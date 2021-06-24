ZKSwap Launches V2 Testnet, Enabling Unlimited Token Listing

SINGAPORE, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZKSwap , a decentralized exchange based on the ZK-rollups layer-two scaling solution, is unveiling the 2.0 version testnet at 3:00 UTC on June 23rd, 2021, which highlights the Unlimited Token Listing feature. ZKSwap charges no fees for token listing. To list a new token, however, users need to pay some Gas fee to Ethereum Ropsten miners to create an ERC-20 standard token before adding it to ZKSwap .

In the 2.0 version, ZKSwap also aims to solve problems like slow withdrawals from L2 to L1, poor scalability, etc. by changing the token management strategy and optimizing the circuit as well as the withdrawal procedure.

The V2 mainnet will go live once the testnet runs steadily. There has been tremendous project development since the debut of ZKSwap V1 mainnet on February 14, 2021. During the past 5 months, the mainnet was updated six times to improve product performance and user experience. Below are what ZKSwap has achieved so far:

As of now, ZKSwap has accumulated over 80,000 Layer2 accounts with over 1 million transactions and $10 billion worth of USDT in trading volume. The platform peaked TVL at $2 billion, taking approximately 80% of the DEX market share, citing data from L2 beat.

In celebration of the V2 Testnet Launch, ZKSwapinvites all community members to join our user experience programs as follows:

Try out ZKSwap V2 testnet between 23rd June — 6th July

Campaign I: Try V2 Testnet and Get Rewarded

Period: June 23, 2021 -- July 6, 2021 (UTC)

Rewards:

Best Contribution Award to those who try the V2 testnet and offer great and valuable feedback

20 winners and each will get 200 ZKS .

. Honorable Mention Award to those who try the V2 testnet and offer effective feedback

200 winners and each will get 50 ZKS.

How to participate:

Try the testnet of the ZKSwap V2

Write a post regarding the experience with the testnet with at least 50 words and the title [ #ZKSwap V2 Testnet Feedback# ]

with the testnet with at least 50 words and the title [ ] Go to ZKSwap Forum and publish the post in the "Problems and Feedback" sector ( https://forum.zks.org/c/english/17-category/17 )

ZKSwap Forum and publish the in the "Problems and Feedback" sector ( ) If users win either of the above awards, rewards will be sent to their Ethereum L2 address within 7 days after the campaign ends.

Campaign II: Try Unlimited Token Listing and Get Rewarded

Period: June 23, 2021 -- July 6, 2021 (UTC)

Rewards:

Best Post Award to those who try "ropsten" token listing and offer great and valuable feedback

20 winners and each will get 200 ZKS .

. Honorable Mention Award to the first 200 participants who offer effective feedback

200 winners and each will get 50 ZKS.

How to participate:

List a token/token pair on the ZKSwap V2 testnet (Read the guide: https://en.wiki.zks.org/tutorials/token-token-pair-listing-tutorials )

) Write a post regarding the token listing experience with at least 50 words and the title [#ZKSwap V2 Token Listing Feedback#]

with at least 50 words and the title [#ZKSwap V2 Token Listing Feedback#] Go to ZKSwap Forum and publish the post in the "Problems and Feedback" sector (https://forum.zks.org/c/english/17-category/17)

in the "Problems and Feedback" sector (https://forum.zks.org/c/english/17-category/17) If users win either of the above awards, rewards will be sent to their Ethereum L2 address within 7 days after the campaign ends.

Important:

All posts should be original. Users will be disqualified from receiving rewards if found plagiarizing.

The final interpretation of this activity belongs to the ZKSwap team.

