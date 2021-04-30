SMI 11’022 -0.5%  SPI 14’179 -0.6%  Dow 33’875 -0.5%  DAX 15’136 -0.1%  Euro 1.0979 -0.4%  EStoxx50 3’975 -0.6%  Gold 1’768 -0.2%  Bitcoin 51’986 6.8%  Dollar 0.9132 0.5%  Öl 67.3 -1.9% 

Zovio Schedules First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call for May 12, 2021

CHANDLER, Ariz., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO), an education technology services company, announced today that it will release its first quarter 2021 financial results after market close on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.

Zovio logo (PRNewsFoto/Zovio) (PRNewsfoto/Zovio)

Zovio will host a conference call and webcast for investors and analysts to discuss these results at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) / 2:00 p.m. (Pacific Time) the same day.

Call participants should dial (877) 395-6119 in the United States or (647) 689-5537 internationally and request the Zovio call. The access code for all callers is conference ID: 4682767.  

A live broadcast of the call will also be available on the company's website at http://ir.zovio.com.

About Zovio

Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) is an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. The Zovio network, including Fullstack Academy and TutorMe, leverages its core strengths to solve priority market needs through education technology services. Using proprietary advanced data analytics, Zovio identifies the most meaningful ways to enhance the learner experience and deliver strong outcomes for higher education institutions, employers, and learners. Zovio's purpose is to help everyone be in a class of their own. For more information, visit www.zovio.com.

Contact: Alanna Vitucci
alanna.vitucci@zovio.com
858 668 2586 x11636

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zovio-schedules-first-quarter-2021-earnings-conference-call-for-may-12-2021-301281387.html

SOURCE Zovio

