Zovio Inc Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

CHANDLER, Ariz., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO), an education technology services company, today announced the results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

"We ended the year strong, executing on the sale of the University, delivering triple-digit growth in Zovio Growth and exceeding earnings expectations. Zovio is an enviable position as we embark on this new chapter as a leading education technology services business. Our track record of innovation, driven by advanced data and analytics, strong culture and more than 200 institutional partners will allow us to offer services to our university partners that span the student journey and support the best possible outcomes. As we enter 2021, we remain poised for long-term growth and value-creation as we capture the rapid changes in education to empower all learners," commented Andrew Clark, Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

Revenue and other revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was $93.1 million, compared with revenue of $96.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019.

Operating loss for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was $57.3 million, compared with operating loss of $21.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019.

The Company recognized an income tax benefit of approximately $0.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared with income tax expense of $1.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019.

Net loss for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was $57.2 million, compared with net loss of $23.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019.

Diluted loss per share for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was $1.75, compared with diluted loss per share of $0.76 for the three months ended December 31, 2019.

Non-GAAP Financial Results for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

Non-GAAP operating income for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was $0.9 million, compared with non-GAAP operating loss of $4.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019. Non-GAAP operating income for the three months ended December 31, 2020 excludes restructuring and impairment charges of $1.4 million, separation transaction costs of $1.2 million, acquisition costs of $0.9 million and loss on transaction of $54.8 million. Non-GAAP operating loss for the three months ended December 31, 2019 excludes restructuring and impairment charges of $13.6 million, separation transaction costs of $0.9 million and acquisition costs of $2.4 million.

Non-GAAP net income for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was $0.9 million, compared with non-GAAP net loss of $4.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019. Non-GAAP net income for the three months ended December 31, 2020 excludes restructuring and impairment charges of $1.4 million, separation transaction costs of $1.2 million and acquisition costs of $0.9 million, loss on transaction of $54.8 million and the related tax effects. Non-GAAP net loss for the three months ended December 31, 2019 excludes restructuring and impairment charges of $13.6 million, separation transaction costs of $0.9 million, acquisition costs of $2.4 million and the related tax effects.

Non-GAAP diluted income per share for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was $0.03, compared with non-GAAP diluted loss per share of $0.15 for the three months ended December 31, 2019.

Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2020

Revenue and other revenue for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $397.1 million, compared with revenue of $417.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Operating loss for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $61.9 million, compared with operating loss of $56.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2019.

The Company recognized an income tax benefit of $13.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared with income tax benefit of $0.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $49.0 million, compared with net loss of $54.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Diluted loss per share for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $1.53, compared with diluted loss per share of $1.86 for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Non-GAAP Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2020

Non-GAAP operating income for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $8.8 million, compared with non-GAAP operating loss of $15.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. Non-GAAP operating income for the year ended December 31, 2020 excludes restructuring and impairment charges of $4.8 million, separation transaction costs of $6.7 million, acquisition costs of $4.3 million and loss on transaction of $54.8 million. Non-GAAP operating loss for the year ended December 31, 2019 excludes restructuring and impairment charges of $21.5 million, separation transaction costs of $5.8 million, acquisition costs of $14.1 million and other non-GAAP costs of $0.2 million.

Non-GAAP net income for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $8.6 million, compared with non-GAAP net loss of $13.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. Non-GAAP net income for the year ended December 31, 2020 excludes restructuring and impairment charges of $4.8 million, separation transaction costs of $6.7 million, acquisition costs of $4.3 million, loss on transaction of $54.8 million, and the related tax effects. Non-GAAP net loss for the year ended December 31, 2019 excludes restructuring and impairment charges of $21.5 million, separation transaction costs of $5.8 million, acquisition costs of $14.1 million, other non-GAAP costs of $0.2 million and the related tax effects.

Non-GAAP diluted income per share for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $0.27, compared with non-GAAP diluted loss per share of $0.47 for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of December 31, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $35.5 million as compared to $69.3 million as of December 31, 2019.

The Company had $25.3 million of cash provided by operating activities during the year ended December 31, 2020, compared with $46.1 million of cash used in operating activities during the year ended December 31, 2019.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures for non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP diluted income (loss) per share, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. These non-GAAP measures exclude restructuring and impairment charges, separation transaction costs, acquisition costs, loss on transaction, as well as certain income tax adjustments, as applicable. These non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules. Management believes non-GAAP financial measures are useful in providing investors with an understanding of how specific line items in the consolidated statements of income are affected by items that may not be indicative of the operating results of the Company's core business. To the extent that other companies use similar methods in calculating and reporting non-GAAP operating results, the Company believes provision of supplemental non-GAAP financial information allows for a meaningful comparison of the Company's performance against the performance of other companies. The Company further believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information regarding its ongoing operating activities and business trends related to its results of operations, as well as a meaningful comparison with historical financial results. The Company's management and board of directors utilize these non-GAAP financial measures, together with the Company's financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP, in developing operating budgets and evaluating the Company's performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are intended to supplement GAAP financial information, and should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Refer to the accompanying tables for a detailed reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

ZOVIO INC Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (In thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 University Partners segment revenue $ 87,401



$ 92,307



$ 376,220



$ 407,594

Zovio Growth segment revenue 5,742



3,978



20,901



10,201

Revenue and other revenue 93,143



96,285



397,121



417,795

















Costs and expenses:













Technology and academic services 19,591



17,944



74,412



73,342

Counseling services and support 25,467



25,231



96,996



110,256

Marketing and communication 21,603



19,451



91,620



96,001

General and administrative 10,947



13,018



47,352



56,840

University-related expense 16,669



28,290



89,001



116,488

Restructuring and impairment charges 1,413



13,575



4,843



21,465

Loss on transaction 54,797



—



54,797



—

Total costs and expenses 150,487



117,509



459,021



474,392

Operating loss (57,344)



(21,224)



(61,900)



(56,597)

Other income (loss), net (58)



(25)



(120)



1,015

Loss before income taxes (57,402)



(21,249)



(62,020)



(55,582)

Income tax expense (benefit) (162)



1,766



(13,068)



(770)

Net loss $ (57,240)



$ (23,015)



$ (48,952)



$ (54,812)

Loss per share:













Basic $ (1.75)



$ (0.76)



$ (1.53)



$ (1.86)

Diluted $ (1.75)



$ (0.76)



$ (1.53)



$ (1.86)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding used in computing loss per share:













Basic 32,697



30,270



31,959



29,492

Diluted 32,697



30,270



31,959



29,492



ZOVIO INC Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands)



As of December 31,

2020

2019 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 35,462



$ 69,280

Restricted cash 20,035



23,257

Investments 1,515



2,502

Accounts receivable, net 7,204



34,951

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,617



20,524

Total current assets 76,833



150,514

Property and equipment, net 30,575



34,294

Operating lease assets 20,114



18,615

Goodwill and intangibles, net 31,785



44,419

Other long-term assets 1,999



2,296

Total assets $ 161,306



$ 250,138

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 62,693



$ 68,160

Deferred revenue and student deposits 8,090



55,284

Total current liabilities 70,783



123,444

Rent liability 24,125



22,409

Other long-term liabilities 7,181



5,347

Total liabilities 102,089



151,200

Total stockholders' equity 59,217



98,938

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 161,306



$ 250,138



ZOVIO INC Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands)



Year Ended December 31,

2020

2019 Cash flows from operating activities





Net loss $ (48,952)



$ (54,812)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:





Provision for bad debts 14,256



16,252

Depreciation and amortization 11,403



10,229

Deferred income taxes 119



(36)

Stock-based compensation 8,291



12,340

Noncash lease expense 10,644



19,261

Net loss (gain) on marketable securities (111)



(308)

Reassessment of lease charges —



558

Loss on disposal or impairment 38



878

Loss on transaction 51,952



—

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (17,666)



(18,537)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,339



3,874

Other long-term assets (1,241)



(7)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (4,978)



1,939

Deferred revenue and student deposits 1,706



(11,099)

Operating lease liabilities (10,751)



(22,967)

Other liabilities 277



(3,651)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 25,326



(46,086)

Cash flows from investing activities





Capital expenditures (3,153)



(31,029)

Purchases of investments (720)



(126)

Cash transferred in connection with disposition (62,325)



—

Capitalized costs for intangible assets (272)



(750)

Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired —



(19,489)

Sales of investments 1,818



—

Net cash used in investing activities (64,652)



(51,394)

Cash flows from financing activities





Proceeds from exercise of stock options 8



60

Proceeds from the issuance of stock under employee stock purchase plan 209



192

Borrowings from notes payable 2,682



—

Tax withholding on issuance of stock awards (507)



(819)

Repurchase of common stock (106)



—

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 2,286



(567)

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (37,040)



(98,047)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 92,537



190,584

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 55,497



$ 92,537



ZOVIO INC Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Operating Income (Loss) Reconciliation:













GAAP operating loss $ (57,344)



$ (21,224)



$ (61,900)



$ (56,597)

Restructuring and impairment charges 1,413



13,575



4,843



21,465

Separation transaction costs 1,157



874



6,731



5,832

Acquisition costs 874



2,404



4,298



14,111

Other non-GAAP costs —



—



—



238

Loss on transaction 54,797



—



54,797



—

Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ 897



$ (4,371)



$ 8,769



$ (14,951)

































Net Income (Loss) Reconciliation:













GAAP net loss $ (57,240)



$ (23,015)



$ (48,952)



$ (54,812)

Restructuring and impairment charges 1,413



13,575



4,843



21,465

Separation transaction costs 1,157



874



6,731



5,832

Acquisition costs 874



2,404



4,298



14,111

Other non-GAAP costs —



—



—



238

Loss on transaction 54,797



—



54,797



—

Income tax impact, non-GAAP (89)



1,663



(13,122)



(750)

Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 912



$ (4,499)



$ 8,595



$ (13,916)

































Diluted Income (Loss) Per Share Reconciliation:













GAAP diluted loss per share $ (1.75)



$ (0.76)



$ (1.53)



$ (1.86)

Restructuring and impairment charges 0.04



0.45



0.15



0.73

Separation transaction costs 0.04



0.03



0.21



0.20

Acquisition costs 0.03



0.08



0.13



0.48

Other non-GAAP costs —



—



—



0.01

Loss on transaction 1.68



—



1.72



—

Income tax impact, non-GAAP (0.01)



0.05



(0.41)



(0.03)

Non-GAAP diluted income (loss) per share $ 0.03



$ (0.15)



$ 0.27



$ (0.47)



ZOVIO INC Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued) (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation:













GAAP net loss $ (57,240)



$ (23,015)



$ (48,952)



$ (54,812)

Interest expense (income), net 58



(91)



120



(910)

Income tax expense (benefit) (162)



1,766



(13,068)



(770)

Depreciation and amortization 2,655



3,055



11,403



10,229

EBITDA (54,689)



(18,285)



(50,497)



(46,263)

Restructuring and impairment charges 1,413



13,575



4,843



21,465

Separation transaction costs 1,157



874



6,731



5,832

Acquisition costs 42



1,570



971



11,613

Other non-GAAP costs —



—



—



238

Loss on transaction 54,797



—



54,797



—

Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,720



$ (2,266)



$ 16,845



$ (7,115)



