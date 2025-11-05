Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
05.11.2025 12:50:33

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

Zimmer Biomet
76.44 CHF -7.36%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) released earnings for third quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $230.90 million, or $1.16 per share. This compares with $249.10 million, or $1.23 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $377.00 million or $1.90 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.86 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.7% to $2.001 billion from $1.824 billion last year.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $230.90 Mln. vs. $249.10 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.16 vs. $1.23 last year. -Revenue: $2.001 Bln vs. $1.824 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.10 - $8.30

