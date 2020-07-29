+++ Umfrage: ETFs werden als Anlageinstrument immer beliebter - was ist Ihre Meinung? +++ -w-
ZTE and True Corporation announce collaboration to build a commercial 5G network in Thailand

SHENZHEN, China, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, recently announced collaboration with True Corporation Public Company Limited (True) to build a commercial 5G network in Thailand. True, a fully licensed operator in Thailand, with a 30% market share in the mobile market of the country, will adopt ZTE's 5G RAN products and services to build a commercial 5G network in Thailand.

ZTE will provide True with a series of products, including 5G 64TR/32TR/8TR/4TR macro stations and single-band/multi-band indoor QCell, to build a full-scenario and high-performance tri-band 5G network on 700MHz, 2.6GHz and 26GHz.

Featuring ultra-low latency, ultra-multi channels and ultra-high bandwidth, ZTE's 5G products and technologies will enable True to rapidly improve the wireless system capacity and the user experience, thereby supporting True in building a leading 5G network in Southeast Asia in 2020.

Since 2019, ZTE has been working with True in various technical tests, jointly verifying multiple 5G products, including 3.5GHz 64-channel Massive MIMO, 2.6GHz 64-channel Massive MIMO and 2.6GHz QCell. In addition, ZTE and True have verified the leading 5G technologies, such as downlink 16-stream MU-MIMO and 4/5G carrier dynamic sharing.

ZTE is a provider of advanced telecommunications systems, mobile devices and enterprise technology solutions to consumers, operators, companies and public sector customers. The company has been committed to providing customers with integrated end-to-end innovations to deliver excellence and value as the telecommunications and information technology sectors converge. Listed in the stock exchanges of Hong Kong and Shenzhen (H share stock code: 0763.HK / A share stock code: 000063.SZ), ZTE sells its products and services in more than 160 countries

Media Contacts:
Margaret Ma
ZTE Corporation
Tel: +86 755 26775189
Email: ma.gaili@zte.com.cn

