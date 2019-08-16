ZTO Express Publishes Its First ESG Report

SHANGHAI, Aug.15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) ("ZTO" or the "Company"), a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China, today released its first ESG report. The report details the company's key initiatives and development in areas pertaining to environmental, social and corporate governance issues.

"Since its establishment 17 years ago, ZTO Express has focused on fulfilling its corporate mission of 'Bring Happiness to More People through Our Services'. ZTO is now one of the leaders in the Chinese express delivery industry, based on delivery volume, profit growth, and service quality", said Meisong Lai, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ZTO, "Looking ahead, our business and people will continue to grow and we are committed to further our effort to build a sustainable future. Environmental care, social responsibilities and corporate governance are three integrated areas of focus. We look forward to working with all constituents to strive to be responsible and accountable for our common future for years to come.

For the full ZTO 2018 ESG report, please visit:

https://fscdn.zto.com/GetPublicFile/ztLJWJHPSeEeazogBQVq1FAA/ZTO-ESG-Report-2018.pdf

About ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) ("ZTO" or the "Company") is a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China. ZTO provides express delivery service as well as other value-added logistics services through its extensive and reliable nationwide network coverage in China.

ZTO operates a highly scalable network partner model, which the Company believes is best suited to support the significant growth of e-commerce in China. The Company leverages its network partners to provide pickup and last-mile delivery services, while controlling the mission-critical line-haul transportation and sorting network within the express delivery service value chain.

For more information, please visit http://zto.investorroom.com/

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to the Company's unaudited results for the second quarter of 2019, ZTO management quotes and the Company's financial outlook.

These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company's belief regarding expected results and events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of its control. The Company's actual results and other circumstances may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and events indicated in these forward-looking statements. The financial results to which this news release is related are preliminary, unaudited and subject to audit adjustment. In addition, the Company may not meet its financial outlook included in this news release and may be unable to grow its business in the manner planned. The Company may also modify its strategy for growth. In addition, there are other risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ from what it currently anticipates, including those relating to the development of the e-commerce industry in China, its significant reliance on the Alibaba ecosystem, risks associated with its network partners and their employees and personnel, intense competition which could adversely affect the Company's results of operations and market share, any service disruption of the Company's sorting hubs or the outlets operated by its network partners or its technology system. For additional information on these and other important factors that could adversely affect the Company's business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects, please see its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this release, except as required by law. Such information speaks only as of the date of this release.

ZTO Express

Investor Relations Department

E-mail: ir@zto.com

Phone: +86 21 6978 7037

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zto-express-publishes-its-first-esg-report-300902430.html

SOURCE ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.