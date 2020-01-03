03.01.2020 04:23:00

ZIPtized, The New York Tech Startup launches in-store pick up and White Glove Delivery Service in Manhattan

NEW YORK, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ZIPtized, the on–demand package delivery startup, aims to provide a service that saves time and tackles the inconvenience faced by online shoppers who opt for the popular "in-store pickup" option.  In addition, ZIPtized also provides a White-Glove delivery service selectively handled by an efficient, well trained and experienced crew capable to handle the deliveries that require that special attention and care from the time of the pick up to the delivery to the customer's doorstep.

The company believes that there is a broad gap in the retail delivery channel, especially the last-mile delivery for "in-store pickup" orders. Although the online shopper can pick up the package from a nearby store, they still have to make an inopportune trip to the retail shop to pick up the package. ZIPtized has identified that the biggest ordeal for today's online shopper is the uncertainty of not knowing when the order would be available in the store, to the waiting time, and to eventually make it to the long in-store queues to pick up the order. ZIPtized has a novel solution to this hassle for its customers and delivers the convenience that customers are looking for.

The process is simple, secure and swift. Once the customer authorizes and pays a nominal delivery fee for the service, then the ZIPtized team will allocate an agent to pick up and execute the order. The customer will be kept informed of the status and can be assured that it is on the way within hours the same-day. The package will be delivered at a time convenient for the customer and preferred location within Manhattan saving their precious time and trips to pick up packages from the retail stores and lockers.

Customers can use the user-friendly ZIPtized web-app at www.ziptized.com to schedule a pickup of an "In-Store-Pickup" order for home or office deliveries at a time convenient to them between 5 pm to 9 pm, seven days a week.

About ZIPtized:

Company was founded in New York City in 2017. ZIPtized is an easy-to-use web-app offers its efficient, secure, and insured on demand last-mile delivery services to its customers in New York City. For more information, visit www.ziptized.com.

Contact
info@ziptized.com 
9-20 35th Ave, Floor 2Q, New York City, NY 11106

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ziptized-the-new-york-tech-startup-launches-in-store-pick-up-and-white-glove-delivery-service-in-manhattan-300980765.html

SOURCE ZIPtized

