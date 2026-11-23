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23.11.2026 23:30:28
Zoom Communications Profit Falls, But Revenues Up; Shares Down After-market
(RTTNews) - Zoom Communications, Inc. (ZM), a software company, on Monday reported a decline in its third quarter earnings, mainly impacted by one-time gains. The company provided its guidance for the fourth quarter, and also upgraded its estimates for the full year 2027.
Net income decreased to $312.405 million, or $1.05 per share, from $612.873 million, or $2.01 per share, a year ago.
Operating income was $317.736 million, compared to $310.414 million in the previous year.
Gains on strategic investments for the third quarter of 2026 and 2025 were $10.184 million and $406.060 million, respectively.
Revenue for the period was $1.290 billion, up 4.9 percent year-over-year from $1.229 billion.
Third-quarter enterprise revenue was $805.4 million, up 8.6% year over year.
Looking ahead for the fourth quarter, Zoom expects the adjusted income from operations to be between $539.0 million and $544.0 million. On a per-share basis, it is expected to range between $1.55 and $1.57. Revenue for the quarter is estimated at $1.293 billion - $1.298 billion.
For fiscal 2027, adjusted income from operations is seen to range between $2.095 billion and $2.100 billion, up from the earlier estimate of $2.065 - $2.075 billion. Adjusted earnings per share are now revised to $6.24 - $6.25, up from the earlier expectation of $6.08 - $6.12.
Revenue outlook for the full year is upgraded to a range of $5.100 billion - $5.105 billion. The previous outlook was $5.085 billion - $5.095 billion.
In the after-hours activity Monday on the Nasdaq, the company's shares lost 0.96 percent and traded at $85.20.
Trading Signals: Swisscom - Zu viel des Guten?
Der „Blaue Riese“ zählt 2026 zu den Top-Performern des europäischen Telekomsektors. Jetzt steht die relativ hoch bewertete Swisscom-Aktie allerdings vor einem markanten Widerstand – Trader könnten darauf spekulieren, dass der Large Cap nach unten abprallt.Weiterlesen!
Nachrichten zu Zoom Communications
|
22.11.26
|Ausblick: Zoom Communications legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
08.11.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Zoom Communications vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
24.08.26
|Ausblick: Zoom Communications zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
10.08.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Zoom Communications verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
17.06.26
|NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ 100 legt zu (finanzen.ch)
|
16.06.26
|Verluste in New York: NASDAQ 100 fällt zum Start (finanzen.ch)
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11.06.26
|Donnerstagshandel in New York: NASDAQ 100 legt letztendlich Turbo ein (finanzen.ch)
|
11.06.26
|Freundlicher Handel: NASDAQ 100 bewegt sich nachmittags im Plus (finanzen.ch)
Analysen zu Zoom Communications
US-Aktien im Gespräch: SEI Investments, Wabtec und BNY Mellon – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch
Drei US-Unternehmen aus unterschiedlichen Branchen stehen im Fokus dieser Ausgabe des BX Morning Call:
✅ SEI Investments
✅ Wabtec
✅ Bank of New York Mellon
https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
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