Zinrelo Loyalty helps The Catholic Company to Achieve 13.2% Incremental Revenues

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With the objective to improve customer retention and engage with their loyal customers The Catholic Company launched The Catholic Advantage Rewards Program.

While evaluating the loyalty rewards platform they were looking for a solution that could easily integrate with their Bigcommerce cart. Zinrelo offered them a program that was simple to install, easy to customize as per their brand requirements and very clearly visible to customers on their website.

The Catholic Advantage Rewards Program offers customers, multiple point earning opportunities with simple actions to create 360-degree engagement for purchases made on website, birthday bonus, welcome bonus and winback bonus to re-engage past valued customers. They also offer customers enticing coupons to save more and get awesome gifts!

The emails saw an impressive 46% open rate and 14% click rate, this indicated a high level of interest and engagement among customers for the rewards program.

"We witnessed an impressive 13.2% lift in incremental revenue with our rewards program. This is phenomenal!" commented Joy Barberio, Vice President of Marketing at The Catholic Company. "The results with the rewards program are exciting. 90% of our customers who claimed their rewards came back to make a repeat purchase. We hope to continue to evolve the program, to further serve our customers by offering them high-quality products that bring joy and inspiration to their lives!"

"Zinrelo's loyalty rewards platform is helping businesses to reach out and make deeper long-lasting connections with their customers. A rewards program ensures that customers do not go to competition, and this results in repeat business." said Samir Palnitkar, VP of Customer Success at Zinrelo. "We are empowering businesses to create personalized & data driven rewards programs with ease."

About The Catholic Company:

Founded in 1997, The Catholic Company is the world's largest online and catalog retailer of high-quality Catholic books and gifts at affordable prices. The Catholic Company staff supports the mission of the Catholic Church and carefully develops products in-house and partners with quality vendors and publishers in the industry to hand-make/select products that best serve the needs of its customers.

About Zinrelo:

Zinrelo is a modern-day, loyalty rewards platform that maximizes repeat sales and per-customer revenue through 360-degree customer engagement. Zinrelo unlocks customer loyalty across multiple dimensions including transactional, social, referral, engagement, behavioral and emotional loyalty. It supports omni-channel deployments that span across ecommerce, physical stores, phone orders and more.

Zinrelo uses deep data analytics to create a custom, highly optimized loyalty program. Advanced machine learning algorithms are used to identify customer clusters and targeted campaign strategies for these segments. Hundreds of businesses are using Zinrelo to leapfrog their competition and gain market share. Zinrelo has been consistently rated as the top loyalty management software as reflected in the current ranking on G2 Crowd.

To launch a data driven loyalty program, contact Zinrelo at https://www.zinrelo.com/ or info(at)zinrelo(dot)com

SOURCE Zinrelo