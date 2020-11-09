SMI 10’323 0.2%  SPI 12’835 0.1%  Dow 28’323 -0.2%  DAX 12’480 -0.7%  Euro 1.0692 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’204 -0.4%  Gold 1’951 0.1%  Dollar 0.9001 -0.5%  Öl 39.7 -2.8% 
09.11.2020 03:33:00

ZTE and Analysys Mason release a SuperDSS white paper

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 8, 2020 /CNW/ -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, today has released a white paper "Operators can use SuperDSS to fast track their 5G network deployments". ZTE commissioned Analysys Mason, a global leader in TMT management consulting, to provide expert independent advice.

The white paper addresses the challenges that operators are confronted with during 5G rollouts and illustrates SuperDSS application scenarios. Moreover, it also offers deployment recommendations from the perspectives of fast 5G deployment, legacy voice service experience guarantee, simplified network O&M and TCO reduction, in a bid to promote operators' 5G rollouts and explore more market opportunities.

In February 2020, ZTE has launched SuperDSS, the industry's first Tri-RAT dynamic spectrum sharing solution covering 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G dynamic sharing. This solution not only provides 4G/5G dynamic sharing, but also covers legacy 2G and 3G, thereby helping mobile network operators facilitate 5G deployments using existing spectrum while maintaining legacy services. 

"With great commitment to spectrum sharing innovation, ZTE has accumulated abundant experience in dynamic spectrum sharing among multiple RATs(Radio Access Technology), including GSM/UMTS/LTE/NB-IoT and NR," said Bai Yanmin, vice president at ZTE. "SuperDSS provides operators with more flexibility in fast and efficient 5G deployment. By virtue of AI and big data, SuperDSS will empower operators to build a more intelligent and efficient network."

The following is the link to access the White Paper "Operators can use SuperDSS to fast track their 5G network deployments":

https://res-www.zte.com.cn/mediares/zte/Files/PDF/white_book/202011041635.pdf 

ZTE is a provider of advanced telecommunications systems, mobile devices and enterprise technology solutions to consumers, operators, companies and public sector customers. The company has been committed to providing customers with integrated end-to-end innovations to deliver excellence and value as the telecommunications and information technology sectors converge. Listed in the stock exchanges of Hong Kong and Shenzhen (H share stock code: 0763.HK / A share stock code: 000063.SZ), ZTE sells its products and services in more than 160 countries.

Media Contacts:


Margaret Ma                                                      
ZTE Corporation                                                
Tel: +86 755 26775189                                     
Email: ma.gaili@zte.com.cn

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zte-and-analysys-mason-release-a-superdss-white-paper-301168352.html

SOURCE ZTE Corporation

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CieFinRichemont 69.04
8.90 %
ABB 24.03
0.80 %
The Swatch Grp 211.80
0.76 %
Alcon 56.52
0.50 %
CS Group 9.58
0.42 %
Swiss Re 71.62
-0.39 %
Zurich Insur Gr 322.30
-0.52 %
Nestle 106.50
-0.62 %
Lonza Grp 617.20
-0.80 %
Swisscom 472.30
-1.11 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

06.11.20
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
06.11.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 9.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Logitech, Temenos Group
06.11.20
Treibt Corona den Goldpreis? | BX Swiss TV
06.11.20
Index-Schwergewichte bremsen SMI-Rally
06.11.20
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – 50er-EMA im Fokus / EUR/USD – Trendkanal bestätigt
05.11.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.00% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70% European) mit Lock-In auf Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, Apple Inc
03.11.20
Will This La Niña"s Impact Be Different?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

06.11.20
Schroders Credit Lens: Ihr neuer Guide zu den globalen Anleihemärkten
05.11.20
Schroders: Welche Folgen hätte eine Präsidentschaft Bidens auf Umwelt und Gesellschaft?
30.10.20
Schroders: Mit Stimmrechtsvertretung Unternehmen weltweit beeinflussen
mehr
Treibt Corona den Goldpreis? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nach Biden-Sieg: Murdochs "New York Post" wendet sich im Wahl-Streit von Trump ab
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 45: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Nach Bitcoin-Hoch seit 2018: Ist jetzt der richtige Zeitpunkt, um bei der Kryptowährung einzusteigen?
Apple, Google, Amazon & Co.: So haben die Tech-Giganten unter Trump abgeschnitten
Erste Schätzungen: Panoro Energy ASA informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
US-Wahl entschieden: Joe Biden wird neuer US-Präsident - Trump erkennt Niederlage nicht an - Trump-Verbündete wenden sich ab
Grund Umweltschutz? - Apples iPhone 12 wird ohne Kopfhörer und Ladegerät geliefert
Dollar fällt zum Franken so tief wie seit Januar 2015 nicht mehr - die Gründe
Bullishe Krypto-Prognose: Bitcoin laut Hedgefonds-Manager Paul Tudor Jones beste Inflationsabsicherung
US-Wahl: Biden mit guten Chancen auf Wahlsieg - Trump behauptet erneut, er habe gewonnen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Wahl im Fokus: SMI geht etwas fester ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen kaum verändert --DAX schliesst leichter -- Tokio letztlich auf höchstem Stand seit 1991
In den USA zeigen sich die Börsen zum Wochenschluss lethargisch. Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Freitag mit leicht freundlicher Tendenz. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte Abschläge. Die grössten Börsen in Asien fanden zwei Tage nach der US-Präsidentschaftswahl keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit