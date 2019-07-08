08.07.2019 23:30:00

ZipLine Acquires Gift Card Platform SmartClixx

PORTLAND, Maine, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ZipLine, a leading mobile payment and rewards technology platform, announced today that it has acquired SmartClixx, a gift card payment platform based in Boca Raton, FL. With its acquisition of SmartClixx – which goes into effect immediately – ZipLine officially enters the gift card space, complementing its existing consumer payments and loyalty capabilities.

Founded in 2001 by Gary Dinkin, SmartClixx is known for its highly configurable and customizable 'closed-loop' stored value software platform, which offers a unique proprietary solution for the issuance of gift cards and customer service refunds and returns. The SmartClixx solution is currently installed in numerous nationally and internationally recognized retail brands, processing more than a billion dollars of stored value card transactions annually, through thousands of locations. SmartClixx services global brands such as Chico's, Lord & Taylor, Saks Fifth Avenue, Belk, and Books-A-Million, among others.

ZipLine CEO Stephen Goodrich said, "We're excited to continue our path of rapid growth and expansion into new markets; acquiring SmartClixx and its experienced team is another step in that direction. For two decades SmartClixx has licensed and deployed its robust technology, processing billions of dollars in transactions on behalf of some of the world's most recognizable brands. Together, we will combine our unique platforms on behalf of merchant partners, including in new verticals, to deliver secure, enhanced, alternative payment and rewards solutions for years to come."

About ZipLine: ZipLine offers custom mobile payment and reward programs and technologies, enabling merchants to increase customer loyalty and sales. Specializing in the management of private label payment programs, ZipLine's clients include retailers such as Circle K, Speedway, Cumberland Farms, Irving, Giant Eagle, and Big Y. The company has locations in Portland, Maine, and Deerfield Beach, Florida.

Contact: Kristen Bailey, Chief Marketing Officer
kbailey@zipline.biz
(207) 233-1101

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zipline-acquires-gift-card-platform-smartclixx-300881098.html

SOURCE ZipLine

