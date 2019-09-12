12.09.2019 10:41:00

Zhuge Academy opens Silicon Valley campus

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zhuge Academy, a world-leading Chinese education brand targeting overseas markets owned by Lanxum Inc. (SZ300010), formally opened its campus in Silicon Valley on September 8, US time. This is Lanxum's second international campus, after the one that was established in Canada in 2018. Zhuge Academy represents the debut of Chinese learning institutions in the United States.

World’s leading Chinese learning brand owned by Lanxum -- www.zhugexuetang.com

US demographic data as of 2018 shows that California is now home to a Chinese population of more than 1.8 million, of which 200,000 live in the San Francisco Bay Area. This sizeable population, many of whom are parents, want to see their children gain proficiency in the Chinese language and become acquainted with the great works of Chinese literature. Lanxum was the first Chinese learning organization to teach literary history to adolescents. The Lanxum teaching system is primarily based on stimulating the pupils' interest in Chinese history and literature. This is accomplished by building a multi-level, comprehensive and science-based reading system for primary and secondary schools while inculcating the students with a sense of their humanity.

Zhuge Academy is Lanxum's overseas platform for its proprietary Mega Chinese study program. Mega Chinese's approach is based on reforms in China's educational system, which took a much more holistic approach to how Chinese is taught in the country's schools. The brand will provide professional and interesting Chinese education products to school-age children. An international version of Mega Chinese will follow as well as an introduction to Chinese literary works.

The San Francisco campus will offer onsite instruction at three locations: the West San Jose site, the Fremont site, and the Newark site. Two models of classroom teaching will be offered: one with a single instructor conducting the class, as well as a second one which combines online by offline.

At present, Lanxum Mega Chinese has more than 300 teaching centers in 30 provinces and cities across China, and has set up international campuses in Vancouver and Silicon Valley. In June 2018, the company announced a plan to set up an overseas subsidiary, Lanxum (USA) Limited, with an operating capital of US$10 million. Lanxum plans to focus on building its education portfolio around the Mega Chinese model, while continuing its exploration and development of additional markets throughout the world.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zhuge-academy-opens-silicon-valley-campus-300916851.html

SOURCE Lanxum

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

09:42
UBS Keyinvest Daily Markets: DAX - Hochlauf bis 12.460 Punkte?
09:38
Vontobel: derimail - Jeden Monat 1% Coupon (bei 40% Barriere)
09:15
DAX: Sprung an die Zielzone?
09:11
SMI - Auf zu neuen Höhen?
11.09.19
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen u.a. mit 8.05% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Expedia Group Inc
09.09.19
SMI auf Rekordkurs – Notenbanken im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
09.09.19
Raifeisen: Newsletter Strukturierte Anlageprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

06.09.19
Was bedeuten niedrige (und weiter sinkende) US-Zinsen für Anleger in Immobilien und Verbriefungen?
03.09.19
Schroders: Steuert die britische Wirtschaft auf eine Rezession zu?
28.08.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im August 2019
mehr
SMI auf Rekordkurs – Notenbanken im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ams-Aktien von neuen Apple-Produkten beflügeln
Schmolz+Bickenbach mit Gewinnwarnung: Erwartungen für Betriebsgewinn deutlich gesenkt - Aktie bricht ein
Wall Street mit Gewinnen -- SMI und DAX schliessen kräftig im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost zum Schluss mehrheitlich mit Gewinnen
Facebook-Währung Libra kann nur mit Finma-Bewilligung umgesetzt werden
SMI schwächer -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich höher
Gewinnwarnung: Lalique rutscht zum Halbjahr in die roten Zahlen - Aktie unter Druck
CS-Aktie höher: Credit Suisse ernennt Kinner Lakhani zum Strategie- und Entwicklungschef
Darum verliert der Euro zum Franken
dormakaba-Aktie unter Druck: dormakaba mit leichtem Umsatzrückgang und besserer Profitabilität
Nestlé-Aktien drehen auf Konsolidierungskurs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schwächer -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich höher
An der heimischen Börse halten sich Anleger zunächst zurück. Vor der EZB-Sitzung zeigt sich der deutsche Aktienmarkt mit positiver Tendenz. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost präsentieren sich uneins.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB