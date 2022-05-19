Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
20.05.2022 01:30:00

ZTO Express Publishes Its ESG Report of 2021

ZTO Express (Cayman a
25.19 USD -0.43%
Kaufen Verkaufen

SHANGHAI, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO and SEHK: 2057) ("ZTO" or the "Company"), a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China, today published its annual ESG report for 2021. The report demonstrates ZTO's ESG strategy and practices in 2021, highlighting the company's efforts to sustainable development, the progress to improve corporate governance, and its dedication to the "shared success" culture.

In 2021, ZTO delivered 22.3 billion parcels and expanded the market share to 20.6%, maintaining the number one position in market share for six consecutive years. In the future, ZTO will stay committed to its aspiration of bringing happiness to more people through our services.

For the full 2021 ESG report, please visit: https://zto.investorroom.com/ESG.

About ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.

ZTO is a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China. ZTO provides express delivery service as well as other value-added logistics services through its extensive and reliable nationwide network coverage in China.

ZTO operates a highly scalable network partner model, which the Company believes is best suited to support the significant growth of e-commerce in China. The Company leverages its network partners to provide pickup and last-mile delivery services, while controlling the mission-critical line-haul transportation and sorting network within the express delivery service value chain.

For more information, please visit http://zto.investorroom.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about ZTO's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in ZTO's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and ZTO does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations
E-mail: ir@zto.com
Phone: +86 21 5980 4508

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zto-express-publishes-its-esg-report-of-2021-301551341.html

SOURCE ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.

