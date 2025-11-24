Zoom Communications Aktie 47101896 / US98980L1017
24.11.2025 22:20:31
Zoom Communications, Inc. Reports Rise In Q3 Profit
(RTTNews) - Zoom Communications, Inc. (ZM) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year
The company's bottom line totaled $612.87 million, or $2.01 per share. This compares with $207.05 million, or $0.66 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Zoom Communications, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $462.828 million or $1.52 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 4.4% to $1.229 billion from $1.177 billion last year.
Zoom Communications, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $612.87 Mln. vs. $207.05 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.01 vs. $0.66 last year. -Revenue: $1.229 Bln vs. $1.177 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.49 - $1.48 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.235 - $1.230 BLN Full year EPS guidance: $5.97 - $5.95 Full year revenue guidance: $4.857 - $4.852 BLN
Nachrichten zu Zoom Communications
|
06:11
|Ausblick: Zoom Communications stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
11.11.25
|Verluste in New York: NASDAQ 100 startet im Minus (finanzen.ch)
|
09.11.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Zoom Communications gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
13.10.25
|Starker Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 präsentiert sich zum Handelsende fester (finanzen.ch)
|
09.10.25
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 sackt letztendlich ab (finanzen.ch)
|
09.10.25
|Minuszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 verbucht am Nachmittag Abschläge (finanzen.ch)
|
25.09.25
|Schwache Performance in New York: So performt der NASDAQ 100 nachmittags (finanzen.ch)
|
19.09.25
|Zuversicht in New York: Schlussendlich Pluszeichen im NASDAQ 100 (finanzen.ch)