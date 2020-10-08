+++ Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple - kurz vor dem Ausbruch? Jetzt Krypto handeln! +++ -w-
08.10.2020 12:42:00

Zippin Hires 7-Eleven Executive to Oversee Store Systems

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zippin, an industry leader in checkout-free technologies for brick-and-mortar retail, announced it has hired veteran retail executive Vivek Malik, formerly with Senior Director of Infrastructure and Store IT at 7-Eleven, as senior vice president of Store Systems.

Malik brings nearly 20 years of experience working in the technology and retail industries to the Zippin leadership team. In his new role, Malik will oversee all aspects of technical systems inside customers' stores, including Zippin's proprietary blend of cameras and shelf sensors. He will also be responsible for shopper and retailers' in-store experience. 

"The meaning of convenience is changing, and convenience stores are struggling with this transformation," said Malik. "I believe Zippin has the right technology and the power to help transform the retail industry and respond to the ever-increasing demand for checkout-free technologies that has spiked due to the pandemic. I'm looking forward to bringing my perspective on how to optimize store operations while implementing a smooth process for our customers that can result in increased revenue per store."

Malik and Zippin Founder and CEO, Krishna Motukuri, previously worked together at Amazon in India in the mid-2000s, where Malik was a development manager.

"The convenience store sector is a prime target for frictionless retail systems, and being able to leverage Vivek's insights from his time at 7-Eleven is significant as we continue to expand globally," said Zippin Founder and CEO, Krishna Motukuri. "I'm thrilled Vivek has decided to join our expanding leadership team as we scale Zippin. He understands our vision. The future of shopping is changing, accelerated by the need to protect essential workers and shoppers during the pandemic."

Prior to his role at 7-Eleven, Malik most notably was Director, Tax Technology & Operations, at Thomson Reuters, and Director, Garage Innovation Hub, at Capital One.

About Zippin
Zippin has developed the next generation of checkout-free technology enabling retailers to quickly deploy frictionless shopping in their stores. Our patent-pending approach uses AI, machine learning and sensor fusion technology to create the best consumer experience: banishing checkout lines and self-scanners for good, and letting shoppers zip in and out with their purchases. Zippin's platform leverages product and shopper tracking through overhead cameras, as well as smart shelf sensors, for the highest level of accuracy even in crowded stores. Founded by industry veterans from Amazon and SRI with deep backgrounds in retail technology, AI and computer vision, Zippin is headquartered in San Francisco and backed by Evolv Ventures (Kraft-Heinz), Docomo Ventures, Nomura Research Institute, SAP, Maven Ventures, and Core Ventures Group. For more information, visit www.getzippin.com.

Media Contact:
Lindsay Stevens
256262@email4pr.com 
213-200-9638

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zippin-hires-7-eleven-executive-to-oversee-store-systems-301148232.html

SOURCE Zippin

