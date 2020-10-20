SMI 10’146 -0.4%  SPI 12’679 -0.2%  Dow 28’549 1.3%  DAX 12’737 -0.9%  Euro 1.0733 0.2%  EStoxx50 3’228 -0.5%  Gold 1’912 0.4%  Dollar 0.9066 -0.4%  Öl 42.8 0.8% 

Wasserstoff-Aktien handeln: So investieren Sie in den Megatrend Brennstoffzelle -w-
20.10.2020 19:33:00

Zigazoo announces virtual Halloween costume contest, the first of many online Halloween activities the social learning platform will host

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zigazoo is hosting a virtual Halloween costume contest that begins today and lasts through Halloween night. In lieu of beloved in-person Halloween costume contests that have been cancelled due to Covid-19, children across the world are dressing up in their Halloween costumes and sharing videos of them with friends on Zigazoo's kid-safe social learning network. Users can vote for their favorite costume by reacting to videos using emojis until Halloween night at 11:59 pm ET and the winners of the contest will be announced on Monday, November 2nd.

Zigazoo Logo (PRNewsfoto/Zigazoo)

As is the case with all Zigazoo videos, every Halloween costume submission will go through a human moderation process. Video submissions only show up on the feed and will be entered into the contest if they pass Zigazoo's "school-friendly" protocols, which have been lauded by children's media advocacy groups like Common Sense Media and Protect Young Eyes.

Zigazoo's Costume Contest is the first of several Halloween activities the social learning platform will host from now until October 31st. Next week, virtual activities will include jack-o-lantern making, haunted house tours, Halloween joke telling, decoration sharing, and trick-or-treating.

Zak Ringelstein, CEO of Zigazoo says, "Given that Covid-19 restricts the in-person joy of costume contests, we at Zigazoo decided we'd do our part and provide children the opportunity to still create lasting memories of dressing up with their friends this Halloween."

About Zigazoo
Hailed as the "future of remote learning" by TechCrunch and lauded by children's media advocacy organizations for its safety, Zigazoo enables families and classrooms to share video responses to projects built by leading museums, zoos, teachers, and media stars. Families can join the Zigazoo global community or teachers can create a Zigazoo classroom for free.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zigazoo-announces-virtual-halloween-costume-contest-the-first-of-many-online-halloween-activities-the-social-learning-platform-will-host-301156115.html

SOURCE Zigazoo

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

UBS Group 11.22
2.65 %
CieFinRichemont 63.56
1.47 %
The Swatch Grp 211.70
0.47 %
CS Group 9.86
0.45 %
Geberit 547.80
0.44 %
Novartis 77.77
-1.04 %
SGS 2’402.00
-1.11 %
Swisscom 476.70
-1.18 %
Roche Hldg G 307.05
-1.41 %
Alcon 55.20
-2.02 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

15:45
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
15:42
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.60% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (62.5%) auf Credit Suisse Group AG, UBS Group AG, Julius Baer Group Ltd
12:30
Quartalsberichte im Fokus – UBS liefert ab | BX Swiss TV
10:00
Will Fed Underwrite Another Stimulus?
08:17
SMI mit gemischten Vorgaben
19.10.20
Vontobel: derimail - Noch heute zeichnen: 20.60% p.a. Callable BRC auf Adidas, Fresenius Medical Care, Infineon
16.10.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Amazon, Netflix, The Walt Disney Company
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

16:42
Schroders: Behavioral Finance: Wie lässt sich das Bedürfnis nach nachhaltigen Anlagen erklären?
19.10.20
Schroders: Bei chinesischen Private-Equity-Anlagen ist die richtige Fondsstruktur wichtig
16.10.20
Schroders: Sustainable Investment Report Q3 2020
mehr
Quartalsberichte im Fokus – UBS liefert ab | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Quartalszahlen: UBS-Chef Ermotti verabschiedet sich mit Gewinnsprung - UBS-Aktie profitiert deutlich
Dufry-Aktie legt zweistellig zu: Dufry schliesst Kapitalerhöhung ab - Bruttoertrag 820 Millionen Franken
Apple, Facebook & Co.: Barclays befürchtet Aktien-Ausverkauf bei den Tech-Riesen
Roche-Tochter Genentech: FDA-Zulassung für Venclexta-Kombinationen bei myeloischer Leukämie - Roche-Aktie leichter
Nokia soll erstes Mobilfunknetz auf dem Mond errichten
Wall Street beendet Handel im Minus -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit Verlusten -- Börsen in Asien letztlich mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen
Intel verkauft Nand-Memory-Sparte an südkoreanische SK Hynix - Intel-Aktie in Rot
Epigenomics-Aktie nach schwerem Rückschlag in den USA auf Rekordtief
US-Börsen mit Gewinnen -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit Verlusten -- Börsen in Asien letztlich mehrheitlich fester
Pfizer-Aktie zieht an: Swissmedic prüft zweites Zulassungsgesuch für Corona-Impfstoff

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen mit Gewinnen -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit Verlusten -- Börsen in Asien letztlich mehrheitlich fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Leitindex gaben am Dienstag nach. Die US-Börsen erholen sich nach einem schwachen Vortag. An den asiatischen Märkten ging es am Dienstag vor allem aufwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit