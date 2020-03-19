19.03.2020 16:22:00

ZIM Announces Financial Results for the Year 2019

HAIFA, Israel, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (IL0065100443, IL0065100856) (the "Company") hereby notifies, in accordance with the provisions of Section 4.03 of an Indenture entered into between ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (the "Company") and Hermetic Trust (1975) Ltd. on July 16, 2014 (the "Indenture"), as follows:

 

 

1.  The Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the period ended on December 31, 2019, the operating and financial review for such quarterly financial statements and a report on certain financial data as of December 31, 2019 (collectively, the "2019 Annual Reports") are available on the Company's website (http://www.zim.com/aboutus/pages/reports) and on the official website of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (http://maya.tase.co.il).

2.  The Company will host on March 31, 2020 at 3:30 p.m.Israel time (2:30 p.m. CET), a conference call for the holders of its Series 1A, 2A, 1B and 2B Notes to discuss the 2019 Annual Reports. In order to participate, please use the following numbers (at least ten minutes before the scheduled start time):

Israel: 972-3-9180609

USA: 1-888-668-9141

UK: 0-800-917-5108

Germany: 0-800-182-6846

France: 0-800-903-025

Contact:

Avner Shats
shats.avner@il.zim.com 
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zim-announces-financial-results-for-the-year-2019-301026926.html

SOURCE Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.

