Zotec Partners Announces Leadership Positions Boosting Business Impact, Product Innovation and Client Success

CARMEL, Ind., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zotec Partners (Zotec), one of the country's largest, privately-held, technology-enabled revenue cycle management (RCM) companies for healthcare providers and their patients, announces three new leadership positions. Joey Cavanaugh (RN), executive vice president of operations at Zotec, will take on the expanded role of chief operating officer while Morten Bruhn joins the company as client success officer and Rob McLaughlin is appointed chief product officer.

"As Zotec focuses externally on empowering more than 21,000 healthcare providers nationwide with interactive tools and powerful data insights, internally we're ensuring we've got the best leaders for our extraordinary team," said T. Scott Law, founder and CEO of Zotec Partners. "These strategic appointments will help Zotec forge stronger client relationships and deeper patient understanding to develop seamless solutions for the entire billing experience."

Cavanaugh joined Zotec in 2005 after nearly two decades of direct healthcare experience as a registered nurse. Prior to taking on the role of COO, Cavanaugh embraced greater responsibility within the company. With specializations in radiology, anesthesiology, emergency medicine and multi-specialty billing, she brings firsthand experience and industry perspective. In her elevated position, Cavanaugh will stay focused on operations and work closely to align Zotec solutions with client support and satisfaction.

"A proven operations leader, Joey is also a dedicated coach and mentor who inspires Zotec's exceptional team members to deliver remarkable results," said Law. "Over the past 16 years, Joey and her operations teams have transformed how the company works together to achieve greater success and efficiencies for our clients and their patients."

Bruhn joins Zotec's passionate client relationship and communications teams, who empower healthcare providers with predictability and trust for persistent business growth. Bruhn has spent most of his career spearheading market development and strategy for KPMG, most recently leading the Ignition Center in Chicago. His trusted teams will empower Zotec's growing client portfolio and continue to deliver incredible value and world-class experience.

McLaughlin started his career at Eli Lily and Company and Software Artistry before co-founding Aprimo, which Teradata acquired in 2010, and most recently served as chief operating officer for Lumavate. As chief product officer, Rob leads Zotec's talented product development teams, maximizing cutting-edge technology to deliver cloud-based RCM solutions and customized data-powered tools. Zotec's proprietary technology enables clients and their patients with a seamless, intuitive, and optimal billing experience.

"We are excited to welcome Rob and Morten to Zotec—their passion for helping clients thrive makes them perfect additions to our team of Innovators, Collaborators and Doers," said Law. "Rob is a technology and business trailblazer, and I am thrilled to have him champion our development work and product offerings. Morten brings a fresh perspective, leading strategy and supporting clients so they concentrate on clinical care while we focus on bill care."

About Zotec Partners

Since 1998, Zotec Partners has developed and deployed solutions and services for healthcare organizations of all sizes and specialties with proprietary technology, people-centered service, and measurable results. An innovator in the business of healthcare, Zotec delivers financial and patient experience solutions to providers that transform their healthcare business relationships and simplify some of the most complex processes in healthcare. Today, Zotec manages more than 100 million medical encounters annually, and counting, and is the chosen partner for thousands of providers across the nation, improving the lives and relationships of patients and providers through intuitive interfaces, revenue cycle processes, deep analytics, clear price transparency, actionable reporting, and simple information sharing. To learn more about Zotec Partners, please visit www.zotecpartners.com.

