Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’170 -0.8%  SPI 18’199 -0.7%  Dow 48’489 -1.8%  DAX 24’703 -1.0%  Euro 0.9259 -0.3%  EStoxx50 5’892 -0.6%  Gold 4’764 2.0%  Bitcoin 70’586 -4.4%  Dollar 0.7897 -1.0%  Öl 63.9 -0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Rheinmetall345850NVIDIA994529Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Sika41879292Novartis1200526DocMorris4261528
Top News
Tesla-Aktie: Model Y soll zum dritten Mal in Folge weltweit an der Spitze stehen
Netflix-Aktie nach starker Ergebnisverbesserung trotzdem klar schwächer
Konfrontationskurs nach dem 6. Januar: Trump geht juristisch gegen JPMorgan Chase vor - Aktie tiefer
Apple-Aktie unter Druck: Lohnt sich ein Einstieg vor den Quartalszahlen?
Zwischen Druck und Potenzial: Was die Amazon-Aktie aktuell bewegt
Suche...

Zions Bancorporation Aktie 987840 / US9897011071

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

20.01.2026 22:56:29

Zions Bancorp Profit Climbs In Q4

Zions Bancorporation
47.19 CHF 0.29%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Zions Bancorp (ZION) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $262 million, or $1.76 per share. This compares with $200 million, or $1.34 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.9% to $683 million from $627 million last year.

Zions Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $262 Mln. vs. $200 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.76 vs. $1.34 last year. -Revenue: $683 Mln vs. $627 Mln last year.

Nachrichten zu Zions Bancorporation

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?