,481

198,030

2,047,844

2,040,194

297,187 Net earnings per share

attributable to ordinary

shareholders























Basic

2.07

1.73

0.25

2.86

2.60

0.38 Diluted

2.07

1.73

0.25

2.86

2.59

0.38 Weighted average shares used

in calculating net earnings

per ordinary share























Basic

721,183,933

786,106,219

786,106,219

715,978,664

786,069,533

786,069,533 Diluted

722,033,183

786,385,711

786,385,711

716,706,186

786,262,099

786,262,099 Other comprehensive income,

net of tax of nil:























Foreign currency translation

adjustment

554,487

293,376

42,735

287,984

(50,852)

(7,407) Comprehensive income

2,046,713

1,658,471

241,583

2,337,665

1,995,889

290,734 Comprehensive income

attributable to

noncontrolling interests

(1,141)

(5,614)

(818)

(1,837)

(6,547)

(954) Comprehensive income

attributable to ZTO Express

(Cayman) Inc.

2,045,572

1,652,857

240,765

2,335,828

1,989,342

289,780

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets Data:





As of



December 31, 2018

June 30, 2019



RMB

RMB

US$



(in thousands, except for share and per share data)













ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

4,622,554

7,111,684

1,035,934 Restricted cash

400

979

143 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts

of RMB13,996 and RMB16,347 at December 31, 2018

and June 30, 2019, respectively

596,995

573,624

83,558 Financing receivables, net of allowance for doubtful

accounts of RMB4,139 and RMB6,739 at December 31,

2018 and June 30, 2019, respectively

517,983

507,096

73,867 Short-term investment

13,599,852

9,260,975

1,349,013 Inventories

43,813

35,354

5,150 Advances to suppliers

337,874

328,199

47,808 Prepayments and other current assets

1,507,996

2,124,817

309,512 Amounts due from related parties

6,600

79,625

11,599 Total current assets

21,234,067

20,022,353

2,916,584 Investments in equity investees

2,207,410

2,200,334

320,515 Property and equipment, net

9,035,704

9,671,468

1,408,808 Land use rights, net

1,969,176

2,169,262

315,989 Intangible assets, net

54,227

51,128

7,448 Right-of-use assets[6]

-

656,653

95,652 Goodwill

4,241,541

4,241,541

617,850 Deferred tax assets

318,063

324,548

47,276 Other non-current assets

622,669

1,194,426

173,986 TOTAL ASSETS

39,682,857

40,531,713

5,904,108 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY











Current liabilities











Accounts payable

1,311,807

1,185,274

172,655 Advances from customers

436,710

902,012

131,393 Income tax payable

405,683

167,105

24,342 Amounts due to related parties

132,216

67,324

9,807 Lease liabilities[6]

-

232,067

33,804 Acquisition consideration payable

19,581

22,942

3,342 Dividends payable

1,699

3,723

542 Other current liabilities

2,833,769

2,729,341

397,573 Total current liabilities

5,141,465

5,309,788

773,458 Lease liabilities[6]

-

385,183

56,108 Deferred tax liabilities

157,940

155,470

22,647 Acquisition consideration payable

22,942

-

- Other non-current liabilities

90,961

90,822

13,230 TOTAL LIABILITIES

5,413,308

5,941,263

865,443

[6] In February 2016, the FASB issued ASU 2016-02, Leases (Topic 842), which requires lessees to recognize a right-of-use asset and lease

liability on their balance sheet for all leases. The Group adopted this ASU on January 1, 2019 using the modified retrospective approach and

will not restate comparative periods





As of



December 31, 2018

June 30, 2019



RMB

RMB

US$













Shareholders' equity

























Ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value; 10,000,000,000 shares

authorized, 811,267,551 shares issued and 785,463,859 shares

outstanding as of December 31, 2018; 803,718,128 shares

issued and 782,114,477 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2019)

523

518

75 Additional paid-in capital

24,137,681

22,337,619

3,253,841 Treasury shares, at cost

(1,545,077)

(1,438,257)

(209,506) Retained earnings

11,052,395

13,092,589

1,907,150 Accumulated other comprehensive income

571,716

520,864

75,872 ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. shareholders' equity

34,217,238

34,513,333

5,027,432 Noncontrolling interests

52,311

77,117

11,233 Total Equity

34,269,549

34,590,450

5,038,665 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

39,682,857

40,531,713

5,904,108

Summary of Unaudited Consolidated Cash Flow Data:





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2018

2019

2018

2019



RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$



(in thousands)

























Net cash provided by operating

activities

1,475,795

1,992,804

290,285

1,689,970

2,626,074

382,532 Net cash provided by/(used in)

investing activities[7]

(5,649,363)

1,498,752

218,318

(7,246,921)

2,394,117

348,742 Net cash provided by/(used in)

financing activities

6,620,184

(2,493,043)

(363,153)

5,815,067

(2,507,052)

(365,193) Effect of exchange rate changes

on cash, cash equivalents and

restricted cash

231,350

21,803

3,177

141,807

(23,430)

(3,413) Net increase in cash, cash

equivalents and restricted cash

2,677,966

1,020,316

148,627

399,923

2,489,709

362,668 Cash, cash equivalents and

restricted cash at beginning of

period

3,495,691

6,092,347

887,450

5,773,734

4,622,954

673,409 Cash, cash equivalents and

restricted cash at end of period

6,173,657

7,112,663

1,036,077

6,173,657

7,112,663

1,036,077

[7] The amount of cash provided by investing activities mainly includes mature of the fixed term bank deposits with an original maturity of three

months to one year. For the second quarter of 2019, the amounts of cash flow in for receiving the short-term investment are approximately

RMB2,288.6 million (US$333.4 million), and the amounts of cash flow out for purchasing the short-term investment are approximately

RMB3,736.7 million in the same period last year

Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2018

2019

2018

2019



RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$



(in thousands, except for share and per share data)

























Net income

1,492,226

1,365,095

198,848

2,049,681

2,046,741

298,141 Add:























Share-based compensation expense

27,983

10,800

1,573

227,727

295,065

42,981 (Gain)/loss on disposal of

equity investees, net of

income taxes

(424,521)

-

-

(424,521)

529

77 Adjusted net income

1,095,688

1,375,895

200,421

1,852,887

2,342,335

341,199

























Net income

1,492,226

1,365,095

198,848

2,049,681

2,046,741

298,141 Add:























Depreciation

186,200

283,409

41,283

362,397

554,832

80,820 Amortization

12,693

14,676

2,138

23,363

25,969

3,783 Interest expenses

3

-

-

776

-

- Income tax expenses

350,858

288,803

42,069

505,138

480,661

70,016 EBITDA

2,041,980

1,951,983

284,338

2,941,355

3,108,203

452,760

























Add:























Share-based compensation

expense

27,983

10,800

1,573

227,727

295,065

42,981 (Gain)/loss on disposal of

equity investees, before

income taxes

(549,733)

-

-

(549,733)

529

77 Adjusted EBITDA

1,520,230

1,962,783

285,911

2,619,349

3,403,797

495,818





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2018

2019

2018

2019



RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$



(in thousands, except for share and per share data)

























Net income attributable to ordinary

shareholders

1,491,085

1,359,481

198,030

2,047,844

2,040,194

297,187 Add:























Share-based compensation

expense

27,983

10,800

1,573

227,727

295,065

42,981 (Gain)/loss on disposal of equity

investees, net of income taxes

(424,521)

-

-

(424,521)

529

77 Adjusted net income attributable to

ordinary shareholders

1,094,547

1,370,281

199,603

1,851,050

2,335,788

340,245

























Weighted average shares used

in calculating net earnings

per ordinary share























Basic

721,183,933

786,106,219

786,106,219

715,978,664

786,069,533

786,069,533 Diluted

722,033,183

786,385,711

786,385,711

716,706,186

786,262,099

786,262,099 Net earnings per share

attributable to ordinary

shareholders























Basic

2.07

1.73

0.25

2.86

2.60

0.38 Diluted

2.07

1.73

0.25

2.86

2.59

0.38

























Adjusted net earnings per share

attributable to ordinary

shareholders























Basic

1.52

1.74

0.25

2.59

2.97

0.43 Diluted

1.52

1.74

0.25

2.58

2.97

0.43

