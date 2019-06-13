ZOZEN and a Pakistan feed enterprise achieve mutual benefits and win-win cooperation

WUXI, China, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Benefiting from the Belt and Road Initiative, ZOZEN utilizes cross-border e-commerce to further accelerate trade cooperation with overseas customers. Recently, the boiler tailored by ZOZEN for Zubair Feeds Private Limited, a feed mill in Pakistan, was successfully delivered to the installation site.

Agriculture is the pillar industry of Pakistan, and the feed processing industry is also developing rapidly. In the feed production process, the feed ingredients need to be heated to be ripe, which helps animals to better absorb feed. Therefore, the boiler is indispensable heat source equipment for the feed processing industry. In view of the growing market demands, Zubair Feeds decided to expand its production scale. After many comparisons, the company finally chose ZOZEN due to its excellent product performance and perfect after-sales service.

In order to reduce operating costs, Zubair Feeds decided to add rice husk into lignite as boiler fuel for co-firing. Based on the fuel characteristics of the "lignite + rice husk", ZOZEN optimized the feeding hopper and the width and length of the grate, and tailored the SZL series steam boiler system that equipped with energy-saving devices for the company; its thermal efficiency was 5% higher than the industry's conventional boiler system. Moreover, the grate, self-designed and produced by ZOZEN, was tested for 72 hours before delivery to ensure that the tightness of the grate was moderate and the grate wouldn't deviate.

After a month's shipping, the boiler successfully arrived in Lahore, Pakistan for installation. The technicians of ZOZEN provided on-site guidance during the whole installation process. The manager of Zubair Feeds highly praised ZOZEN in this regard.

ZOZEN has provided various boiler system solutions for various enterprises in Pakistan such as textile, feed and food industries, and won the favor of customers.

About ZOZEN

The annual production scale of Wuxi ZOZEN Boilers Co., Ltd. has exceeded 2,000 sets since its establishment in 1988; ZOZEN has obtained PRC Grade A Manufacture License of Special Equipment, PRC Grade BRII Manufacture License of Special Equipment, ASME "S" (Power Boilers) and "U" (Pressure Vessels) stamps and passed ISO9001:2000. ZOZEN has provided systematic boiler solutions for various enterprises in Asian according to their different needs such as textile, rubber, food and feed processing and other industries.

Web: https://en.zozen.com

SOURCE ZOZEN