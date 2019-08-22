22.08.2019 00:18:00

Ziebart of Morgantown, West Virginia Celebrates with a Successful Weekend-Long Grand Opening

TROY, Mich., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brothers Nick and Mark Lambie had a successful weekend opening their first Ziebart store in Morgantown, WV.

Ziebart of Morgantown,WV Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

First day festivities included their official ribbon cutting ceremony. In attendance were the Morgantown Chamber of Commerce, the Small Business Administration and representatives from West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin's office.

Second day festivities welcomed the community and included each service bay set up to exhibit their products and services. WCLG 100.1, Good Eats Mountain State Food Truck and a spin to win game, bounce house, and a limited-edition Harley Davidson featuring Ceramic Z- Gloss® were all on display. Ziebart of Morgantown is pleased to offer three different detailing punch cards – buy 12 get the 13th free, buy 4 complete detailings for $800 ($200 savings), buy 4 interior or exterior detailings for $500 ($100 savings) to all its customers.

"We are excited to welcome Nick with his brother Mark, our newest franchisees, to the Ziebart family," says Thomas E. Wolfe, President/CEO of Ziebart International Corporation. "As proud supporters of the International Franchise Association (IFA) and VetFran, we are happy to have Nick, an Air Force veteran, join our growing Ziebart family."

About Ziebart®
Ziebart International Corporation is headquartered in Troy, MI, representing a global franchise network of vehicle protection and appearance services. Founded in 1959, the company was named after the German inventor, Kurt Ziebart, the creator of the company's flagship product rust protection. From its beginning, the company has been innovative in the products it brings to market, the markets that it does business in, and the way the company is operated. As a member of the International Franchise Association, Ziebart is in the elite top 5% of brands that have sustained and prospered utilizing the franchise business model for over 60 years. Ziebart currently operates approximately 400 licensed locations with over 1,000 service centers in 34 countries. Ziebart is the world's leading name in automotive services that renew, protect, preserve, and enhance the appearance of cars and trucks. Visit www.ziebart.com for more information.

Media contact:
Larisa Walega
Ziebart International Corporation
(248) 837-3941
lwalega@ziebart.com  

Ziebart Corporation (PRNewsfoto/Ziebart International Corporati)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ziebart-of-morgantown-west-virginia-celebrates-with-a-successful-weekend-long-grand-opening-300905501.html

SOURCE Ziebart International Corporation

