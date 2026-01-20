Zions Bancorp Profit Climbs In Q4

(RTTNews) - Zions Bancorp (ZION) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $262 million, or $1.76 per share. This compares with $200 million, or $1.34 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.9% to $683 million from $627 million last year.

Zions Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $262 Mln. vs. $200 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.76 vs. $1.34 last year. -Revenue: $683 Mln vs. $627 Mln last year.