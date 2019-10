Zix Moves Third Quarter 2019 Conference Call Forward to October 31 at 8:00 AM ET

Zix Corporation (Zix), (Nasdaq: ZIXI), a leading provider of cloud email security solutions, has moved up its third quarter 2019 financial results conference call and webcast to Thursday, October 31, 2019, at 8:00 a.m. ET. Zix’s financial results will be available on its investor relations Web site at http://investor.zixcorp.com and announced in a press release prior to the call that same morning.

In response to investor and analyst conflicts with the Halloween holiday, the company has rescheduled the call to a more convenient time.

All interested parties are invited to hear Dave Wagner, Zix’s Chief Executive Officer, and Dave Rockvam, Zix’s Chief Financial Officer, review the company’s financial results and third quarter 2019 business highlights.

To access the conference call, please dial 1-855-853-6940 (U.S. toll-free) or 1-720-634-2906 (international) at least 15 minutes before the call. The access code is 5993097. Participants can access a live webcast of the conference call on Zix’s investor relations Web site. Please visit the Web site at least 15 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

An audio replay can be accessed for seven days by dialing 1-855-859-2056 (U.S. toll-free) or 1-404-537-3406 (international) and entering the access code 5993097. An archive of the webcast will also be available on the Zix investor relations Web site.

About Zix Corporation

Zix Corporation (Zix) is a leader in cloud email security. Trusted by the nation’s most influential institutions in healthcare, finance and government, Zix delivers a superior experience and easy-to-use solutions for email encryption and data loss prevention, advanced threat protection, unified information archiving and mobile security. Focusing on the protection of business communication, Zix enables its customers to better secure data and meet compliance needs. Zix is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol ZIXI. For more information, visit www.zixcorp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191024005073/en/