03.03.2020 17:37:00

Zircon Corporation Launches Official Online Store

CAMPBELL, Calif., March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zircon, manufacturer of the original stud finder, today announced the launch of its official e-commerce website https://www.zircon.com. Zircon's one-stop site enables customers to conveniently research and purchase a wide range of high-quality electronic stud finders, metal locators, scanners, and detectors. 

Zircon logo

The preferred choice of home improvement enthusiasts and professionals in the construction sector, Zircon continues to strengthen its online market presence by launching its first-ever e-commerce store. The newly upgraded online experience delivers a streamlined process to help customers find the right tools for their jobs by using customized filters, quickly allowing them to make purchases directly on Zircon's secure online store. Seamlessly, customers can access Zircon's website via their mobile phone, tablet, or desktop computer, connecting them to the tools they want most. As a bonus, free shipping is currently offered on every purchase with no minimum purchase requirements.

Consumers can shop the e-commerce store by clicking the yellow "Shop Zircon Direct" button at the top of the website. Here, Zircon's wide range of products are available for purchase, some of which include the company's notable Breaker ID circuit breaker finders, MetalliScanner® metal locators, StudSensor™ stud finders, and Leak Alert™ water detectors.

"Our new online experience gives customers a convenient and user-friendly way to shop for the tools they need for their DIY or industrial projects. With free shipping, Zircon's stellar customer technical support, and informative tips, our e-commerce site provides an immersive and engaging shopping experience," stated Zircon Vice President of Marketing, Sharon Gee. "The unveiling of our e-commerce site is a testament to our continuous innovation and outstanding customer commitment."

All tools are backed by Zircon's Limited Lifetime Warranty, and in addition to free UPS ground shipping in the United States, Zircon provides customers with a transparent policy for returns and refunds. Upon order placement, an email confirmation is sent with fulfillment and shipment details while their customer service team is available to respond to questions quickly.

Zircon's e-commerce store will be updated regularly with promotional deals, product launches, upgraded how-to-videos, and essential tool topics for professionals and DIYers alike. Visitors are encouraged to shop the promotions and explore the store, available now at www.zircon.com.

About Zircon Corporation

Zircon Corporation, manufacturer of the original StudSensor™ stud finder, is a Silicon Valley-based company, established and operating in Northern California since 1975. Dedicated to delivering innovative, affordable, and easy-to-use technology to the world's toolboxes, Zircon develops patented technology to design, manufacture, and market high technology electronic hand tools, saving do-it-yourselfers and professional tradesmen time and money. Zircon® StudSensor™ stud finders, MetalliScanner® metal detectors, and electronic scanning, water detection, and leveling tools can be found worldwide throughout the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Australia. For more information, visit http://www.zircon.com.

Contact: Carolyn O'Callaghan
Cell: 702-281-0156
Carolyn.ocallaghan@zircon.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zircon-corporation-launches-official-online-store-301014850.html

SOURCE Zircon

