Zovio Aktie
15.06.2021 05:18:00

Zovio EVP of Operations to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat on June 15, 2021

CHANDLER, Ariz., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) announced today that EVP of Operations, Chris Spohn, would be participating in the Water Tower Research Fireside Chat on Tuesday, June 15 at 3 pm EDT. The topic covered will be Zovio's University Partners Group.

Zovio logo (PRNewsFoto/Zovio) (PRNewsfoto/Zovio)

"I am looking forward to discussing how education is shifting and how, as an education technology services company that uses technology, data analytics, and machine learning, Zovio offers customizable solutions for colleges and universities," said Spohn. "Zovio can help with a single area of need, like supporting student retention. Or, big challenges, like taking an entire school online."

Registration for this event is available here.

About Zovio
Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) is an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. The Zovio network, including Fullstack Academy and TutorMe, leverages its core strengths to solve priority market needs through education technology services. Using proprietary advanced data analytics, Zovio identifies the most meaningful ways to enhance the learner experience and deliver strong outcomes for higher education institutions, employers, and learners. Zovio's purpose is to help everyone be in a class of their own. For more information, visit www.zovio.com.

Contact: Alanna Vitucci
alanna.vitucci@zovio.com
858 668 2586 x11636

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zovio-evp-of-operations-to-participate-in-water-tower-research-fireside-chat-on-june-15-2021-301312097.html

SOURCE Zovio

﻿

