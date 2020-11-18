SMI 10’577 0.1%  SPI 13’108 0.1%  Dow 29’783 -0.6%  DAX 13’168 0.3%  Euro 1.0815 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’476 0.2%  Gold 1’877 -0.1%  Dollar 0.9100 -0.2%  Öl 44.3 1.3% 

18.11.2020 11:16:00

ZIM Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020

HAIFA, Israel, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (IL0065100443, IL0065100856) (the "Company") hereby notifies, in accordance with the provisions of Section 4.03 of an Indenture entered into between ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (the "Company") and Hermetic Trust (1975) Ltd. on July 16, 2014 (the "Indenture"), as follows:

  • The Company's reviewed consolidated financial statements for the period ended on September 30, 2020, the operating and financial review for such quarterly financial statements and a report on certain financial data as of September 30, 2020 (collectively, the "Third Quarter Reports") are available on both the Company's website (https://www.zim.com/about-zim/reports) and on the official website of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (http://maya.tase.co.il).  
  • The Company will host on November 25, 2020 at 4:00 p.m.Israel time (3:00 p.m. CET), a conference call for the holders of its Series 1A, 2A, 1B and 2B Notes to discuss the Third Quarter Reports. In order to participate, please use the following numbers (at least ten minutes before the scheduled start time): 

    Israel: 972-3-9180650  
    USA: 1-888-668-9141
    UK: 0-800-917-5108 
    Germany: 0-800-182-6846 
    France: 0-800-903-025

    •  

     

    Contact:
    Avner Shats 
    shats.avner@il.zim.com 

     

    Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zim-announces-financial-results-for-the-third-quarter-of-2020-301175698.html

    SOURCE ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.

