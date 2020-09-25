25.09.2020 12:51:00

Zoomlion Releases First Tower Crane Safety Declaration, Calling for Enhanced Safety Standards

XIONG'AN NEW AREA, China, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (Zoomlion), a leading Chinese manufacturer of construction machinery and heavy equipment, has published the world's first enterprise tower crane safety declaration during the 2020 Zoomlion Xiong'an Construction Convention and Tower Crane Safety Summit on September 14 in Xiong'an New Area, a state-level new area next to the Chinese capital Beijing, inviting industry-wide participation in raising the safety standards of tower cranes.

Guo Xuehong, Vice President of Zoomlion, noted in the opening speech that as a leader of the construction hoisting machinery industry, it is of Zoomlion's responsibility to promote safe, high-quality and sustainable development of the tower crane industry.

The tower crane safety declaration specifies 11 core standards in the four areas of control safety, structure safety, extreme environment safety and cloud safety, which includes a test load that surpasses European standards, wire rope breaking strength capacity, digital safety device control and more.

As of September 14, the total delivery of Zoomlion's construction hoisting machinery equipment has surpassed 10 billion yuan (US$1.47 billion), three months earlier compared to 2019. It showed Zoomlion's No.1 position in the global tower crane market as well as its strong commitment to high quality and safety standards.

"Zoomlion is providing all-round support for the construction of Xiong'an New Area through two platforms – the Zoomlion safety management platform and product delivery platform, and two bases – tower crane and construction elevator support base and Xiong'an training base," said Tang Shaofang, Vice President of Zoomlion and General Manager of Zoomlion Construction Hoisting Machinery Company. "At the moment, over 80 percent of the tower cranes working across various construction projects in Xiong'an are supplied by Zoomlion."

"With the tower crane safety declaration, Zoomlion is committed to the safe and positive development of the industry. We seek to encourage others to value safety and continuously upgrade both the quality and safety standards," said Yu Lekang, Deputy General Manager of Zoomlion Construction Hoisting Machinery Company.

About Zoomlion

Founded in 1992, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (01157.HK) is a high-end equipment manufacturing enterprise that integrates engineering machinery, agricultural machinery and financial services. The company now sells over 600 cutting-edge products from 56 product lines covering ten categories.

 

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Nestle 109.58
1.26 %
LafargeHolcim 41.13
-0.32 %
Geberit 528.60
-0.45 %
SGS 2’418.00
-0.49 %
Sika 219.20
-0.68 %
Zurich Insur Gr 317.60
-1.34 %
Swiss Re 67.18
-1.44 %
Swiss Life Hldg 339.40
-1.77 %
CS Group 8.73
-2.04 %
UBS Group 9.72
-2.55 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

10:34
SMI setzt negativen Wochentrend fort
09:08
Vontobel: derimail - 1.60% p.a. Credit Linked Note auf General Electric
06:11
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Ausbruch aus dem Seitwärtskanal? / EUR/USD – Rücklauf zum 200er-EMA?
24.09.20
State of the US Economic Recovery
24.09.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.70% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59%) auf Mastercard Inc, American Express Co, Visa Inc
22.09.20
Stabilisierung nach Kursrutsch? | BX Swiss TV
21.09.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Beyond Meat, Danone, Nestlé
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09:05
Schroders: Infografik: Momentaufnahme der Weltwirtschaft im September 2020
24.09.20
Schroders: Was die Massnahmen zur Bekämpfung von Fettleibigkeit und die National Food Strategy in Grossbritannien für die Unternehmen bedeuten
22.09.20
Schroders: Mikrofinanzierung: Weshalb sich in Schwellenländern Investitionen an der Basis als robust erwiesen haben
mehr
Stabilisierung nach Kursrutsch? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Julius Bär verliert im Streit um DDR-Vermögen auch vor Bundesgericht - Julius Bär-Aktie gibt nach
Swiss Re ändert rechtliche Organisationsstruktur der Gruppe - Swiss Re-Aktie etwas leichter
SMI volatil -- DAX gibt nach -- Asiens Börsen gehen mehrheitlich rot ins Wochenende
Analyst: Von welchem US-Wahlergebnis Tesla profitiert - und von welchem nicht
Meyer Burger schliesst Rückzahlung von Wandelanleihe 2014-2020 ab - Aktie leichter
Bundesregierung hebt Landeverbot für Flüge aus Iran auf
Molecular Partners präsentiert neue präklinische Daten zu Krebskandidaten - Aktie legt zu
Tesla-Aktie steigt: Klage gegen US-Strafzölle auf Importe aus China eingereicht
Airbus-Aktie im Sinkflug: Delta will offenbar 40 Airbus-Auslieferungen verschieben
Leichte Gewinne an der Wall Street -- SMI und DAX tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefrot

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI volatil -- DAX gibt nach -- Asiens Börsen gehen mehrheitlich rot ins Wochenende
Der heimische Markt bewegt sich am Freitag ohne klare Richtung. Der deutsche Leitindex notiert auf rotem Terrain. In Asien hielten sich Anleger vor dem Wochenende überwiegend zurück.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB