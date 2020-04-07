07.04.2020 11:12:00

Zimbabwe's CBZ Holdings Unveils New Board of Directors to Steer Transformation and Growth

HARARE, Zimbabwe, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimbabwe's largest financial institution, CBZ Holdings, today announced the appointment of a new Board of Directors to oversee the bank's transformation strategy. The new directors bring a wealth of experience from a diverse range of disciplines to help CBZ strengthen its position as the premier corporate finance and investment banking institution in Zimbabwe.

Marc Holtzman, chairman of CBZ Holdings

The board includes: 

  • Marc Holtzman (Chairman)
  • Dr Blessing Mudavanhu (Executive Director)
  • Rebecca Gaskin Gain (Independent Non-Executive Director)
  • Edward Mashingaidze (Independent Non-Executive Director)
  • Louis Gerken (Independent Non-Executive Director)
  • Tawanda Gumbo (Executive Director)
  • Edward Galante (Independent Non-Executive Director)

Marc Holtzman, Chairman of the Board of Directors, commented: "Today's announcement is a major milestone for CBZ Holdings, one that lays the foundation for our future success. A key component to the bank's success is recruiting the best talent, starting with those at the most senior level. I'm confident that under the leadership of the new board, we're in the best possible position to deliver the bank's strategic vision."

He added: "The new board is tasked with introducing a raft of positive changes. We need to maintain and grow our dominant market share, integrate our businesses, and continue to serve as a driver for change across the whole of Zimbabwe's financial services sector. Under the guidance of the new board, the bank will promote innovation and enhance the role of digital services to improve customer experience while remaining competitive on pricing.

"CBZ Holdings market capitalization is but a fraction of what we believe to be its true value. Together, the new Board and management will tirelessly work to best serve our customers and increase shareholder value. Our principal mission is to financially transform lives and to serve the wonderful people of this country."

CBZ aims to become the gateway for foreign investment in Zimbabwe, supporting the country's economic growth, boosting its human capital and creating opportunities for global partnerships. 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zimbabwes-cbz-holdings-unveils-new-board-of-directors-to-steer-transformation-and-growth-301036526.html

SOURCE CBZ Holdings

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Adecco Group 39.77
7.25 %
CS Group 8.52
5.84 %
LafargeHolcim 38.36
5.47 %
The Swatch Grp 206.40
5.47 %
CieFinRichemont 55.18
5.27 %
Novartis 83.60
0.36 %
Geberit 405.10
0.27 %
Nestle 103.54
-0.40 %
Roche Hldg G 321.60
-1.44 %
Alcon 49.98
-2.19 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

10:30
Dow Jones Industrial – zweite Welle
09:54
Vontobel: derimail - Goldminers mit 50% Barriere
08:41
SMI kann nicht ganz Schritt halten
06:03
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – 200er-EMA im Fokus / Kühne + Nagel – 50er-EMA im Fokus
06.04.20
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV
06.04.20
Five Ways the Pandemic May Change Behaviors
06.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

06.04.20
Schroders: Navigating the uncharted: How can private equity investors respond to the COVID-19 crisis?
06.04.20
Schroders: Watch: Europe"s response to coronavirus assessed
03.04.20
Schroders: Wie das Coronavirus unser Arbeitsleben (und das Klima) verändern könnte
mehr
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nach Ausverkäufen: Top-Manager kaufen bei SMI-Unternehmen zu
Dow Jones & Co. zünden Kursfeuerwerk -- SMI schliesst kräftig im Plus -- DAX reisst 10'000er-Marke -- Nikkei beendet Handel mit Aufschlägen
Volle Kriegskasse: Warren Buffett könnte fast jedes börsengelistete US-Unternehmen übernehmen
Bargeld verpönt: Corona gibt Rückenwind für Geschäft von Wirecard & Co.
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Börsenexperte über Corona-Hilfen von Fed und US-Regierung: Schlagkraft einer "Atombombe"
EMS-CHEMIE mit Gewinnwarnung - Aktie letztlich schwächer
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 14: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Krisenschutz: Darum ist der US-Dollar in der Coronakrise so gefragt
SNB interveniert weiterhin am Devisenmarkt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI im Plus -- DAX legt kräftig zu -- Asiens Indizes mit Kursgewinnen
Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt geht es am Dienstag weiter bergauf. An den Börsen in Fernost ist die Stimmung am Dienstag freundlich.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB