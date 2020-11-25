SMI 10’492 0.3%  SPI 12’992 0.3%  Dow 30’046 1.5%  DAX 13’292 1.3%  Euro 1.0838 0.3%  EStoxx50 3’508 1.3%  Gold 1’807 -1.7%  Bitcoin 17’404 3.7%  Dollar 0.9112 -0.2%  Öl 47.9 4.5% 

Geldanlage-Seminar: Gibt es DEN richtigen Weg zum perfekten ETF Portfolio? Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!
25.11.2020 05:19:00

ZTE and GSMA Intelligence Release White Paper on Green 5G - 5G Energy Efficiencies, Green is the New Black

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, has released a white paper on its 5G Summit & User Congress on Green 5G, "5G Energy Efficiencies, Green is the New Black", authored by GSMA Intelligence, a leader in global telecoms, media and technology (TMT) research and part of the broader GSMA.

The white paper analyzes the background and principles of building and improving energy efficiency of communications networks in the 5G era from aspects of cost reduction, network performance optimization, energy security, and contribution to global carbon emission reduction. It also summarizes the feasibility of energy saving and consumption reduction through innovation from aspects of radio access network and wider network planning.

According to the white paper, to fundamentally reduce the energy consumption of radio access base stations, each part of the 5G network must be treated individually. Effective tools include applying more efficient battery solutions, lowering energy consumption of equipment, implementing more intelligent AI-driven sleep states, and more targeted network deployment planning. These measures can achieve end-to-end energy saving and consumption reduction of radio access base stations, and build a green communication network for the benefit of people.

To help the fight on global climate change goals and reduce mobile network operational costs, energy saving has become a major priority and mission of the telecommunications industry. While mobile networks bring near ubiquitous access, convenience and entertainment to the public, as more people use their smartphones for video and other bandwidth hungry services over LTE and 5G, power and energy consumption will rise in the absence of interventions. Wireless access network consumes the largest proportion of energy among the mobile network, and it is regarded as the main factor of energy consumption. As per the white paper data traffic is expected to grow three folds on a per user basis between now and 2025. The deployment and expansion of LTE and 5G networks will inevitably bring greater pressure to network energy consumption.

"Energy is a very large portion of the cost base for the operators, ranging from 20% to 40% of Opex across the industry," said Tim Hatt, Head of Research at GSMA Intelligence. "Things are moving quickly with energy efficient network technologies and a rebalancing of fuel sources towards renewables as more telcos set ambitious glidepaths towards carbon neutral and, eventually, net zero emissions. Energy and climate efforts are now very much front and centre objectives as part of doing business and not mere CSR." 

In recent years, ZTE has submitted over 500 green 5G innovation patent applications. By means of the high-performance chipsets developed by ZTE, leading structural design and intelligent network operation tools, ZTE has been continuously lowering the power consumption of wireless base station equipment.

Based on energy saving functions and AI-based traffic load prediction, ZTE's 4G and 5G network energy saving solution, PowerPilot, is the industry's first to introduce AI-powered service-awareness energy saving. By identifying service types and their energy efficiency differences, PowerPilot can evaluate service requirements in real time and support the service with networks of higher energy efficiency to maximize energy efficiency in the entire network.

According to typical network configuration calculations, the energy saved by the PowerPilot solution is twice as much as that of the conventional AI-based energy saving solutions, and it can save up to 20% of energy in a multi-mode network, thereby effectively reducing the operational expenditure. To date, ZTE's PowerPilot energy-saving solution has been deployed on more than 600,000 sites with over 20 networks worldwide, saving operators more than $1 billion in electricity expenses.

"ZTE has always taken energy saving and consumption reduction as its responsibility, and has been committed to developing innovative technologies," said Jason Tu, ZTE's technical spokesperson and principle scientist of NFV/SDN products at ZTE. "By increasing technological efficiency and consumption, ZTE has worked with operators to build 5G green networks, to jointly fulfill its promise of 'Climate Action' to UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDG)."

The following are the links to access the white paper "5G Energy Efficiencies, Green is the New Black":
https://res-www.zte.com.cn/mediares/zte/Files/PDF/white_book/202011241046.pdf
https://data.gsmaintelligence.com/api-web/v2/research-file-download?id=54165956&file=241120-5G-energy.pdf

For the brief introduction of the white paper "5G Energy Efficiencies, Green is the New Black", please click the following link:
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=4692508470821594

Media Contacts:
Margaret Ma  
ZTE Corporation  
Tel: +86 755 26775189  
Email: ma.gaili@zte.com.cn

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 11.85
3.86 %
LafargeHolcim 48.36
3.03 %
CieFinRichemont 78.26
2.38 %
Swiss Re 85.56
2.22 %
Swiss Life Hldg 416.00
2.21 %
Roche Hldg G 300.55
-0.53 %
Geberit 546.80
-1.62 %
SGS 2’613.00
-1.77 %
Sika 228.30
-2.60 %
Lonza Grp 551.60
-3.23 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

24.11.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
24.11.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 5.90% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Roche Holding AG, Novartis AG, Lonza Group AG
24.11.20
Konjunkturdaten und Black Friday im Blick | BX Swiss TV
24.11.20
Can Supply Keep Pace With Any Demand Spike in 2021?
24.11.20
Vontobel: derimail - Neuer Callable Multi BRC auf drei Impfstoff-Hoffnungsträger
24.11.20
Die Rahmenbedingungen werden freundlicher
20.11.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Air France - KLM, Lufthansa
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

24.11.20
Schroders: Die kurzfristigen wirtschaftlichen Folgen des Klimawandels
23.11.20
Schroders: #TheZero
20.11.20
Schroders: Vorrangige Infrastrukturanleihen ggü. festverzinsliche Anleihen: Welche Option birgt für Anleger weniger Herausforderungen?
mehr
Konjunkturdaten und Black Friday im Blick | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Relief-Kandidat RLF-100 zeigt gute Resultate in Corona-Nachbehandlung - Relief-Aktie gibt Gewinne ab
Musk: Tesla-Werk bei Berlin wird weltgrösste Batteriefabrik - Tesla-Aktie schliesst mit neuem Rekord
CS-Aktie in Grün: Credit Suisse mit Wertberichtigung - Aktien und Schwellenländeranleihen im Fokus
Novartis-Aktie etwas stärker: Novartis setzt auf die eigene Pipeline und lanciert Aktienrückkaufprogramm - Sandoz-Stellung betont
US-Börsen schliessen kräftig im Plus - Dow mit neuem Rekord -- SMI schliesst etwas höher -- DAX beendet Handel fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich vorrangig stärker
Wieso der Euro zum US-Dollar und Franken zulegt
ARYZTA-Aktie stärker: ARYZTA benennt Verantwortliche für Devestitionen und Restrukturierung - Grossaktionär Cobas lehnt Elliotts Offerte ab
Nach abgeblasenem Ant-IPO: Welche Rolle hat Chinas Präsident dabei gespielt?
Biden als Präsident & Impfstoffhoffnung: Dow Jones-Index knackt erstmals 30'000-Punkte-Marke
Mit Bitcoin & Co. im Einzelhandel bezahlen: Partnerschaft zwischen Worldline und Bitcoin Suisse will Kryptowährungen gesellschaftsfähiger machen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schliessen kräftig im Plus - Dow mit neuem Rekord -- SMI schliesst etwas höher -- DAX beendet Handel fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich vorrangig stärker
An der Wall Street waren am Dienstag deutliche Gewinne zu sehen. Am heimischen Markt hielten sich Anleger am Dienstag zurück. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich im Plus. In Asien wurden derweil vor allem Gewinne beobachtet.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit