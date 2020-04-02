Zixi Releases Poll On Media Industry Readiness In The Face Of The Current Coronavirus Pandemic

WALTHAM, Mass., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zixi, the industry leader for enabling dependable, live broadcast-quality video over any IP, today announced the results of a poll of media company executives attending a Remote Monitoring and Management Webinar held March 31st, 2020.

The Media Industry has been hard hit with the ongoing pandemic, especially with so much of the industry's operations based in the NYC area. With many inflexible hardware-based video infrastructures, keeping employees safe and at home while the show still goes on has been very difficult. While it's true more and more companies are realizing the benefits of IP-based infrastructures, shifts towards software-based virtualized workflows and IP transmission have not happened fast enough for some.

Zixi recently conducted a webinar on "Pivoting to Remote Monitoring and Broadcast Operations", and a poll of 80 leading global media company executives showed that the majority do not believe we are experiencing a one-time event and rather now believe that moving forward, they will need a permanent capability to enable broadcast quality live streaming operations from remote locations such as the home.

The poll showed that 53% believe the current statewide shutdowns will last for another 2-months, with only 16% believing this current shutdown will last for more than 6-months, while also indicating that 66% believe that this is not a single one-time event. Of those responding, 81% believe that their organizations require a permanent remote workforce capability for future breakouts from the current health crisis, or for potential future like incidents or disasters.

As part of the company's initiative to help customers navigate through these unprecedented times when remote work is essential, Zixi recently offered new and existing Zixi customers the complimentary use of its cloud-based Video Control Plane, ZEN Master, for 3-months in an effort to facilitate the provisioning, orchestration monitoring and management of live video streams by operations staff safely working remotely. For more information please visit www.zixi.com.

"While an abundance of Zixi's customers have virtualized their workflows and have been able to reduce onsite employees as much as 80%, many media organizations have not and are now scrambling," said Gordon Brooks, Executive Chairman and CEO, Zixi. "The number of companies that have broken the glass on what were long range plans is keeping us very busy and we hope making a difference."

About Zixi

Zixi provides a cloud based and on-premise Software-Defined Video Platform that enables reliable broadcast-quality video delivery over any IP network, any protocol, any cloud provider and any edge device. The company offers technologies for broadcasters, enterprises, over-the-top video providers, and mobile service providers around the world. The Zixi Platform makes it easy and economical for media companies to source, manage, localize, and distribute live events and 24/7 live linear channels in broadcast QoS, securely and at scale, using any form of IP network or Hybrid IP environments. Zixi provides enhanced control in large complex networks with ZEN Master, a live video orchestration and telemetry control plane that provides visual tools to configure, orchestrate, and monitor live broadcast channels and events across industry protocols. Over 10+ years, the Zixi Enabled Network (ZEN) has grown to over 170 OEM and service providers and serves well over 700 customers representing most of the top media brands around the world with 10,000+ channels delivered daily. www.zixi.com

For more information, contact:

Amy Swallow, Bubble Agency, +44 (0) 7872 831167, amys@bubbleagency.com

Denise Williams, Bubble Agency, +1 (0)503 806 0755, denisew@bubbleagency.com

info@zixi.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zixi-releases-poll-on-media-industry-readiness-in-the-face-of-the-current-coronavirus-pandemic-301034045.html

SOURCE Zixi