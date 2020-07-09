Zilliant Price IQ™ and Sales IQ™ now available on SAP® App Center

AUSTIN, Texas, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zilliant, an industry leader in intelligent B2B price optimization, price management and sales guidance software, today announced that its price optimization application, Zilliant Price IQ™, and its sales analytics solution, Zilliant Sales IQ™, are now available on the SAP® App Center.

Businesses that use SAP solutions can deploy Zilliant Price IQ™ and Zilliant Sales IQ™ to deliver market-aligned and intelligent pricing that is optimized for every selling circumstance – and receive actionable insights to grow wallet share and reduce customer churn. Combined, both applications will help businesses improve profitable growth. Price IQ™ and Sales IQ™ insights can be delivered in SAP S/4HANA® and SAP Customer Experience, including SAP Commerce Cloud and SAP Sales Cloud.

"As an SAP PartnerEdge® partner, we're honored to deepen our relationship with SAP by allowing businesses to solve complex B2B pricing, sales and commercial challenges," said Zilliant CEO Greg Peters. "Our advanced, AI-driven solutions will be valuable in helping businesses navigate and succeed beyond current economic conditions."

Both Price IQ™ and Sales IQ™ have been featured as key resources for businesses seeking tools to mitigate COVID-induced economic uncertainties. Price IQ™ has been recognized for delivering real-time, market-aligned price guidance across all B2B price types to enable sales teams to quote profitably. It simultaneously accounts for all of the factors that influence price, measures price elasticity, and rationally aligns prices in accordance with business rules to produce optimized price guidance for each unique selling circumstance. Sales IQ™ generates actionable growth and recovery account-specific sales opportunities to increase same-customer sales.

At SAP App Center, businesses can discover approximately 1,500 innovative partner solutions that integrate with and extend SAP solutions. There, customers can find the SAP-validated partner apps they need to grow their business. Find, try, and buy SAP partner solutions digitally at www.sapappcenter.com.

To purchase Price IQ™ and Sales IQ™ on SAP App Center, please visit:

https://www.sapappcenter.com/en/product/display-0000045311_live_v1/Zilliant%20Price%20IQ

https://www.sapappcenter.com/en/product/display-0000051644_live_v1/Zilliant%20Sales%20IQ

Zilliant Price Manager is also available on SAP App Center.

About Zilliant

Zilliant's solutions help B2B companies solve a wide range of pricing and sales challenges, allowing them to gain more strategic control of their business performance using an innovative blend of data science and software solutions. Our innovative cloud native platform and applications, paired with an outcome-focused dedication to customer success, gives company leaders the confidence and know-how to remain competitive now and in the future. Learn more about how Zilliant helps companies reimagine pricing and sales at www.zilliant.com.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zilliant-price-iq-and-sales-iq-now-available-on-sap-app-center-301090938.html

SOURCE Zilliant