SMI 10’959 -1.5%  SPI 14’077 -1.5%  Dow 34’743 -0.1%  DAX 15’080 -2.1%  Euro 1.0976 0.4%  EStoxx50 3’945 -2.0%  Gold 1’836 0.0%  Bitcoin 50’081 -0.4%  Dollar 0.9022 0.1%  Öl 67.8 -0.7% 
11.05.2021 11:06:00

Zhang Yuzhuo, Chairman of Sinopec: Accelerating the World-class Brand Build up to Better Lead the High-quality Development of Enterprise

BEIJING, May 11, 2021 /CNW/ -- The "2021 China Brand Value Evaluation Information" released on May 9 amid the Fifth China Brand Day celebration, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, "Sinopec") ranks No.1 across the energy and chemical industry in China with a brand value of 308.59 billion yuan ($48.01 billion), a 9.491 billion yuan ($1.48 billion) growth compare to 2020. Brands value of its Easy Joy, Epec.com, Sinopec Lubricant Company, and Sinopec Donghai Asphalt raised significantly.

Mr. Zhang Yuzhuo, Chairman of Sinopec Delivers Keynote Speech that Sinopec Will Accelerate to Build a World-class Independent Brand to Better Lead the High-quality Development of the Enterprise.

 

Sinopec Hydrogen Refueling Station Is in Use in China with another 100 Stations Planned to Build and Operate in 2021.

At the forum on China Corporate Brand Building held on May 10, Mr. Zhang Yuzhuo's keynote speech solemnly stated that Sinopec will accelerate to build a world-class independent brand to better lead the high-quality development of the enterprise.

Manufacturing capacity in China continues to grow and develop, showing vigorous vitality and creativity with increased number of Chinese brands going abroad.

For 38 years, Sinopec has emphasized on strengthening brand building and committed to bring the society cleaner, higher-end and more diverse energy and chemical products. Fulfilled its brand promises with actions and responsibilities, Sinopec will continue to meet people's needs for better life and promote the company's brand value, reputation and influence.

"Sinopec will step up in building a world-class brand, adhering to the brand value proposition of 'Innovation leads the future of the industry, creating better life with responsibility," as well as making the brand slogan of 'Cleaner Energy, Better Life' deeply rooted in customers' hearts, entering thousands upon thousands of households as a responsible international enterprise," said Zhang Yuzhuo, chairman of Sinopec.

In the future, Sinopec will Implement the brand strategy vigorously and firmly establish the concept of "quality is always one step ahead" and "every drop of oil is a promise" to highlight Sinopec's commitment to quality first, speeding up the promotion of brand vitality. Guided by the implementation of a world-leading development strategy, Sinopec will strengthen its operation management and speed up to improve brand support.

By taking the opportunity of building a pioneering technology company, Sinopec will also continue to innovate and boost its brand competitiveness, along with speed up the green and low-carbon transition, promoting clean fossil energy, scaled non-fossil energy and low-carbon production process to ensure that it reaches the carbon emissions peak before China's goal and strives to achieve carbon neutral by 2050.

In addition, Sinopec will support key projects of rural revitalization, Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, health express initiative, public open days, charity gas stations for sanitation workers and more to consolidate social responsibility and elevate brand influence, making "responsible" a keyword of the Sinopec brand.

About Sinopec

Sinopec Corp. is one of the largest integrated energy and chemical companies in China. Its principal operations include the exploration and production, pipeline transportation and sale of petroleum and natural gas; the sale, storage and transportation of petroleum products, petrochemical products, coal chemical products, synthetic fiber, fertilizer and other chemical products; the import and export, including an import and export agency business, of petroleum, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemical and chemical products, and other commodities and technologies; and research, development and application of technologies and information.

Sinopec sets 'fueling beautiful life' as its corporate mission, puts 'people, responsibility, integrity, precision, innovation and win-win' as its corporate core values, pursues strategies of value-orientation, innovation-driven development, integrated resource allocation, open cooperation, and green and low-carbon growth, and strives to achieve its corporate vision of building a world leading energy and chemical company.

For more information, please visit: http://www.sinopecgroup.com/group/en/.

Logo (PRNewsfoto/Sinopec)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zhang-yuzhuo-chairman-of-sinopec-accelerating-the-world-class-brand-build-up-to-better-lead-the-high-quality-development-of-enterprise-301288280.html

SOURCE Sinopec

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

09:46 Vontobel: derimail - 8.25% p.a. auf Minenbetreiber mit 55% Barriere
08:46 SMI legt wieder den Rückwärtsgang ein
05:55 Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Abprall an oberer Trendkanalbegrenzung? / Geberit – Bullenfalle?
10.05.21 Marktüberblick: adidas sprintet davon
07.05.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Facebook, Spotify, The Walt Disney Company
07.05.21 Krypto-Talk: Auf dem Weg zu aktiv gemanagten Krypto-Investments | BX Swiss TV
04.05.21 Lyxor: In die Zukunft investieren: Wie die Anleihemärkte zu einer nachhaltigeren Welt beitragen können
04.05.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Straumann Holding AG, Swisscom AG, Logitech International SA
mehr

Krypto-Talk: Auf dem Weg zu aktiv gemanagten Krypto-Investments

Worin bestehen die Chancen und das Potential von aktiv verwalteten Krypto-Anlagen? Heute zu Gast ist Dr. Mattia L. Rattaggi – Verwaltungsratspräsident der FiCAS AG. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss gibt er Einblicke warum eine aktive Verwaltung im jetzigen Krypto-Umfeld für Anlegerinnen und Anleger eine wichtige Rolle spielt. Ob die Schweiz, weiterhin ihre Pionierrolle als Krypto-Nation halten kann und warum man nicht den Fehler begehen sollte von Bitcoin & Co zu sprechen, darüber berichtet Dr. Mattia Rattaggi weiter.

Krypto-Talk: Auf dem Weg zu aktiv gemanagten Krypto-Investments | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bill Gates und Frau Melinda getrennt: Der Zusammenhang zwischen den Leerverkäufen der GameStop-Aktie und dem Ehe-Aus des Microsoft-Mitgründers
US-Handel endet auf rotem Terrain -- SMI beendet Handel im Minus -- DAX schliesst stabil -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich fester
Ether knackt 4'000-Dollar-Marke
Inflationssorgen belasten: SMI sehr schwach -- DAX im Minus -- Märkte in Fernost schliessen mehrheitlich mit Abgaben
Tesla-Aktie in Rot: Naturschutzbund hat Bedenken gegen Pläne von Tesla für Batteriefabrik
Starke Zahlen: BioNTech verzeichnet kräftiges Umsatzplus - BioNTech-Aktie legt zu
Trading Idee NASDAQ 100: Die Tech-Dämmerung
Mega-Gehalt für Coinbase-CEO Brian Armstrong: Er soll eine Million US-Dollar pro Tag verdienen
Anleger greifen vor Montana-Aerospace-Börsengang wohl zu
Cardano-CEO: Das ist der Vorteil vom Cardano-Netzwerk gegenüber Bitcoin

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit