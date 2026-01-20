Zions Bancorporation Aktie 987840 / US9897011071
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
News + Analysen
Fundamental
zugeh. Wertpapiere
|
20.01.2026 22:56:29
Zions Bancorp Profit Climbs In Q4
Zions Bancorporation
47.19 CHF 0.29%
(RTTNews) - Zions Bancorp (ZION) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year
The company's bottom line totaled $262 million, or $1.76 per share. This compares with $200 million, or $1.34 per share, last year.
The company's revenue for the period rose 8.9% to $683 million from $627 million last year.
Zions Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $262 Mln. vs. $200 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.76 vs. $1.34 last year. -Revenue: $683 Mln vs. $627 Mln last year.