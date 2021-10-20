SMI 12’014 0.6%  SPI 15’491 0.6%  Dow 35’608 0.4%  DAX 15’523 0.1%  Euro 1.0709 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4’172 0.1%  Gold 1’785 0.8%  Bitcoin 60’985 2.9%  Dollar 0.9189 -0.4%  Öl 85.5 0.4% 
Zoom Video Communications Aktie
20.10.2021

Zoom Named a Leader in 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Unified Communications as a Service

Zoom Video Communications
250.01 CHF 1.83%
SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM), today announced that analyst firm Gartner has named Zoom a Leader in the 2021 Magic Quadrant for UCaaS. This is the second time Zoom has been named in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for UCaaS (2020 was the first year that Zoom was recognized) and its second consecutive time as a Leader.

The report analyzed 14 companies in the UCaaS space, naming Zoom as a Leader.

"We are honored that Gartner has named Zoom a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for UCaaS for the second straight year,” said Eric S. Yuan, CEO of Zoom. "Zoom is committed to providing frictionless, reliable, and secure technology to empower modern, distributed workforces, and we believe we were recognized due to the convenience and accessibility of our UCaaS solutions, including Zoom Meetings, Zoom Chat, and Zoom Phone. We will continue to work hard to meet current and emerging communication demands and deliver happiness to all of our global customers.”

To read a complimentary copy of the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for UCaaS report, please visit zoom.us/gartner.

Disclaimer:

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide, Rafael Benitez, Megan Fernandez, Daniel O'Connell, Christopher Trueman, Pankil Sheth, 18 October 2021 – For Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide report

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Zoom
Zoom is for you. We help you express ideas, connect to others, and build toward a future limited only by your imagination. Our frictionless communications platform is the only one that started with video as its foundation, and we have set the standard for innovation ever since. That is why we are an intuitive, scalable, and secure choice for large enterprises, small businesses, and individuals alike. Founded in 2011, Zoom is publicly traded (NASDAQ:ZM) and headquartered in San Jose, California. Visit zoom.com and follow @zoom.

Zoom Press Relations:
Beth McLaughlin
PR Specialist
press@zoom.us


Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

31.08.21 Zoom Video Communications Outperform RBC Capital Markets
01.09.20 Zoom Video Communications Outperform RBC Capital Markets
01.09.20 Zoom Video Communications overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.20 Zoom Video Communications overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.20 Zoom Video Communications Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Wie steht es um Strukturierte Produkte auf Kryptowährungen? 

Live am BörsenTAG in Zürich, 11. September 2021 – Chefredaktor des payoff Magazin– Serge Nussbaumer: wie lief das Jahr 2021 bei den Strukturierten Produkten – gibt es neue Themen?  Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, berichtet Serge Nussbaumer, welche Themen dieses Jahr im Fokus stehen und ob sich die diesjährigen Volumina wie im Jahr 2020 halten konnten oder ob es zu Rückgängen kam. Weiter wirft er einen Blick auf Strukturierte Produkte mit Basiswerten rund um Kryptowährungen und wie es um diese bestellt ist.

Serge Nussbaumer: Wie steht es um Strukturierte Produkte auf Kryptowährungen? | BX Swiss TV

