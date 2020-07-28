+++ Umfrage: ETFs werden als Anlageinstrument immer beliebter - was ist Ihre Meinung? +++ -w-
Zovio Schedules Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call for August 3, 2020

CHANDLER, Ariz., July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO), an education technology services company, announced today that it will release its second quarter 2020 financial results before market open on Monday, August 3, 2020.

Zovio logo (PRNewsFoto/Zovio) (PRNewsfoto/Zovio)

Zovio will host a conference call and webcast for investors and analysts to discuss these results at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) / 5:00 a.m. (Pacific Time) the same day.

Call participants should dial (877) 395-6119 in the United States or (647) 689-5537 internationally and request the Zovio call. The access code for all callers is conference ID: 1555878.  

A live broadcast of the call will also be available on the company's website at http://ir.zovio.com.

About Zovio

Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) is an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. The Zovio network, which includes Fullstack Academy, TutorMe, and Learn@Forbes, leverages its core strengths and applies its technology and capabilities to priority market needs. Using advanced data and analytics, Zovio identifies the most meaningful ways to enhance the learner experience and deliver strong outcomes for higher education institutions, employers, and learners. Zovio's purpose is to help everyone be in a class of their own. For more information, visit www.zovio.com.

Contact: Alanna Vitucci
alanna.vitucci@zovio.com
858 668 2586 x11636

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zovio-schedules-second-quarter-2020-earnings-conference-call-for-august-3-2020-301100646.html

SOURCE Zovio

