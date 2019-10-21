Zions Bancorporation, National Association Reports Third Quarter Financial Results

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ: ZION) ("Zions" or "the Bank") today reported net earnings applicable to common shareholders for the third quarter of 2019 of $214 million, or $1.17 per diluted common share, compared with net earnings applicable to common shareholders of $215 million, or $1.04 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2018 and net earnings applicable to common shareholders of $189 million, or $0.99 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2019.

Harris H. Simmons, Chairman and CEO, commented, "Given the challenging interest rate environment in which banks currently operate, we're pleased with the quarter's overall results. We achieved solid growth of both demand and interest-bearing deposits, moderate loan growth, strong customer-related fee income growth, and flat operating expenses. Credit quality also remained well-controlled, with annualized net charge-offs of only 0.01% of average loans, and nonperforming assets which declined to less than 0.5% of average loans. A 12% reduction in average outstanding diluted shares relative to last year's third quarter helped produce a 13% increase in earnings per share."

Mr. Simmons continued, "As we adjust to a lower interest rate environment and anticipate the resulting continued pressure on interest margins, we will continue to take steps to carefully manage operating expenses in the year ahead. We are optimistic that we will be able to manage 2020 operating expenses to a level that is no more than, and likely modestly reduced from, expected 2019 results." For the full version of the Bank's 2019 third quarter earnings release, including financial tables, please visit zionsbancorporation.com .

Supplemental Presentation and Conference Call

Zions has posted a supplemental presentation to its website, which will be used to discuss these third quarter results at 5:30 p.m. ET this afternoon (October 21, 2019). Media representatives, analysts, investors, and the public are invited to join this discussion by calling (253) 237-1247 (domestic and international) and entering the passcode 1358841, or via on-demand webcast. A link to the webcast will be available on the Zions Bancorporation website at zionsbancorporation.com . The webcast of the conference call will also be archived and available for 30 days.

Additionally, Zions expects to host its biennial investor day on Thursday, February 6, 2020. Institutional investors and professional equity and fixed income analysts are encouraged to attend in person; retail investors and investment advisers are encouraged to join by webcast. The link to the webcast will be posted to zionsbancorporation.com in advance of the event.

About Zions Bancorporation, N.A.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is one of the nation's premier financial services companies with total assets of $70 billion. Zions operates under local management teams and distinct brands in 11 western states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. The Bank is a national leader in Small Business Administration lending and public finance advisory services. The Bank has been the recipient of many local and national awards, primarily reflecting its strong customer service and products. The Bank has a strong commitment to the communities in which it operates. In addition, Zions is included in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices. Investor information and links to local banking brands can be accessed at zionsbancorporation.com .

Forward-Looking Information

This earnings release includes "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations regarding future events or determinations, all of which are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, market trends, industry results or regulatory outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Without limiting the foregoing, the words "anticipates," "believes," "can," "continue," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "might," "plans," "projects," "should," "would," "targets," "will" and the negative thereof and similar words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain, such as statements about future financial and operating results. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from those presented, either expressed or implied, in the release. Important risk factors that may cause such material differences include, but are not limited to, the Bank's ability to meet operating leverage goals; the rate of change of interest-sensitive assets and liabilities relative to changes in benchmark interest rates; the ability of the Bank to upgrade its core deposit system and implement new digital products in order to remain competitive; risks associated with information security, such as systems breaches and failures; and legislative, regulatory and economic developments. These risks, as well as other factors, are discussed in the Bank's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and available at the SEC's Internet site ( http://www.sec.gov ). In addition, you may obtain documents filed with the SEC by the Bank free of charge by contacting: Investor Relations, Zions Bancorporation, N.A., One South Main Street, 11th Floor, Salt Lake City, Utah 84133, (801) 844-7637.

Except as required by law, Zions Bancorporation, N.A. specifically disclaims any obligation to update any factors or to publicly announce the result of revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zions-bancorporation-national-association-reports-third-quarter-financial-results-300941430.html

SOURCE Zions Bancorporation