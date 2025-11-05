Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
05.11.2025 14:27:22

Zimmer Biomet Reaffirms FY25 Adj. EPS, Revenue Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, medical technology firm Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) reaffirmed its adjusted earnings and revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2025.

For fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $8.10 to $8.30 per share on revenue growth of 6.7 to 7.7 percent from last year on a reported basis, with constant currency revenue growth of 6.2 to 6.7 percent and organic constant currency revenue growth of 3.5 to 4.0 percent.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $8.10 to $8.30 per share on revenue growth of 6.7 to 7.7 percent from last year on a reported basis, with constant currency revenue growth of 6.2 to 7.2 percent and organic constant currency revenue growth of 3.5 to 4.5 percent.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $8.14 per share on revenue growth of 7.02 percent to $8.22 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

