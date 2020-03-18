18.03.2020 16:00:00

ZOOM+Care Names Mike Payne as Chief Growth Officer

PORTLAND, Ore., March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ZOOM+Care has appointed a new Chief Growth Officer to its growing leadership team. Joining the company is Mike Payne, who previously served as an executive at Ancestry, Virta Health, and Omada Health.

ZOOM+Care's unique retail healthcare model and minimalist footprint offers convenient urgent & primary services right in the heart of urban and suburban centers. (PRNewsfoto/ZOOM+Care)

"ZOOM+Care has been responsible for several healthcare 'firsts,' such as our online scheduler and virtual chat care," says ZOOM+Care CEO Torben Nielsen. "Mike's deep understanding of current and future healthcare trends will push us to keep creating those firsts. It's time to move healthcare into the 21st century—with Mike's help, ZOOM+Care will make it happen."

Payne most recently served as Ancestry's VP of Health Strategy & Business Development. Before his role at Ancestry, Payne held several other corporate leadership positions, including Head of Commercial & Policy at Virta Health, Chief Commercial Officer at Omada Health, and Senior Director of Commercial Strategy at Gilead Science.

As Chief Growth Officer at ZOOM+Care, Payne is responsible for leading strategic growth in revenue and increasing patients served. His duties include spearheading ZOOM+Care's employer market strategies through work with brokers and employers, facilitating partnerships to help the company improve its telehealth offerings, aiding ZOOM+Care's geographic expansion, and optimizing the growth of ZOOM+Care's specialty service lines.

"I couldn't be more excited and humbled to join the dynamic team at Zoom," says Payne. "We are providing positive experiences weekly to thousands of people, and have the opportunity to expand that impact drastically. I fundamentally believe in the power of new consumer-facing care and payment models—like those we are continuously developing at Zoom—to change healthcare in the US."

ZOOM+Care is growing quickly in response to patient demand across the Pacific Northwest. In addition to opening more clinics in strategically-placed locations, the company plans to expand its telemedicine capabilities over the coming months. Under Payne's guidance, Zoom will also work directly with employers to bring the benefits of ZOOM+Care to their employees—while simultaneously driving financial rewards for those companies.

About the company: ZOOM+Care® is the leading provider of on-demand retail and digital healthcare. They care for over 200,000 people per year at over 45+ clinics across Portland and Seattle, providing urgent care, primary care, specialty care, mental health, telemedicine, and more. ZOOM+Care has been named one of Oregon's most admired healthcare companies for the past five years. For more updates, follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter at @zoomcare. You can learn more about ZOOM+Care or schedule a visit at zoomcare.com. For follow-ups, contact pr@zoomcare.com.

 

