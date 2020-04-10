+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
10.04.2020 06:50:00

ZTE assists China Mobile to send China's first 5G message

SHENZHEN, China, April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, today has helped the Zhejiang branch of China Mobile send China's first 5G message based on GSMA UP2.4 standard in Hangzhou, China, thereby making China Mobile the first Chinese operator to implement the 5G Message Center (5GMC).

It is expected that China Mobile's 5G message will enter into commercial use by the end of June 2020, which represents a formal countdown to the commercial use of 5G messages in China.

This first 5G message has realized the interconnection between the 5G message system and Chatbot or the existing network equipment, implementing point-to-point transmission of rich media messages such as pictures, videos, locations and files.

The communication between the terminal and the new-generation industrial application Chatbot is implemented by leveraging the MAAP platform, thereby greatly improving the multimedia service experience of terminal users and accelerating the commercial use of 5G messages.

The Zhejiang Branch of China Mobile is the first pilot unit of China Mobile's 5G messages. Its 5GMC system, which is constructed by ZTE, employs a full cloud-based NFV architecture and a built-in lightweight solution.

In addition to the downward compatibility with 2G/3G/4G short messages, the 5GMC system also provides brand-new 5G messaging services, which feature enhanced messages and business messages, and short message upgrade to rich media messages, card messages, and Chatbot applications.

As a consequence, 5G terminal users and industry users can experience one-stop services, such as search, dialogue, interaction and payment in the message window, without the need to install any APP, thereby directly accessing the applications of the operators and third parties.

ZTE has been committed to China Mobile's 5G messaging services for a long time. As a world-leading messaging service provider, ZTE has been working closely with China Mobile to guide and promote the establishment of international 5G messaging standards. For instance, ZTE has assisted China Mobile to complete the GSMA UP certification for the first time in the world, and organized the 5G message interworking test for the three major Chinese operators, thereby laying a solid foundation for the development of 5G messages.

ZTE is a provider of advanced telecommunications systems, mobile devices and enterprise technology solutions to consumers, operators, companies and public sector customers. As a part of ZTE's strategy, the company is committed to providing customers with integrated end-to-end innovations to deliver excellence and value as the telecommunications and information technology sectors converge. Listed in the stock exchanges of Hong Kong and Shenzhen (H share stock code: 0763.HK / A share stock code: 000063.SZ), ZTE sells its products and services in more than 160 countries.

To date, ZTE has obtained 46 commercial 5G contracts in major markets, such as Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA). ZTE commits 10 percent of its annual revenues to research and development and takes leadership roles in international standard development organizations.

Media Contacts:

Margaret Ma                                                       
ZTE Corporation                                                 
Tel: +86 755 26775189                                      
Email: ma.gaili@zte.com.cn

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200410/2774271-1

SOURCE ZTE Corporation

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 8.62
5.61 %
UBS Group 9.68
4.42 %
Swiss Re 78.12
3.33 %
Sika 167.60
2.98 %
LafargeHolcim 37.65
2.90 %
Swisscom 517.00
-0.50 %
Lonza Grp 399.30
-0.60 %
Roche Hldg G 308.70
-1.20 %
Geberit 406.90
-1.21 %
Nestle 102.22
-1.90 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09.04.20
From Shopping to Dividends to Travel, Changes Likely
09.04.20
Vontobel: derimail - Callable BRCs auf Gaming Unternehmen
09.04.20
Weekly Hits: Disruptive Technologie – Der Fortschritt geht weiter / Adobe, Salesforce, Logitech – Die Home-Office-Ausstatter / Rohstoffmonitor – März 2020
09.04.20
Wie viel Risiko gehen die Anleger vor dem Osterwochenende?
06.04.20
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV
06.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09.04.20
Schroders: Coronavirus and the economy: a Q&A with Keith Wade
08.04.20
Schroders: Coronavirus: the views from our private assets experts
07.04.20
Schroders: A new social contract - sustainable investing during the Covid-19 crisis
mehr
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Aufforderung der Finma: UBS zahlt Dividende in zwei Tranchen - UBS-Aktie gefragt
SMI und DAX gehen fester ins Osterwochenende
Relief Therapeutics-Aktie legt zweistellig zu: Kandidat wird in klinischer Studie zur Corona-Behandlung getestet
CS-Aktie klar im Plus: Credit Suisse halbiert Dividendenvorschlag
Leonteq-Aktie knickt nach Gewinnwarnung über 15% ein - Halbjahrergebnis auf Break-even-Niveau erwartet
Tradeplus 24 nach Australien expandiert - Schweizer Startup im Aufwind
Kühne+Nagel verzichtet auf Dividende für 2019 - Aktie unter Druck
KW 15: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Disney-Aktie legt zu: Streamingdienst Disney+ hat mehr als 50 Millionen Abonennten weltweit
"Bond King" Jeffrey Gundlach warnt vor zu frühem Einstieg in den Aktienmarkt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen fester ins Osterwochenende
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der DAX konnten sich mit Aufschlägen ins verlängerte Wochenende verabschieden.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB