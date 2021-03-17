SMI 10’915 -0.3%  SPI 13’742 -0.2%  Dow 33’015 0.6%  DAX 14’597 0.3%  Euro 1.1059 0.5%  EStoxx50 3’850 0.0%  Gold 1’748 0.9%  Bitcoin 54’005 2.9%  Dollar 0.9228 -0.2%  Öl 67.7 -1.1% 

ZTO Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 and Fiscal Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results

17.0 Billion Annual Parcels Expanded Market Share to 20.4%
Achieved RMB4.6 Billion Adjusted Net Income Despite Pandemic & Fierce Competition
US$0.25 per Share Dividend Announced for 2020

SHANGHAI, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO and HKEX: 2057), a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China ("ZTO" or the "Company"), today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020[1]. The Company exceeded its volume guidance for 2020 by growing parcel volume 40.3% and expanded parcel volume market share by 1.3 percentage points to 20.4% while maintaining high quality of service and customer satisfaction.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

  • Revenues were RMB8,257.1 million (US$1,265.5 million), an increase of 20.6% from RMB6,846.5 million in the same period of 2019.
  • Gross profit was RMB1,858.3 million (US$284.8 million), a decrease of 6.9% from RMB1,996.1 million in the same period of 2019.
  • Net income was RMB1,291.6 million (US$197.9 million), a decrease of 44.3% from RMB2,316.8 million in the same period of 2019.
  • Adjusted EBITDA[2] was RMB2,119.3 million (US$324.8 million), a decrease of 9.6% from RMB2,343.9 million in the same period of 2019.
  • Adjusted net income[3] was RMB1,290.5 million (US$197.8 million), a decrease of 20.9% from RMB1,631.5 million in the same period of 2019.
  • Basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share ("ADS"[4]) were RMB1.55(US$0.24), a decrease of 48.0% and 47.8% from RMB2.98 and RMB2.97 in the same period of 2019, respectively.
  • Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share[5] attributable to ordinary shareholders were RMB1.55(US$0.24), a decrease of 26.2% from RMB2.10 in the same period of 2019.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB2,040.3 million (US$312.7 million), compared with RMB2,260.4 million in the same period of 2019.

Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Highlights

  • Revenues were RMB25,214.3 million (US$3,864.3 million), an increase of 14.0% from RMB22,109.9 million in 2019.
  • Gross profit was RMB5,837.1 million (US$894.6 million), a decrease of 11.8% from RMB6,621.2 million in 2019.
  • Net income was RMB4,326.4 million (US$663.1 million), a decrease of 23.7% from RMB5,671.3 million in 2019.
  • Adjusted EBITDA[2] was RMB7,155.1 million (US$1,096.6 million), a decrease of 6.3% from RMB7,635.2 million in 2019.
  • Adjusted net income[3] was RMB4,589.5 million (US$703.4 million), a decrease of 13.3% from RMB5,292.4 million in 2019.
  • Basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share ("ADS"[4]) were RMB5.42(US$0.83), a decrease of 25.1% and 25.0% from RMB7.24 and RMB7.23 in 2019, respectively.
  • Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share[5] attributable to ordinary shareholders were RMB5.75 (US$0.88), a decrease of 14.8% from RMB6.75 in 2019.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB4,950.7 million (US$758.7 million), compared with RMB6,304.2 million in 2019.

Operational Highlights for Fourth Quarter 2020

  • Parcel volume was 5,410 million, an increase of 46.5% from 3,692 million in the same period of 2019.
  • Number of pickup/delivery outlets was approximately 30,000 as of December 31, 2020.
  • Number of direct network partners was over 5,350 as of December 31, 2020.
  • Number of line-haul vehicles was approximately 10,450 as of December 31, 2020, which included approximately 9,700 self-owned vehicles and over 750 vehicles owned and operated by Tonglu Tongze Logistics Ltd., a transportation operator that works exclusively for ZTO.
  • Out of the approximately 9,700 self-owned trucks, approximately 7,900 were high capacity 15 to 17-meter-long models as of December 31, 2020, compared to over 7,400 as of September 30, 2020.
  • Number of line-haul routes between sorting hubs was over 3,600 as of December 31, 2020, compared to over 3,400 as of September 30, 2020.
  • Number of sorting hubs was 94 as of December 31, 2020, among which 84 are operated by the Company and 10 by the Company's network partners.

(1)  An investor relations presentation accompanies this earnings release and can be found at http://zto.investorroom.com.

(2)  Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income before depreciation, amortization, interest expenses and income tax expenses, and further adjusted to exclude the shared-based compensation expense and non-recurring items such as the gain on disposal of equity investees and subsidiary which management aims to better represent the underlying business operations.

(3)  Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income before share-based compensation expense and non-recurring items such as gain on disposal of equity investees and subsidiary in which management aims to better represent the underlying business operations.

(4)  One ADS represents one Class A ordinary share.

(5)  Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share attributable to ordinary shareholders is a non-GAAP financial measure. It is defined as adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by weighted average number of basic and diluted shares, respectively.


Mr. Meisong Lai, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ZTO, commented "We exceeded high end of our volume target range with over 17 billion parcels in 2020. Fueled by strong demand from domestic consumptions, particularly during the steady economic recovery post pandemic, China express delivery industry achieved the second consecutive 10-billion-annual growth, and ZTO expanded our leading market share to 20.4%. Throughout the year, we stood strong together with our network partners to maintain network stability and delivered a solid bottom-line despite adverse impact by COVID-19 and fierce price competition."

Mr. Lai added, "Scale and efficiencies are mission critical to express delivery operations. ZTO has been, since its early years, consistently focusing on building strong infrastructure and implementing suitable technology as volume grew. We have established clear leadership in our operating capacity and cost advantages. With our increasing ability to gain access and attain scarce resources, we are better equipped to maximize utilization by integrating broader-range commerce logistics product and services that are catered towards diversified customer needs. With a positive outlook of the logistic industry supported by a steady economic expansion in China, we will further invest for the future, think green and take on social responsibilities, enhance our brand recognition, solidify core business leadership and innovate for differentiating value prepositions in order to advance towards our mission to become a world-class comprehensive logistic service provider."

Ms. Huiping Yan, Chief Financial Officer of ZTO, commented, "Accelerated volume growth and market share gain is the most critical among our primary goals at this stage of growth development. We allowed our core express delivery business ASP to decline by approximately 20% to achieve the record level volume increments for the year and expanded our market share by another 1.3 points. Combining the 14.3% per parcel productivity gain on combined sorting and transportation cost, the largest for the past six consecutive years, and a 5.6% stable corporate SG&A cost structure, we achieved RMB 4.6 billion adjusted net profit, a 13.3% decline that was far less severe than our comparable peers."

Ms. Yan added, "Capital expenditure increased by 76.2% to a record RMB 9.2 billion in 2020. Cash from operating activities was RMB 4.95 billion in 2020. Our capital investment strategy has expanded to achieve a larger infrastructure footprint in order to deliver synergistic value across our developing businesses within the ZTO's eco-system such as LTL business, Cloud-warehouse, Cold-chain logistics network and time-definite product portfolio."

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results


Three Months Ended December 31,


2019


2020


RMB


%


RMB


US$


%


(in thousands, except percentages)

Express delivery services

6,106,947


89.2


7,172,717


1,099,267


86.9

Freight forwarding services

322,203


4.7


618,930


94,855


7.5

Sale of accessories

312,118


4.6


336,628


51,590


4.1

Others

105,248


1.5


128,869


19,751


1.5

Total revenues

6,846,516


100.0


8,257,144


1,265,463


100.0

Total Revenues were RMB8,257.1 million (US$1,265.5 million), an increase of 20.6% from RMB6,846.5 million in the same period of 2019. Revenue from the core express delivery business increased by 17.1% compared to the same period of 2019, as a combined result of a 46.5% increase in parcel volume and a 20.1% decrease in parcel unit price mainly driven by competition. Revenue from freight forwarding services increased by 92.1% compared to the same period of 2019, driven by surging cross border e-commerce demand and improved pricing as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak globally. Revenue from sales of accessories, largely consisting of the sales of thermal paper used for digital waybills' printing, increased by 7.9%,much lower than volume increase due to increasing usage of lower-priced single-sheet digital waybill since the second half of 2019. Other revenues were mainly derived from financing services and advertising services.


Three Months Ended December 31,


2019


2020


RMB


% of


RMB


US$


% of




revenues






revenues


(in thousands, except percentages)

Line-haul transportation cost

2,392,991


35.0


2,956,311


453,075


35.8

Sorting hub cost

1,285,951


18.8


1,650,757


252,989


20.0

Freight forwarding cost

315,701


4.6


561,273


86,019


6.8

Cost of accessories sold

129,997


1.9


109,288


16,749


1.3

Other costs

725,806


10.5


1,121,184


171,829


13.6

Total cost of revenues

4,850,446


70.8


6,398,813


980,661


77.5

Total cost of revenues was RMB6,398.8 million (US$980.7 million), an increase of 31.9% from RMB4,850.4 million in the same period last year.

Line haul transportation cost was RMB2,956.3 million (US$453.1 million), an increase of 23.5% from RMB2,393.0 million in the same period last year. The line-haul transportation cost per parcel declined by 15.7% to RMB0.55 achieved mainly through increased usage of self-owned vehicles of which a greater number were higher-capacity trailer trucks. Approximately 78.9% of the line-haul transportation costs were associated with self-owned fleet compared to that of 59.9% in the same period last year.

Sorting hub operating cost was RMB1,650.8 million (US$253.0 million), an increase of 28.4% from RMB1,286.0 million in the same period last year. The increase was primarily consisted of (i) an RMB269.3 million (US$41.3 million) increase in labor associated costs, and (ii) an RMB70.0 million (US$10.7 million) increase in depreciation and amortization costs due to the increased number of installed automated sorting equipment. As of December 31, 2020, 339 sets of automated sorting equipment were in service, compared to 265 sets as of December 31, 2019. The sorting hub operating cost per parcel decreased by 12.4% to RMB0.31 benefiting from higher automation as well as improved economies of scale.

Cost of accessories sold was RMB109.3 million (US$16.7 million), a decrease of 15.9% from RMB130.0 million in the same period last year. The decrease was mainly driven by the increased use of lower-cost single-sheet digital waybills since the second half of 2019.

Other costs were RMB1,121.2 million (US$171.8 million), an increase of RMB395.4 million (US$60.6 million) compared to the same period last year. The increase was mainly consisted of (i) an increase of RMB348.5 million (US$53.4 million) in dispatching costs serving enterprise customers which is consistent with the associated volume increase of 76.0% and (ii) an increase of RMB63.6 million (US$9.7million) in expenses related to the development of technology platform.

Gross Profit was RMB1,858.3 million (US$284.8 million), a decrease of 6.9% from RMB1,996.1 million in the same period last year. Gross margin rate was 22.5% compared to 29.2% in the same period last year as a net result of competition-led ASP decline of 20.1% for the core express delivery partially offset by related unit cost decline of 12.1%.

Total Operating Expenses were RMB291.7 million (US$44.7 million), compared to RMB186.4 million in the same period last year.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were RMB417.6 million (US$64.0 million), increased by 6.5% from RMB392.2 million in the same period last year, mainly due to an increase of RMB36.7 million (US$5.6 million) in salaries and accrued performance-based bonuses.

Other operating income, net was RMB125.9 million (US$19.3 million), compared to RMB205.8 million in the same period last year. Other operating income mainly consisted of (i) RMB53.5 million (US$8.2 million) ADR fee rebate, (ii) RMB36.6 million (US$5.6 million) of VAT super deduction, and (iii) government subsidies and tax rebates of RMB32.2 million (US$4.9 million).

Income from operations was RMB1,566.6 million (US$240.1 million), a decrease of 13.4% from RMB1,809.7 million for the same period last year.

Operating margin rate decreased to 19.0% from 26.4% in the same period last year, resulted from the 6.7 percentage points drop in gross margin rate.

Interest income was RMB105.6 million (US$16.2 million), compared with RMB148.1 million in the same period last year.

Interest expenses was RMB12.2 million (US$1.9 million).

Foreign currency exchange loss, before tax was RMB81.9 million (US$12.5 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Income tax expenses were RMB289.6 million (US$44.4 million) compared to RMB331.3 million in the same period last year.

Net income was RMB1,291.6 million (US$197.9 million), which decreased by 44.3% from RMB2,316.8 million year over year mainly due to intensified price competition.  There was a 754.5 million one-time unrealized valuation gain on equity investment in Cainiao Smart Logistics Network Limited in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Basic and diluted earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders were RMB1.55(US$0.24), compared to basic and diluted earnings per ADS of RMB2.98 and RMB2.97 in the same period last year.

Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders were RMB1.55(US$0.24), compared with RMB2.10 in the same period last year.

Adjusted net income was RMB1,290.5 million (US$197.8 million), compared with RMB1,631.5 million during the same period last year.

EBITDA was RMB2,120.4 million (US$325.0 million), compared with RMB3,029.2 million in the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA was RMB2,119.3 million (US$324.8 million), compared to RMB2,343.9 million in the same period last year.

Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB2,040.3 million (US$312.7 million), compared with RMB2,260.4 million in the same period last year.

Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results


Year Ended December 31,


2019


2020


RMB


%


RMB


US$


%


(in thousands, except percentages)

Express delivery services

19,606,214


88.7


21,900,201


3,356,353


86.9

Freight forwarding services

1,235,961


5.6


1,862,689


285,470


7.4

Sale of accessories

1,089,977


4.9


1,133,712


173,749


4.5

Others

177,794


0.8


317,688


48,687


1.2

Total revenues

22,109,946


100.0


25,214,290


3,864,259


100.0

Revenues were RMB25,214.3 million (US$3,864.3 million), an increase of 14.0% from RMB22,109.9 million last year. The revenue from core business increased 11.9%, which was a combined result of a 40.3% parcel volume growth and a 20.2% unit price per parcel decline. The freight forwarding business contributed RMB1,862.7 million (US$ 285.5 million) of full year revenue in 2020, compared with RMB1,236.0 million for the year of 2019. Revenue from sales of accessories, largely consisting of the sales of thermal paper used for digital waybills' printing, increased by merely 4.0% due to increased usage of lower-priced single-sheet digital waybill during the year 2020. Other revenues were mainly derived from financing services and advertising services.


Year Ended December 31,


2019


2020


RMB


% of


RMB


US$


% of




revenues






revenues


(in thousands, except percentages)

Line-haul transportation cost

7,466,043


33.8


8,697,081


1,332,886


34.5

Sorting hub cost

4,109,338


18.6


5,224,544


800,697


20.7

Freight forwarding cost

1,209,523


5.5


1,712,592


262,466


6.8

Cost of accessories sold

544,166


2.5


391,253


59,962


1.6

Other costs

2,159,708


9.7


3,351,714


513,672


13.3

Total cost of revenues

15,488,778


70.1


19,377,184


2,969,683


76.9

Total cost of revenues was RMB19,377.2 million (US$2,969.7 million), an increase of 25.1% from RMB15,488.8 million in the same period last year.

Line-haul transportation cost was RMB8,697.1 million (US$1,332.9 million), an increase of 16.5% from RMB7,466.0 million last year. The line-haul transportation cost per parcel declined 17.0% to RMB0.51. The decrease was primarily due to (i) increased usage of self-owned vehicles with a greater number of higher-capacity trailer trucks, (ii) reduced toll road fee charges by a federal waiver policy which took effect in mid-February and lasted through early May to provide relief and support economic recovery from COVID-19 outbreak, and (iii) declined diesel price.

Sorting hub operating cost was RMB5,224.5 million (US$800.7 million), an increase of 27.1% from RMB4,109.3 million last year. The increase was mainly due to (i) increased labor costs of RMB759.6 million (US$116.4 million) from wage increases and headcount increase against higher volume growth, and (ii) an increase of RMB273.8 million (US$42.0 million) in depreciation expenses driven by the expansion of sorting hubs and installation of more automated sorting equipment. Sorting hub cost per parcel declined by 9.4% to RMB0.31 compared with last year mainly driven by higher utilization of automation equipment and improved economies of scale.

Cost of accessories was RMB391.3 million (US$60.0 million), a decrease of 28.1% from RMB544.2 million last year. The decrease was mainly attributable to the increased use of lower-cost single-sheet digital waybill since its implementation in the second half of 2019.

Other costs were RMB3,351.7 million (US$513.7 million), an increase of RMB1,192.0 million (US$182.7 million) from RMB2,159.7 million in 2019, primarily due to (i) an increase in costs associated with serving key enterprise customers of RMB921.6 million (US$141.2 million); and (ii) an increase of RMB246.1million (US$37.7 million) in expenses related to technology development.

Gross Profit was RMB5,837.1 million (US$894.6 million), a decrease of 11.8% from RMB6,621.2 million last year. Gross profit margin decreased to 23.1% from 29.9% in 2019, which resulted mainly from competition-led ASP decline partially offset by cost productivity gain.

Total Operating Expenses were RMB1,082.7 million (US$165.9 million), compared to RMB1,158.3 million last year.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were RMB1,663.7 million (US$255.0 million), an increase of 7.6% from RMB1,546.2 million last year. The increase was primarily due to (i) an increase of RMB107.1 million (US$16.4 million) in compensation and benefit expenses; (ii) an increase of RMB25.1 million (US$3.8 million) in headquarter facility expenses; and (iii) an increase of RMB21.0 million (US$3.2 million) in depreciation and amortization expenses.

Other operating income, net was RMB581.0 million (US$89.0 million), compared with RMB387.9 million last year. The increase is mainly composed of (i) RMB93.2 million (US$14.3 million) ADR fee rebate, (ii) the RMB50.5 million (US$7.7 million) of VAT super deduction, and (iii) an increase in government subsidies and tax rebate of RMB42.0 million (US$6.4 million).

Income from operations was RMB4,754.4 million (US$728.6 million), a decrease of 13.0% from RMB5,462.8 million last year. Operating margin decreased to 18.9% from 24.7% last year.

Interest income was RMB442.7 million (US$67.8 million), compared with RMB585.4 million in 2019.

Gain on disposal of equity investees and subsidiary was RMB1.1 million (US$0.2 million).

Impairment of investment in equity investee was zero compared with RMB56.0 million last year.

Unrealized gain from investment in equity investee was zero compared with RMB754.5 million last year.

Foreign currency exchange loss, before tax was RMB127.2 million (US$19.5 million), mainly due to the depreciation of the onshore U.S. dollar-denominated bank deposits against the Chinese Renminbi.

Net income decreased 23.7% to RMB4,326.4 million (US$663.1 million) from RMB5,671.3 million in 2019 mainly due to intensified price competition. There was a 754.5 million unrealized one-time valuation gain on equity investment in Cainiao Smart Logistics Network Limited in 2019. Net income margin was 17.2% in 2020 compared with 25.7% in 2019.

Basic and diluted earnings per ADS were RMB5.42(US$0.83) compared with basic and diluted earnings per ADS of RMB7.24 and RMB7.23 for 2019, respectively.

Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders were RMB5.75(US$0.88), compared with that of RMB6.75 for 2019.

Adjusted net income was RMB4,589.5 million (US$703.4 million), compared with RMB5,292.4 million last year.

EBITDA was RMB6,892.0 million (US$1,056.3 million), compared with RMB8,014.1 million last year.

Adjusted EBITDA was RMB7,155.1 million (US$1,096.6 million), compared with RMB7,635.2million last year.

Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB4,950.7 million (US$758.7 million), decreased by 21.5% from RMB6,304.2 million last year.

Business Outlook

Based on the current market conditions and current operations, the Company's parcel volume for 2021 is expected to be in the range of 22.95 billion to 23.80 billion, representing a 35% to 40% increase year over year. Above estimates represent management's current and preliminary view, which are subject to change.

Special Dividend

The board of directors has approved a special dividend of US$0.25 per ADS and share for 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 8, 2021. For holders of class A ordinary shares, in order to qualify for the dividend, all valid documents for the transfer of shares accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged for registration with the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong no later than 4:30 p.m. on April 8, 2021 (Hong Kong Time). The payment date is expected to be April 20, 2021 for holders of class A ordinary shares and on April 22, 2021 for holders of ADSs.

Company Share Purchase

On November 15, 2018, the Company announced a share repurchase program whereby ZTO was authorized to repurchase its own Class A ordinary shares in the form of ADSs with an aggregate value of up to US$500 million during an 18-month period thereafter. On March 13, 2020, the board of directors of the Company approved the extension of the active share repurchase program to June 30, 2021. The Company expects to fund the repurchases out of its existing cash balance. As of December 31, 2020, the Company has purchased an aggregate of 14,491,197 ADSs at an average purchase price of US$22.20, including repurchase commissions.

Initial Public Offering in Hong Kong

On September 29, 2020, the Company successfully listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange ("HKEX") under the stock code of "2057" with a global offering of 51,750,000 Class A ordinary shares (including the exercise of the over-allotment option on October 22, 2020) at the public offering price of HK$218 per share (the "Global Offering"). The Hong Kong-listed shares are fully fungible with the Company's American depositary shares (ADSs) listed on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") (one ADS representing one Class A ordinary share). Gross proceeds from the Global Offering before any underwriting fees and other offering expenses, were HK$11,281.5 million (US$1,455.7 million).

Exchange Rate

This announcement contains translation of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars were made at the exchange rate of RMB6.5250 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate on December 31, 2020 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve Systems.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income, each a non-GAAP financial measure, in evaluating ZTO's operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes.

Reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures to its U.S. GAAP financial measures are shown in tables at the end of this earnings release, which provide more details about the non-GAAP financial measures.

The Company believes that adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income help identify underlying trends in ZTO's business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of the expenses and gains that the Company includes in income from operations and net income. The Company believes that adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income provide useful information about its operating results, enhance the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by ZTO's management in its financial and operational decision-making.

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to net income or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of the Company's operating performance. Investors are encouraged to compare the historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to ZTO's data. ZTO encourages investors and others to review the Company's financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Conference Call Information

ZTO's management team will host an earnings conference call at 8:30 PM U.S. Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 (8:30 AM Beijing Time on March 18, 2021).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States:

1-888-317-6003

Hong Kong:

852-5808-1995

Mainland China:

4001-206-115

Singapore:

800-120-5863

International:

1-412-317-6061

Passcode:

1124196

Please dial in 15 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the passcode to join the call.

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until March 24, 2021:

United States:

1-877-344-7529

International:

1-412-317-0088

Passcode:

10151906

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at http://zto.investorroom.com.

About ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO and HKEX:2057) ("ZTO" or the "Company") is a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China. ZTO provides express delivery service as well as other value-added logistics services through its extensive and reliable nationwide network coverage in China.

ZTO operates a highly scalable network partner model, which the Company believes is best suited to support the significant growth of e-commerce in China. The Company leverages its network partners to provide pickup and last-mile delivery services, while controlling the mission-critical line-haul transportation and sorting network within the express delivery service value chain.

For more information, please visit http://zto.investorroom.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to the Company's unaudited results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year of 2020, ZTO management quotes and the Company's financial outlook.

These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company's belief regarding expected results and events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of its control. The Company's actual results and other circumstances may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and events indicated in these forward-looking statements. Announced results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year of 2020 are preliminary, unaudited and subject to audit adjustment. In addition, the Company may not meet its financial outlook included in this news release and may be unable to grow its business in the manner planned. The Company may also modify its strategy for growth. In addition, there are other risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ from what it currently anticipates, including those relating to the development of the e-commerce industry in China, its significant reliance on the Alibaba ecosystem, risks associated with its network partners and their employees and personnel, intense competition which could adversely affect the Company's results of operations and market share, any service disruption of the Company's sorting hubs or the outlets operated by its network partners or its technology system. For additional information on these and other important factors that could adversely affect the Company's business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects, please see its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this release, except as required by law. Such information speaks only as of the date of this release.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

Summary of Unaudited Consolidated Comprehensive Income Data:



Three Months Ended Dec 31,


Year Ended Dec 31.


2019


2020


2019


2020


RMB


RMB


US$


RMB


RMB


US$


(in thousands, except for share and per share data)













Revenues

6,846,516


8,257,144


1,265,463


22,109,946


25,214,290


3,864,259

Cost of revenues

(4,850,446)


(6,398,813)


(980,661)


(15,488,778)


(19,377,184)


(2,969,683)

Gross profit

1,996,070


1,858,331


284,802


6,621,168


5,837,106


894,576

Operating income (expenses):












Selling, general and administrative

(392,208)


(417,572)


(63,996)


(1,546,227)


(1,663,712)


(254,975)

Other operating income, net

205,788


125,867


19,290


387,890


580,973


89,038

Total operating expenses

(186,420)


(291,705)


(44,706)


(1,158,337)


(1,082,739)


(165,937)

Income from operations

1,809,650


1,566,626


240,096


5,462,831


4,754,367


728,639

Other income (expenses):












Interest income

148,092


105,559


16,178


585,404


442,697


67,846

Interest expense


(12,174)


(1,866)



(35,307)


(5,411)

Fair value change at financial instruments 


(877)


(134)



(877)


(134)

(Loss)/gain on disposal of equity investees 












   and subsidiary

(2,330)


1,086


166


(2,860)


1,086


166

Impairment of investment in equity












   investee

(56,026)




(56,026)



Unrealized gain from investment in equity












   investee

754,468




754,468



Foreign currency exchange (loss)/gain,












   before tax

(11,549)


(81,873)


(12,548)


13,301


(127,180)


(19,491)

Income before income tax, and share of












   gain in equity method investments

2,642,305


1,578,347


241,892


6,757,118


5,034,786


771,615

Income tax expense

(331,337)


(289,605)


(44,384)


(1,078,295)


(689,833)


(105,722)

Share of gain/(loss) in equity method












   investments

5,876


2,871


440


(7,556)


(18,507)


(2,836)

Net income

2,316,844


1,291,613


197,948


5,671,267


4,326,446


663,057

Net loss/(income) attributable to












   noncontrolling interests

9,578


(3,472)


(532)


2,878


(14,233)


(2,181)

Net income attributable to ZTO Express












   (Cayman) Inc.

2,326,422


1,288,141


197,416


5,674,145


4,312,213


660,876

Net income attributable to ordinary 












   shareholders

2,326,422


1,288,141


197,416


5,674,145


4,312,213


660,876

Net earnings per share attributed to
   ordinary shareholders












Basic

2.98


1.55


0.24


7.24


5.42


0.83

Diluted

2.97


1.55


0.24


7.23


5.42


0.83

Weighted average shares used in












   calculating net earnings per ordinary












   share/ADS












Basic

781,947,464


832,986,610


832,986,610


784,007,583


796,097,532


796,097,532

Diluted

782,403,824


832,986,610


832,986,610


784,331,120


796,147,504


796,147,504

Other comprehensive (expense)/income, 












   net of tax of nil:












Foreign currency translation adjustment

(325,856)


(597,778)


(91,613)


104,004


(771,291)


(118,205)

Comprehensive income

1,990,988


693,835


106,335


5,775,271


3,555,155


544,852

Comprehensive (income)/loss attributable 












   to noncontrolling interests

9,578


(3,472)


(532)


2,878


(14,233)


(2,181)

Comprehensive income attributable to












   ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.

2,000,566


690,363


105,803


5,778,149


3,540,922


542,671

 

 

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets Data:



As of


December 31, 2019


December 31, 2020


RMB


RMB


US$


(in thousands)

ASSETS






   Current assets:






     Cash and cash equivalents

5,270,204


14,212,778


2,178,204

     Restricted cash

7,210


133,196


20,413

     Accounts receivable, net

675,567


746,013


114,331

     Financing receivables, net

511,124


492,159


75,427

     Short-term investment

11,113,217


3,690,402


565,579

     Inventories

43,845


53,070


8,133

     Advances to suppliers

438,272


589,042


90,275

     Prepayments and other current assets

1,964,506


2,334,688


357,805

     Amounts due from related parties

74,312


73,278


11,230

   Total current assets

20,098,257


22,324,626


3,421,397

   Investments in equity investee

3,109,494


3,224,463


494,171

   Property and equipment, net

12,470,632


18,565,161


2,845,235

   Land use rights, net

2,508,860


4,360,673


668,302

   Intangible assets, net

48,029


41,832


6,411

   Operating lease right-of-use assets

901,956


876,259


134,293

   Goodwill

4,241,541


4,241,541


650,045

   Deferred tax assets

403,587


720,561


110,431

   Long-term investment

946,180


1,842,000


282,299

   Long-term financing receivables, net

549,775


1,970,340


301,968

   Other non-current assets

612,191


537,294


82,344

   Amounts due from related parties-non current


500,000


76,628

TOTAL ASSETS

45,890,502


59,204,750


9,073,524













LIABILITIES AND EQUITY






   Current liabilities






     Short-term bank borrowing


1,432,929


219,606

     Accounts payable

1,475,258


1,635,888


250,711

     Notes payable


326,200


49,992

     Advances from customers

1,210,887


1,119,666


171,596

     Income tax payable

80,272


48,628


7,453

     Amounts due to related parties

38,943


16,655


2,552

     Operating lease liabilities

298,728


246,394


37,762

     Acquisition consideration payable

22,942


22,942


3,516

     Dividends payable

1,629


11,198


1,716

     Other current liabilities

3,552,288


4,487,084


687,676

   Total current liabilities

6,680,947


9,347,584


1,432,580

   Non-current operating lease liabilities

504,442


502,481


77,008

   Deferred tax liabilities

207,896


254,987


39,078

   Other non-current liabilities

93,820



TOTAL LIABILITIES

7,487,105


10,105,052


1,548,666







Shareholders' equity






  Ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value; 10,000,000,000 shares authorized;






     803,551,115 shares issued and 781,947,464 shares outstanding as of December






     31, 2019; 855,301,115 shares issued and 828,869,972 shares outstanding as of






     December 31, 2020)

517


553


85

   Additional paid-in capital

22,336,594


30,613,948


4,691,793

   Treasury shares, at cost

(1,436,767)


(2,578,870)


(395,229)

   Retained earnings

16,726,540


21,038,753


3,224,330

   Accumulated other comprehensive income

675,720


(95,571)


(14,647)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. shareholders' equity

38,302,604


48,978,813


7,506,332

   Noncontrolling interests

100,793


120,885


18,526

Total Equity

38,403,397


49,099,698


7,524,858

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

45,890,502


59,204,750


9,073,524

In June 2016, the FASB issued ASU 2016-13, Financial Instruments—Credit Losses (Topic 326), which requires all entities to disclose their current estimate of all expected credit losses. The Group adopted this ASU on January 1, 2020 using the modified retrospective transition method and no material adjustment to the opening balance of retained earnings of 2020 was necessary. The adoption of this new ASU has no material impact on its consolidated financial position, results of operations or cashflow.

 

Summary of Unaudited Consolidated Cash Flow Data:



Three Months Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,


2019


2020


2019


2020


RMB


RMB


US$


RMB


RMB


US$


(in thousands)













Net cash provided by operating activities

2,260,406


2,040,259


312,683


6,304,186


4,950,749


758,735

Net cash used in investing












   activities

(2,042,872)


(2,916,733)


(447,009)


(3,664,213)


(3,549,341)


(543,960)

Net cash provided by/ (used in) financing












   activities

13,218


(628,169)


(96,271)


(1,982,306)


8,337,407


1,277,764

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash,












   cash equivalents and restricted cash

(12,890)


(566,354)


(86,798)


(3,207)


(656,137)


(100,558)

Net increase / (decrease) in cash, cash












   equivalents and restricted cash

217,862


(2,070,997)


(317,395)


654,460


9,082,678


1,391,981

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash












   at beginning of period

5,059,552


16,431,089


2,518,175


4,622,954


5,277,414


808,799

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash












   at end of period

5,277,414


14,360,092


2,200,780


5,277,414


14,360,092


2,200,780

The following table provides a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the condensed consolidated balance sheets that sum to the total of the same such amounts shown in the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows:



As of



December 31, 2019


December 31, 2020



RMB


RMB


US$



(in thousands)








Cash and cash equivalents


5,270,204


14,212,778


2,178,204

Restricted cash, current


7,210


133,196


20,413

Restricted cash, non-current



14,118


2,163

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash


5,277,414


14,360,092


2,200,780

 

Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results



Three Months Ended Dec 31,


Year Ended Dec 31,


2019


2020


2019


2020


RMB


RMB


US$


RMB


RMB


US$




(in thousands, except for share and per share data)

















Net income

2,316,844


1,291,613


197,948


5,671,267


4,326,446


663,057

   Add:












   Share-based compensation expense(1)

10,800




316,666


264,154


40,483

   Impairment of investment in equity












      investee(1)

56,026




56,026



   Loss/(gain) on disposal of equity investees












      and subsidiary(1)

2,330


(1,086)


(166)


2,860


(1,086)


(166)

   Less:












   Unrealized gain from investment in equity 












      investee(1)

(754,468)




(754,468)



Adjusted net income

1,631,532


1,290,527


197,782


5,292,351


4,589,514


703,374













Net income

2,316,844


1,291,613


197,948


5,671,267


4,326,446


663,057

   Add:












   Depreciation

366,459


503,814


77,213


1,210,040


1,758,638


269,523

   Amortization

14,606


23,184


3,553


54,526


81,824


12,540

   Interest expenses


12,174


1,866



35,307


5,411

   Income tax expenses

331,337


289,605


44,384


1,078,295


689,833


105,722

EBITDA

3,029,246


2,120,390


324,964


8,014,128


6,892,048


1,056,253













   Add:












   Share-based compensation expense

10,800




316,666


264,154


40,483

   Impairment of investment in equity












      investee

56,026




56,026



   Loss/(gain) on disposal of equity investees












      and subsidiary, before income taxes

2,330


(1,086)


(166)


2,860


(1,086)


(166)

   Less:












   Unrealized gain from investment in equity












      investee

(754,468)




(754,468)



Adjusted EBITDA

2,343,934


2,119,304


324,798


7,635,212


7,155,116


1,096,570













(1) Net of income taxes of nil












 

Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results



Three Months Ended Dec 31,


Year Ended Dec 31,


2019


2020


2019


2020


RMB


RMB


US$


RMB


RMB


US$


(in thousands, except for share and per share data)













Net income attributable to ordinary












   shareholders

2,326,422


1,288,141


197,416


5,674,145


4,312,213


660,876

Add:












   Share-based compensation expense(1)

10,800




316,666


264,154


40,483

   Impairment of investment in equity(1)

56,026




56,026



   Loss/(gain) on disposal of equity investees












      and subsidiary(1)

2,330


(1,086)


(166)


2,860


(1,086)


(166)

Less:












   Unrealized gain from investment in equity












      investee(1)

(754,468)




(754,468)



Adjusted Net income attributable to












   ordinary shareholders

1,641,110


1,287,055


197,250


5,295,229


4,575,281


701,193













Weighted average shares used in












   calculating net earnings per ordinary












   share/ADS












   Basic

781,947,464


832,986,610


832,986,610


784,007,583


796,097,532


796,097,532

   Diluted

782,403,824


832,986,610


832,986,610


784,331,120


796,147,504


796,147,504













Net earnings per share/ADS attributable












   to ordinary shareholders












   Basic

2.98


1.55


0.24


7.24


5.42


0.83

   Diluted

2.97


1.55


0.24


7.23


5.42


0.83













Adjusted net earnings per share/ADS












   attributable to ordinary shareholders












   Basic

2.10


1.55


0.24


6.75


5.75


0.88

   Diluted

2.10


1.55


0.24


6.75


5.75


0.88













(1) Net of income taxes of nil












For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.
Investor Relations
E-mail: ir@zto.com 
Phone: +86 21 5980 4508

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zto-reports-fourth-quarter-2020-and-fiscal-year-2020-unaudited-financial-results-301249327.html

SOURCE ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.

