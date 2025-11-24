Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’654 0.2%  SPI 17’387 0.3%  Dow 46’448 0.4%  DAX 23’239 0.6%  Euro 0.9312 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’529 0.3%  Gold 4’133 1.7%  Bitcoin 71’854 2.4%  Dollar 0.8083 0.0%  Öl 63.5 1.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Rheinmetall345850Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Sika41879292
Top News
Krypto-Treasury-Aktien wie Strategy und Metaplanet: JPMorgan warnt vor Milliarden-Abflüssen
Web3-Plattform DappRadar macht dicht - Token unter Druck
Snap-Aktie verliert: Australien führt strikte Altersprüfung für Snapchat-Nutzer ein
Fluence Energy-Aktie dennoch in Grün: Umsatz steigt und Gewinn schwächer als erhofft
Zahlreiche Verkäufe: So hat die Schweizerische Nationalbank in den USA in Q3 investiert
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Zoom Communications Aktie 47101896 / US98980L1017

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

24.11.2025 22:20:31

Zoom Communications, Inc. Reports Rise In Q3 Profit

Zoom Communications
64.41 CHF 1.86%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Zoom Communications, Inc. (ZM) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $612.87 million, or $2.01 per share. This compares with $207.05 million, or $0.66 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Zoom Communications, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $462.828 million or $1.52 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.4% to $1.229 billion from $1.177 billion last year.

Zoom Communications, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $612.87 Mln. vs. $207.05 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.01 vs. $0.66 last year. -Revenue: $1.229 Bln vs. $1.177 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.49 - $1.48 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.235 - $1.230 BLN Full year EPS guidance: $5.97 - $5.95 Full year revenue guidance: $4.857 - $4.852 BLN

Nachrichten zu Zoom Communications

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten