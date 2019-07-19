+++ Bitcoin kaufen - Diese Möglichkeiten gibt es! +++ -w-
ZOZEN low NOx boilers obtain early market shares in the UAE

WUXI, China, July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, ZOZEN turned its strategic insight to the UAE and launched the high-quality low NOx boiler that meets the characteristics of this country.

On June 30, the preparatory meeting for the UN Climate Summit was held in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE. Guterres, the UN Secretary-General, called on countries to take action on the ongoing climate crisis, develop green economy and new technologies, and reduce the use of fossil fuels to decrease carbon emissions. ZOZEN actively develops low NOx boilers, using clean fuels and clean combustion technologies to respond to global environmental calls.

47% of the UAE's territorial area is covered by desert and the UAE's environment is harsh. Therefore, this rich country established in the desert attaches great importance to environmental protection and green development. The UAE is also rich in oil and gas resources, indicating boilers that use clean fuels such as oil and gas are widely applied here.

The recently launched boiler for the UAE combines the features of low NOx emissions, high efficiency and full automation. The world's leading steel pipe manufacturer Jindal Group had purchased this low NOx boiler for the ductile iron pipe production plant in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

The low NOx boiler has wide fuel adaptability. It adopts the technologies of air partitioning, fuel partitioning and flue gas recirculation and lowers the combustion temperature to achieve the NOx emissions below 30 mg/m3, which meets the requirements of environmental protection in the UAE. Regarding the user's requirements on the boiler safety factor and control method, the boiler is equipped with advanced operation control system and safety monitoring device to ensure the convenient operation and safe running.

In the future, ZOZEN will continue to work on the research and development of environmentally friendly boilers, which will surely become the development trend of the industry.

About ZOZEN

The annual production scale of Wuxi ZOZEN Boilers Co., Ltd. has exceeded 2,000 sets since its establishment in 1988; ZOZEN has obtained PRC Grade A Manufacture License of Special Equipment, PRC Grade BR II Manufacture License of Special Equipment, ASME "S" (Power Boilers) and "U" (Pressure Vessels) stamps and passed IS09001:2000. The boiler's environmental performance is internationally recognized and meets the environmental requirements of the UAE.

Web: https://ar.zozen.com
CONTACT: ZOZEN, +86-510-68530066, info@zozen.com

