Zoom Hit With Sudden Outage, Now Back Online

15.09.2022 23:52:52
(RTTNews) - If you had a meeting you really didn't want to attend this morning, it's your lucky day. Video streaming software Zoom's status website shows there is a major outage, affecting users' ability to join meetings. According to the crowd-sourced DownDetector, tens of thousands of Zoom users have been reporting outages this morning, beginning around 10:30 AM ET
"We are aware of issues currently impacting Zoom. Our engineering team is investigating this matter," a Zoom spokesperson told TechCrunch. Users eager to hop back on their meetings can keep track of the latest updates at status.zoo.com. On DownDetector, most reports show trouble joining a conference. Geographically, outage reports are streaming in from across the U.S. and Europe, though they may extend to other regions as well.
This isn't the first time there has been a Zoom outage. The company had a rough day in August 2020 that left meetings unavailable for hours. This downtime has become rarer, though, and outages like these are all the more painful as a result. Thursday's outage was after a long gap of two years.
